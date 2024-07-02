Highlights Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent shined in the Seattle Seahawks' early years in the NFL.

Walter Jones helped transform the Seahawks into a contender with his dominant left tackle play.

Despite playing on some bad Seahawks teams, Cortez Kennedy stood out as a remarkable defensive force.

The Seattle Seahawks have had a lot of ups and downs in their franchise history, but no matter how good or bad the team was, the roster always had some incredible players on it. From the earliest days of Steve Largent to the Russell Wilson era, the five best Seahawks players come from every decade of the team’s history.

In 1976, the Seahawks joined the NFL as an expansion team after Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson threatened to move his team there if his city didn’t help with a new stadium. That move never came, but when the league wanted to go from 26 to 28 teams, it added one in the Pacific Northwest.

Despite early and somewhat long-lasting struggles, the Seahawks always had standout players, even in bad times. In fact, they have been home to so many greats that players like Shaun Alexander, Bobby Wagner, Marshawn Lynch, and the entire Legion of Boom were left off this list.

While there are some big names left off, they simply couldn’t quite measure up to the five greatest Seahawks of all time, who are ranked below.

1 Steve Largent

Steve Largent was a silky-smooth wide receiver who defined the early days of the Seahawks franchise

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The best player in Seahawks history could be one of several players below. But when you take into account the way a player excelled and the talent (or lack thereof) around him, it’s hard to pick anyone but Steve Largent.

From the time Largent and the Seahawks entered the NFL in 1976 to the time he hung it up in 1989, there was only one division crown, four playoff appearances, and 12 single-digit-win seasons. The one consistent highlight was the team’s star wideout.

The Houston Oilers actually drafted Largent in the fourth round of the 1976 NFL Draft out of Tulsa, but the franchise traded him to the expansion Seahawks before the inaugural campaign began.

In his first two NFL seasons, Largent was good, not great, racking up 705- and 643-yard seasons as a youngster. However, his 10 touchdowns in 1977 hinted at what was to come.

As many receivers do, Largent broke out in his third year, grabbing 71 balls for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns. That would set off a decade-long run with eight seasons over 1,000 yards, seven Pro Bowl nods, and five All-Pro selections. He would also lead the league in receiving yards twice, in 1979 and 1985.

Ultimately, Largent would experience more losses than wins during his illustrious 14-year career, but that shouldn’t dampen his greatness. The man who would one day serve in the U.S. House of Representatives from Oklahoma was a shining bright spot in the Seahawks’ dark early history.

2 Walter Jones

The big left tackle was the cornerstone of the teams that took the Seahawks from an afterthought to a perennial contender

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the '70s and '80s were tough for the Seahawks and the '90s were even worse, things started to turn around at the turn of the century. And a lot of that is because of the offensive tackle the team drafted No. 6 overall in the 1997 NFL Draft.

The former Florida State Seminole missed four games with nagging injuries as a rookie, but then went on to start 168 of the next 176 games for the Seahawks over the next 11 seasons.

During that time, Jones made nine Pro Bowl squads and six All-Pro teams while being widely regarded as one of (if not) the best left tackles in the game. How can you quantify that?

How about the statistics that Jones allowed 23 sacks in his 180 NFL games and was called for just nine holding calls in his entire career?

Jones also helped turn backup Matt Hasselbeck into a star QB, led the way for Shaun Alexander to rush for 1,880 yards en route to winning NFL MVP in 2005, and assisted the Seahawks to their first-ever Super Bowl that same season.

3 Cortez Kennedy

Cortez Kennedy was voted the best defensive player in the NFL after a season his team won just two games

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

In the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets took Jeff George and running back Blair Thomas first and second overall, respectively. That left the Seahawks with Miami defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy, who is the only one of those three to become a Hall of Famer.

At 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds, Kennedy was a dominating force in the center of the Seahawks defensive line for 11 NFL seasons. To be more specific, though, he was one of the most dominating defensive forces in the NFL during the 1990s.

As a defensive tackle, it’s hard to tell Kennedy’s story through stats. But in 1992, his numbers were so impressive that he won the Defensive Player of the Year Award on a Seahawks squad that finished 2-15. That season, “Tez” put up 92 tackles, 14.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He likely had a ton of tackles for a loss as well, but the NFL didn’t keep that stat until 1999.

The Seahawks fared even worse in the '90s than they did in the '70s and '80s, with only one playoff appearance (1999) on their resume. However, a Hall of Famer like Cortez Kennedy is one thing Seattle fans from that era will always remember.

4 Russell Wilson

There are plenty of Russell Wilson haters out there, but the QB is the only signal-caller to win a Super Bowl with Seattle

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Football historians — and his own defensive teammates — will long debate exactly how good and how responsible Russell Wilson was for the Seahawks' Super Bowl win. No matter where you fall on the “Let Russ Cook” spectrum, you can’t argue the fact that he's the only QB to lift a Lombardi Trophy in a Seahawks uniform.

Picked in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft to develop under the newly-signed Matt Flynn, Wilson took the Seahawks and the NFL by storm from the get-go. A Pro Bowler as a rookie, he threw for over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns and then went on to make eight more Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons in Seattle.

Wilson led the league in passing TDs (34 in 2017) and passer rating (110.1 in 2015) once, but never earned a First-Team All-Pro selection and never finished in the top three in MVP voting or higher than third in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Still, Wilson was 104-53-1 as a starter for Seattle in the regular season, made back-to-back Super Bowls, and should have won two if Pete Carroll had simply called a run play at the end of Super Bowl 49 against the New England Patriots.

The regular-season record and Super Bowl victory puts Wilson on this list despite some of his shortcomings.

5 Kenny Easley

Before the Legion of Boom, there was a one-man wrecking crew in the Seahawks secondary and his name was Kenny Easley

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Cortez Kennedy wasn’t the Seahawks’ first Defensive Player of the Year and Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas weren’t the first Seattle safeties who struck fear in the hearts of opponents. Both those honors first went to Hall of Famer Kenny Easley.

Easley played his entire all-too-short seven-year career in Seattle after the Seahawks picked him fourth overall in the 1981 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

“The Enforcer,” as he was known, finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and would have done even better if it weren’t for a few names you may have heard before who finished ahead of him, like Lawrence Taylor and Ronnie Lott.

After a solid rookie campaign, Easley made the Pro Bowl in five of the next six seasons and was a five-time All-Pro as well. His 1984 season, which included a league-leading 10 interceptions and two pick-sixes, led to his DPOY trophy.

Easley was also a leader of the players' union in 1987 when the NFL suffered through a players' strike. That took a toll on his career and his relationship with the Seahawks. But when the team tried to trade him, a physical revealed a kidney disease that led to his early retirement.

The tough end to his NFL tenure doesn’t negate how good Easley was for the Seahawks, but it does lead to “what could have been?” questions about the Legion of Boom’s ancestral archetype.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.