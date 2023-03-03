Here is a collection of the seven best SBCs that you simply must complete in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are now a vital part of FIFA Ultimate Team.

They first made their appearance in the FIFA franchise way back in FIFA 17, and have gone from strength to strength since. EA release SBCs daily in FIFA 23, and sometimes it's a little hard to keep up with which ones are worthwhile.

In the past, we've had ludicrous SBC cards released, such as Flashback Lionel Messi, Player of the Month Kylian Mbappe and a plethora of Marcus Rashford POTM cards.

But this begs the question, which are the SBCs that you NEED to complete in March 2023? Here we have our top seven that you simply must find the fodder for. All prices are collected from FUTBIN and are correct as of 03/03/2023.

POTM Wissam Ben Yedder

Price: 369k

First up is one of FIFA Ultimate Team's most feared players in years, it's AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.

The French forward is a clinical forward in the game for multiple reasons. His finishing is astounding and combined with his five-star weak foot he's certainly one of the most overpowered strikers in the game.

His POTM is even better, and that reflects in the price tag - but this is a name that will hold up for a very good while in FIFA 23, and we reckon it's well worth doing providing you have the fodder.

First XI

Price: 7.5k

7.5k Reward: 50k Pack

A necessity for any FIFA player, this SBC is one of the very simple, cheap SBCs that is a part of the wider group of Hybrid Leagues. The reward is fantastic for the price, as you obtain a 50k pack! It is untradeable, but this could withhold essential fodder to be used to complete other players SBCs. No-brainer really.

World Cup Icon Gary Lineker

Price: 67.4k

67.4k Reward: World Cup Icon Gary Lineker

To be able to obtain a World Cup Icon card for less than 100k is simply ridiculous, so Gary Lineker is the perfect SBC to complete. If you're a casual player, this could be the striking option for you. He's more than attainable even without playing often, and will be a ridiculous finisher in you side. Just don't be surprised if he has a little accident on the pitch with this being his World Cup card.

Elite Eight

Price: 6.9k

6.9k Reward: 50k Pack

Again, another one of the 50k pack SBCs that are part of a wider group. This time you need to delve into Hybrid Nations, and complete this supremely easy challenge. Once again it's untradeable, but the full group also leads you to a 100k pack - which could ultimately lead to a top tier player if your lucks in.

Prime Icon Nemanja Vidic

Price: 266.95k

266.95k Reward: Prime Icon Nemanja Vidic

One of the better Prime Icon SBCs that have been released into FIFA 23 is Nemanja Vidic's. Racking in at 266k, we can confirm that Vidic is definitely worth it.

What you have to remember with SBCs is the price is never as it seems, as you will always have fodder in your club which can be used to bring down the overall cost.

Vidic is one of the most solid centre-halfs in all of FIFA 23, and will no doubt be a pivotal point of your side until probably Team of the Season TOTS, so we think he's a very wise investment.

Puzzle Master

Price: 6.85k

6.85k Reward: 50k Pack

We probably sound like a broken record, but this is the last one we swear. This is a little tougher to complete in comparison to the other two, but it can easily still be done with the help of a squad building tool such as EasySBC.

POTM Marcus Rashford

Price: 317.45k

317.45k Reward: POTM Marcus Rashford

Finally, we have the second instalment of Marcus Rashford's POTM cards! The in-form Red Devil has some absolutely cracking stats and also has te extremely useful asset of possessing five-star skills, which as many players know is vitally important in FIFA 23.

We may suggest potentially holding off as he may win March's, but if that's the case - complete that instead!

We may suggest potentially holding off as he may win March's, but if that's the case - complete that instead!