The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team cycle has featured an abundance of Squad Building Challenges so far.

Players of all budgets have been able to trade their unwanted items into SBCs for a player that they can use in their team.

Some Squad Building Challenge players were excellent options from their release. Others have received upgrades which have shown them to be a smart investment long-term. We will rank the options from seven down to one, to find out the ultimate budget-friendly SBC this year.

Read more: Most Popular FIFA TOTS Cards From FIFA 22 To 22

7 Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa was released as an out-of-position SBC in October. In that early stage of the game, he was one of the leading wingers, yet could be obtained in exchange for just 140,000 coins worth of player items. The Italian's 93 pace and silky agility made him an extremely effective player in-game. Chiesa boasted a well-rounded four-star skill and weak-foot combo, as well as the outside foot shot trait. Anybody who completed the FUT challenge for the Juventus star was given the keys to a complete winger for the opening months of the game. He could beat opponents on the outside, use skills to cut inside, and most vitally he could finish.

6 Khephren Thuram

The French midfielder was released much later in the game, but that has not prevented him from competing with the leading midfielders in Ultimate Team. Khephren Thuram offered a more affordable alternative to the likes of Patrick Vieira and Ruud Gullit, yet his SBC cost less than 170,000 coins. Priced at less than half of Vieira's cheapest card, he is certainly much more than 50% of the player. He possesses a tall frame and exceptional physicality like the iconic stars. His 80+ figure on all card stats means he is exceptionally well-rounded, and he provides strong chemistry links to popular players such as Kylian Mbappe. Thuram may certainly be an SBC that some players regret not completing.

5 Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci is the most recent release on this list. He was awarded a flashback card during the Trophy Titans promo. The card pays homage to Juve's Scudetto dominance in which the Italian defender played a key part. The SBC was priced at around 150,000 coins and offered in return a defender that can compete with the game's more expensive meta defenders. Bonucci was given an 84-pace stat and 92 defending making him an ideal option to deploy in a high defensive line. His card stats are incredibly similar to Sergio Ramos' flashback card of a few months prior, yet Bonucci is offered at around a quarter of the price. Players will struggle to find a greater value defender in the game overall, not just from squad building challenges.

Read More: Is The Rare Players (50K) Pack Worth It In FIFA 23?

4 Ángel Di María

Yet another Juventus player makes the cut. The Italian giants have been treated spectacularly in terms of SBCs in Ultimate Team this year. Ángel Di María was given a special card after he helped Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup in November. The dynamic image on the card displayed Di Maria holding the World Cup trophy, and his 92 pace and 90 dribbling stats were not too bad either. He was priced at just over 100,000 coins which made the challenge a must-complete for all players. His unique body type and five-star skills made him absolutely unstoppable for a short period after his release. In late 2022 he was one of FIFA 23's most overpowered players and certainly represented some of the greatest value available from squad building challenges this year.

3 Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie was the earliest of these cards to be released. He was offered as an SBC in FUT as part of the ones-to-watch promo. Kessie was certainly a gamble at a price of just over 100,000 coins for an 84-rated card. However, once he received his upgrade to an 86 rating he cemented his position as one of the leading defensive midfielders in Ultimate Team. He has perhaps become outdated now that we are months into the new year. But there is no doubt that Kessie was one of the meta options for the opening months of FIFA 23. Most importantly real-life performances could still cause his card to upgrade and make him one of the top options again.

2 Ismael Bennacer

The AC Milan star was released as a Champions League Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card. Bennacer cost a measly 25k Coins at the time, taking the cheapest squads into account, and offered the ability to upgrade based on his club's European performances. Milan reached the Last 16, and as a result, saw his overall rating boosted up to 87.

His upgrades made him one of the leading ball-winning midfielders in FUT. With 91 dribbling, this made Bennacer a unique card in the early stages of FIFA 23. Not only was he an excellent defensive-minded player, but also comfortable on the ball when driving forward.

1 Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier is another player that has received an upgrade since his release. He was released as a showdown SBC and required his Borussia Dortmund team to defeat Union Berlin in order to receive an upgrade. He helped his club achieve just that and was given a +2 rating increase from 87 to 89. The Belgian was also awarded a five-star skill and weak-foot upgrade. This has made him one of the leading right-backs, but he could easily be moved to midfield in-game where he could also be one of the strongest options. Meunier is now an exceptionally well-rounded asset to anyone who completed him. He offers 80+ in every stat and even 90+ in his pace and physicality stats. He has surely been the greatest value the squad-building challenge of FIFA 23 so far.

FIFA 23 has produced a variety of SBCs from a range of leagues and nations to accommodate all budgets. Here we have discussed the players available this year that represented the strongest value. However, there are sure to be new releases in the future that topple even the most budget-friendly options on this list.