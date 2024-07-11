Highlights Pete Carroll holds all the major coaching records for the Seattle Seahawks, including wins and playoff appearances.

Mike Holmgren won four NFC West titles and took Seattle to its first Super Bowl.

Chuck Knox is the only head coach in league history to win NFL Coach of the Year for three different teams, one of them being the Seahawks.

Following the 2023 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks made the bold decision to move on from Pete Carroll and named Mike Macdonald just the ninth head coach in franchise history.

Naturally, since the Seahawks only have eight previous coaches, the candidates for this particular list are rather limited.

The criteria for inclusion here factor in championships, winning percentage, longevity, and awards, but for those who have little or none of those to their name, the placement becomes more arbitrary. Only time will tell if Macdonald can become the next great Seahawks coach, but these are the former coaches he will look to pass during his tenure.

From Super Bowl champions to sub-.500 coaches, here are the five best head coaches in Seahawks history.

1 Pete Carroll

Carroll holds most of the Seahawks’ coaching records

Seattle’s decision to move on from Pete Carroll had far more to do with his age than his coaching ability or body of work. Carroll holds almost every major coaching record for the franchise, including regular-season wins (137), winning percentage (.606), playoff victories (10), playoff appearances (10), and, of course, championships (1).

With all of this in mind, there isn’t a very compelling argument for anyone else. While Carroll’s tenure will be remembered for the franchise's only Super Bowl victory, which capped off a legendary 2013 season, Seattle was far from a one-year wonder.

In his 14 seasons at the helm, Carroll never finished with fewer than seven wins and finished with a winning record in 11 of his final 12 seasons. In total, the Seahawks made 10 postseason appearances under Carroll and reached two Super Bowls.

Although this list strictly pertains to what each coach accomplished with Seattle, Carroll’s success at both the collegiate and professional levels puts him in an exclusive group, as he's one of only three coaches to win both a Super Bowl and a national championship.

If this is the end of Carroll’s coaching career, he has a lot to be proud of. His impact on the Seahawks and role in the organization’s only Super Bowl victory won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

2 Mike Holmgren

Holmgren proved to be a better coach than executive

The Seahawks snatched Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Holmgren from the Green Bay Packers following the 1998 season. To lure Holmgren away from the Packers and his Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, Seattle granted him more authority, making him general manager and executive vice president in addition to head coach.

As an executive, Holmgren was inconsistent, leading to the termination of his general manager responsibilities after the 2002 season. He did, however, remain head coach and led Seattle to four consecutive NFC West titles from 2004 to 2007.

The 2005 season was the pinnacle of Holmgren’s coaching tenure and saw the Seahawks reach their first Super Bowl, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Holmgren had already proven he could construct an offense around an elite quarterback in Green Bay, but it was in Seattle that he showed the league what he could do with a great running game. Shaun Alexander won league MVP and amassed a league-best 1,880 rushing yards in 2005, also adding an NFL-best 27 rushing scores.

Holmgren’s ability to play through his best players allowed his teams to reach their full potential. He retired after the 2008 season and is one of seven coaches to lead two different franchises to the Super Bowl. Holmgren trails only Carroll on the all-time Seahawks win list with 86.

3 Chuck Knox

Knox spent nine years with the Seahawks

Chuck Knox was a head coach in the NFL for 22 seasons, nine of which came in Seattle. During his time with the organization, his teams went 80-63 and made four postseason appearances.

Over the course of his coaching career, Knox accumulated three NFL Coach of the Year Awards and was just the second coach to do so, joining Don Shula.

Years later, Bill Belichick added his name to the list, but Knox remains the only one to win three Coach of the Year awards with three different teams, those being the Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Buffalo Bills.

His Coach of the Year nod in Seattle came in 1984 when he led the team to a 12-4 regular-season record and the AFC West title before falling in the Divisional Round. That season was the Knox tenure in a microcosm.

He was an undeniably successful head coach who won playoff games with three different teams, but he could never get over the hump. For 22 years, he chased championship status to no avail. Still, Knox ranks second in franchise history in winning percentage at .559 and third in wins with 80.

4 Dennis Erickson

Erickson’s teams were consistently average

Only four coaches in Seahawks history have posted winning percentages of .500 or better.

Carroll, Holmgren, and Knox make up the first three members of this list, which would seem to make way for the fourth member of the group to be placed in the next spot.

However, Mike McCormack only coached seven games for the Seahawks and went 4-3. The small sample size disqualifies him from any serious consideration, especially since he only served as interim head coach, as he was also the team's president and GM at the time.

Dennis Erickson, who coached the team from 1995 to 1998, ranks fifth in franchise history in winning percentage and fourth among those who coached at least one full season. In his four seasons with Seattle, Erickson’s teams went 31-33.

Seattle embodied mediocrity to a tee during this time, never winning more than eight games or fewer than seven. Being a middle-of-the-road franchise provided the organization with little direction, eventually leading to a coaching change, but Erickson did just enough to keep his teams competitive.

5 Jack Patera

Patera accomplished very little in his time in Seattle

As mentioned earlier, Mike McCormack coached seven games, hitting the sideline after firing his head coach. The coach he fired during that 1982 strike-shortened season was Jack Patera, the fifth selection for this list, essentially by default.

The optics of Patera’s coaching career in Seattle aren’t particularly great. He went 35-59 in his six and a half seasons and recorded an unimpressive winning percentage of .372. Seattle did post consecutive winning seasons during Patera’s tenure, winning nine games in both 1978 and 1979, but that was the extent of his success.

While Patera was named Coach of the Year in 1978 after bringing Seattle from 5-9 to 9-7, the Seahawks still missed the postseason and failed to make a single playoff appearance during his time.

Patera is fourth in franchise history in victories with 35, but that was only made possible because of the relatively long leash he had. Few coaches would survive six seasons without a playoff appearance today.

For those wondering, the only other two options here were Tom Flores, who went 14-34 from 1992 to 1994, and Jim Mora, who went 5-11 in 2009 before the Seahawks brought Carroll to town.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.