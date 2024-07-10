Highlights The Seattle Seahawks drafted two likely Hall of Famers in 2012 in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

The 2010 NFL Draft marked the beginning of Seattle's rise, with key players like Russell Okung, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor.

The 1990 draft saw the Seahawks focus on defense, selecting Cortez Kennedy, Terry Wooden, and Robert Blackmon.

Founded in 1976, the Seattle Seahawks are still considered one of the NFL’s newer organizations. After a lackluster start, the team reached new heights in the 21st century, appearing in three Super Bowls and winning Super Bowl 48 in lopsided fashion.

The improved records and postseason performance are a direct reflection of the organization’s growth in the scouting department. The 2010s saw Seattle come away with numerous late-round steals, making franchises across the league regret allowing these players to fall.

These are the five best draft classes in Seattle Seahawks history.

1 2012

The Seahawks drafted two probable Hall of Famers in 2012

While the 2010 and 2011 drafts provided Seattle with the beginning pieces for its eventual Super Bowl run, it was the 2012 class that filled in the remaining gaps.

In the first round at No. 15 overall, the Seahawks grabbed defensive end Bruce Irvin, who was a full-time starter by his second season and an underrated member of the defense.

It was the second and third rounds where Seattle really made its money. Linebacker Bobby Wagner went 47th overall and became a linchpin of Seattle’s 2010s defense. Wagner made nine Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams with the Seahawks and has built up a Hall of Fame resume.

In the following round, Seattle snagged Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson at No. 75 overall. Wilson was an electrifying talent, but concerns surrounding his smaller stature led to him sliding during the draft.

But he quickly became the Seahawks' franchise quarterback and made nine Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the team. Wilson is currently the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards (37,059), touchdowns (292), and completion percentage (65.0).

Both Wilson and Wagner became leaders on their respective sides of the ball and, in hindsight, never should've fallen to the second day.

2 2010

The Pete Carroll era got off to a bang

The Seahawks' 2010 draft marked the beginning of the franchise’s ascension to power. Four of the nine players selected were starters for Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning squad and made at least one Pro Bowl.

The Seahawks first took left tackle Russell Okung sixth overall. He would spend six years with Seattle and start 72 games for the franchise.

Then, with the 14th pick, the Seahawks secured the first member of what would eventually become known as "The Legion of Boom." Texas Safety Earl Thomas was viewed as one of the best all-around defensive players in the class and a good fit for Pete Carroll’s defense.

After taking wide receiver Golden Tate in the second round, the Seahawks went back to defense and drafted safety Kam Chancellor in the fifth round.

Chancellor and Thomas ultimately formed one of the most potent safety tandems in league history. Not only were the two extremely talented, but they impacted the game in different ways. Chancellor’s size and power made him an enforcer, while Thomas' more refined skill set made him a prototypical free safety.

Thomas made six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams with the Seahawks, and Chancellor retired at 29 with four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections.

These four players not only started for the Seahawks during their Super Bowl run but were significant components of the operation. In one draft, Seattle upgraded its offensive line, secondary, and wide receiver corps.

3 1990

Seattle attacked the defensive side of the ball in the early rounds

The Seahawks wasted no time in the 1990 draft, taking Cortez Kennedy third overall. The Miami defensive tackle hit the ground running and was an elite defender by his second season. Kennedy only improved during his tenure and finished his career with eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections to his name.

Kennedy’s 58 career sacks rank fourth all-time in Seahawks history and first among defensive tackles. Seattle continued to build up the defense, grabbing long-time starters Terry Wooden and Robert Blackmon in the second round. They started a combined total of 224 games during their careers, 183 of which came with the Seahawks.

It wasn’t until the fourth round that Seattle took its first offensive player: running back Chris Warren. Warren would go on to be arguably the best Seahawks running back of the 20th century, accruing 7,696 rushing yards with the franchise and making three Pro Bowls.

4 2011

2011 saw one of the biggest draft steals in Seahawks history

In between Seattle’s incredible 2010 and 2012 drafts lies an oft-forgotten yet crucial draft. The Seahawks were coming off the first season of Pete Carroll’s tenure and were viewed as a middle-of-the-pack team.

The talent was there, but there were still too many remaining holes. Seattle did a great job of patching these up in 2011.

Fifth-round pick Richard Sherman is the clear headliner here, as the former Stanford wide receiver developed into one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. The combination of length, ball skills, and physicality made Sherman the perfect corner for Seattle and complemented the safety duo of Thomas and Chancellor.

Other notable selections include first-round pick James Carpenter and fourth-rounder K.J. Wright. Carpenter was the primary starter at left guard in both of Seattle’s Super Bowl appearances under Carroll, and Wright started a total of 148 games for the franchise.

5 1994

The Seahawks landed several impressive players, though many of their best years came with other organizations

The 1994 draft is a complicated case of a team that properly identified talent but was unable to maximize it while the players were under contract. With only five selections, the Seahawks managed to grab three Pro Bowlers, making for a high hit rate.

Early in the first round at No. 8 overall, they took defensive tackle Sam Adams, who spent 14 years in the NFL and made three Pro Bowls. Although his best play came outside of Seattle, the Texas A&M product was a disruptive force on the interior throughout his rookie deal.

Center/guard Kevin Mawae received the most acclaim in the class. The now Hall of Famer made eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams in his career. The problem is that all of these accolades came after his departure from Seattle, as he became a star with the New York Jets and then the Tennessee Titans.

Finally, Larry Whigham, Seattle’s fourth-round pick, never suited up for the Seahawks but made two Pro Bowls with the New England Patriots and became a core special-teamer.

The idea here is to separate the draft process from the coaching and player development. The Seahawks identified Pro Bowl-caliber players and used premium draft capital to select them. These players proved to be worthy of these selections; they just didn’t do so with the Seahawks.

This shows how multifaceted drafting is, as scouting is only part of the equation. The draft class itself is a very strong one, even if Seattle’s return on investment wasn’t maximized.

