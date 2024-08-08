Highlights Jerry Rice became the greatest wide receiver in NFL history during his legendary run with the San Francisco 49ers.

Terrell Owens was volatile, but he put up some big numbers during his tenure in San Francisco.

Gene Washington excelled during some dark days for the 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history in the 1980s and early 1990s and have been home to some legendary players, from Joe Montana and Steve Young to Christian McCaffrey today.

However, the franchise also has one GOAT, and that’s wide receiver Jerry Rice. But who else makes the top five best 49ers wide receivers of all time?

To find the best wideouts in Niners history, of course, you have to look at those Super Bowl-winning teams, and that’s where the majority of the players on this list come from. However, there was also a player before Rice and one after who made their mark in The Bay.

So, while one era does dominate this list, let’s check out where each player falls and who from outside the dynasty made the cut on this ranking of the five best 49ers wide receivers of all time.

1 Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice tops any list of the greatest wide receivers as he is the best to ever play the position

Come on. He’s the GOAT. What else do you need to know?

While it’s tempting to just stop there when listing Jerry Rice at No. 1 on the best 49ers wide receivers of all time list, we can go into more detail about why Rice is not only the best WR in franchise history, but NFL history as well.

Over a long and illustrious 49ers career that included three Super Bowl wins, a Super Bowl MVP, 12 Pro Bowls, 10 First-Team All-Pro selections, and two Offensive Player of the Year Awards, Rice put up 1,281 receptions, 19,247 yards, and 176 touchdowns in San Francisco alone.

Not bad for a lightly recruited high school kid who went to Mississippi Valley State.

For 16 seasons in San Francisco, Rice was unstoppable, whether it was Joe Montana, Steve Young, or even Jeff Garcia throwing him passes. And to truly illustrate just how good Rice was, he played four more NFL seasons after he left the Niners at age 38.

With 20 years in the pros under his belt, Rice is the all-time leader in every major receiving category, and his records are not getting broken anytime soon.

2 Terrell Owens

Whether it was pulling a sharpie out of his sock or catching a legendary game-winning touchdown, there was never a dull moment with Terrell Owens

As quiet and business-like as Jerry Rice was, his successor and No. 2 on the list of best 49ers wide receivers of all time, Terrell Owens, was equally as volatile.

Like Rice, Owens was a small-school standout, putting up big numbers at UT-Chattanooga before the 49ers took him in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft. So, it was a bit of a surprise when the WR recorded over 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

In 2000, he put up a career-high 1,451 receiving yards and started a streak that included four straight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods in four seasons. It also included things like pulling a Sharpie out of his sock to autograph a ball after a touchdown and almost sparking a riot by posing on the Dallas Cowboys' star after a score.

For better or worse, Owens was mostly better than worse during his time in San Francisco, even if that balance would start to tip in the other direction when he left for the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2003 season.

All told, “T.O.” spent eight seasons in Northern California — the most years of any of his five NFL stops — and posted 592 receptions, 8,572 receiving yards, and 81 touchdowns. That’s good for second in all categories behind Rice.

3 Gene Washington

Gene Washington played during some dark days in San Francisco, but the numbers he put up speak for themselves

The 49ers have had some impressive names play wide receiver over the years, but the third player on this list is one a lot of fans may not know.

Gene Washington played for San Francisco for nine seasons, from 1969 to 1978. In those years, the team had double-digit wins just once and experienced five losing campaigns. However, Washington was a bright spot no matter how the team was doing.

A second-round pick out of Stanford, Washington finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 1969, losing out to Cowboys running back Calvin Hill. He did make the Pro Bowl as a rookie, though, one of four times he earned that honor.

A league-leading 1,100-yard season followed, and Washington ultimately led the Niners in receiving yards for eight of the nine seasons he was there.

Throughout his career, even with three First-Team All-Pro nods, Washington was simply thought of as a very good player, but never a great one. Still, when you look at the all-time 49ers receiving leaders list, Washington’s 6,664 yards, 371 catches, and 59 touchdowns are fourth, ninth, and third in that group.

4 Dwight Clark

Dwight Clark had a great career, but being involved in one of the most iconic plays in NFL history is what he will always be remembered for

Dwight Clark doesn’t have bad numbers by any means. After nine seasons in San Francisco, he had 506 catches, 6,750 yards, and 48 receiving touchdowns, which are third, third, and sixth all-time in franchise history. But let’s be honest, he’s best known for “The Catch.”

Down 27-21 to the hated Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, Joe Montana found Clark streaking and leaping across the back of the end zone to give the 49ers a win, which led to the first of five Lombardi Trophies in 14 seasons.

Clark should get more credit as an excellent pass-catcher with two Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro appearance in his time with the 49ers. But making one of the most iconic plays in NFL history is a fine consolation prize that Clark surely enjoys just as much.

5 John Taylor

John Taylor was always in Jerry Rice's shadow, but he gets his credit here as an all-time 49ers great

The other WR of note on the 49ers — in addition to Rice and Clark — during their dynastic Super Bowl run was John Taylor. He arrived in San Francisco in 1987 via the third round of the draft out of Delaware State after the Niners had already won a pair of titles.

Taylor played nine seasons with the 49ers, though, and won three Super Bowls of his own. That means he is one of the lucky few who caught a lot of passes from both Montana and Young.

As a wideout, Taylor was always second banana to Rice, but he was an excellent No. 2. He had 1,077 yards and 10 touchdowns in 1989 and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors and his second trip to the Pro Bowl that season. Interestingly, his first trip came the year before as a special teamer after he led the league in punt return yardage.

What should also be noted about the '88 season is that it was Taylor, not Rice, who caught the game-winning touchdown with just 34 seconds remaining to give the Niners a 20-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 23. And it was essentially that catch that gave him more opportunities at wideout in '89.

Taylor played his whole career under the radar, and that’s probably how the quiet man wanted it. However, he was good enough that he couldn’t escape this list of the best 49ers wide receivers of all time.

