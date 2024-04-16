Highlights Russell Wilson is far and away the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history.

Matt Hasselbeck is the only QB besides Wilson to lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl.

Geno Smith already ranks sixth in franchise history in passing yards and fifth in touchdown passes.

There's no debating how much Russell Wilson meant to the Seattle Seahawks. It's also no secret that he struggled after being traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2022 season, going 11-19 in two campaigns in the Mile High City before being booed (and booted) out of town. Wilson, of course, has since hooked on with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Upon Wilson's departure, the Seahawks turned to 2013 second-round pick Geno Smith to take over under center. Originally drafted by the New York Jets, Smith has strung together two straight Pro Bowl seasons as Wilson's replacement.

While Wilson obviously leads the pack when it comes to the all-time greatest quarterbacks in Seahawks history, has Smith done enough to crack the top five? Let's take a look.

1 Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson guided the Seahawks to consecutive Super Bowl appearances

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson did it all for the Seahawks, and he did it right from the get-go.

Coming out of Wisconsin after beginning his collegiate career at NC State, Wilson was selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and earned the starting quarterback job as a rookie. He made all 16 starts and went 11-5, earning a Pro Bowl selection after throwing for 3,118 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed 94 times for 489 yards and four scores.

That Pro Bowl season was the first of many to come. Wilson began his career with four consecutive selections and earned a trip to the annual affair nine times in his first 10 years in the league. He was the epitome of durability, starting all 16 games in the first nine seasons.

Russell Wilson Seahawks Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 158/158 Record 104-53-1 Comp% 65.0 Pass Yards 37,059 Pass TD 292 Interceptions 87 Rating 101.8

Russell quickly guided the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. In just his second season in 2013, he led Seattle to a 13-3 record and a berth in Super Bowl 48, where they trounced Peyton Manning and the heavily favored Denver Broncos by a score of 43-8, one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history.

The following season, Seattle went 12-4 during the regular season and made it back to the Big Game, ultimately taking a dramatic 28-24 loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 49.

In 2015, Wilson led the league in quarterback rating at 110.1. In 2017, Wilson led the NFL in touchdown passes. But despite all of his accolades, he was never honored with an All-Pro selection.

In his 10-year run with the Seahawks, Wilson won 104 regular-season games and threw for 37,059 yards with 292 touchdown passes, all of which are franchise records.

2 Matt Hasselbeck

Matt Hasselbeck is second on Seattle's all-time passing yards list

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

After playing two seasons with the Green Bay Packers as a backup to Brett Favre to start his NFL career, 1998 sixth-round pick Matt Hasselbeck hooked on with the Seahawks to take over as their starting quarterback for the 2001 season. The Boston College product started 12 games and went 5-7 in his first season with his new team.

In 2003, Hasselbeck started all 16 games and guided the Seahawks to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth. In his first postseason contest, squaring off against the Packers, the game went into overtime. During the coin toss to start the extra frame, Hasselbeck won the toss and famously said, "We want the ball, and we're going to score." But it didn't quite go that way, as he was intercepted by Al Harris, who returned the pick for the game-winning touchdown.

After his Pro Bowl season in 2003, Hasselbeck led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record in 2005 after throwing for 3,459 yards and 24 touchdown passes. He finished the season with a 98.2 passer rating and guided Seattle to a berth in Super Bowl 40, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt Hasselback Seahawks Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 138/131 Record 69-62 Comp% 60.2 Pass Yards 29,434 Pass TD 174 Interceptions 128 Rating 82.2

Hasselbeck had his third and final Pro Bowl season in 2007, finishing the year with career-highs in yards (3,966) and touchdown passes (28) while going 10-6 in his 16 starts. He went 69-62 in his 10 seasons with the Seahawks and ranks second behind Wilson on the team's all-time passing yards list with 29,434.

Hasselbeck finished his 17-year career by playing two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and three with the Indianapolis Colts.

3 Dave Krieg

Dave Krieg strung together consecutive Pro Bowl seasons in 1988 and 1989

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Krieg spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks, who signed him in 1980 after he went undrafted out of Milton College. After attempting just two passes as a rookie in 1980, Krieg started three games in 1981 and two more in the strike-shortened 1982 season before taking over the starting role from Jim Zorn midway through the 1983 season, when he went 5-3.

As a full-time starter in 1984, Krieg blossomed, putting together his first Pro Bowl season after leading Seattle to a 12-4 record. He threw 32 touchdown passes and had a career-high 3,671 yards, but his 24 interceptions led the NFL.

Krieg strung together consecutive Pro Bowl seasons in 1988 and 1989. In '88, he missed seven games with a separated shoulder, but he still went 6-3 as a starter and led the Seahawks, who were then still in the AFC, to their first-ever division title.

Dave Krieg Seahawks Stats Seasons 12 Games/Starts 129/119 Record 70-49 Comp% 58.6 Pass Yards 26,132 Pass TD 195 Interceptions 148 Rating 82.3

Krieg went 70-49 during his 12 seasons with the Seahawks. After the 1991 season, he became a free agent and signed with the rival Kansas City Chiefs. In his first season in Kansas City, Krieg started all 16 games and went 10-6. He ultimately spent two seasons with the Chiefs, going 13-8.

He ended his career by playing short stints with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and Tennessee Titans.

4 Jim Zorn

Jim Zorn finished third in the MVP voting in 1978

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Like Krieg, Jim Zorn went undrafted. The Dallas Cowboys signed him to a free-agent deal in 1975, but he was cut right before the start of the season. After the Cal Poly Poloma product took a year off from football, the Seahawks inked him to a deal for their inaugural season in 1976.

The Seahawks entered the NFL as an expansion team in '76, and Zorn started all 14 games that year, going 2-12 and leading the league in passing attempts (439) and interceptions (27). After going 4-6 in 10 starts the following season, Zorn had his first winning season in 1978.

Jim Zorn Seahawks Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 126/100 Record 40-60 Comp% 53.3 Pass Yards 20,122 Pass TD 107 Interceptions 133 Rating 67.9

Despite being sacked a league-high 44 times in '78, Zorn finished third in the NFL MVP voting after leading Seattle to a 9-7 record in its third year of existence. He threw for 3,283 yards and 15 touchdowns and was honored with a Second-Team All-Pro selection.

The left-hander had arguably his best NFL season in 1979 when he again went 9-7. He registered a career-high 20 touchdown passes and also threw for a career-best 3,661 yards to finish fourth in the Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Zorn spent nine seasons with the Seahawks, and his 20,122 passing yards rank him fourth on Seattle's all-time list.

5 Geno Smith

Geno Smith revived his career in Seattle with consecutive Pro Bowl seasons

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth spot on this list came down to Geno Smith, Jon Kitna, and Rick Mirer. All have played four seasons in Seattle, but Smith's two Pro Bowl seasons in his only two seasons as a starter gave him the edge.

Mirer went 20-31 as a starter, while Kitna went 18-15. Smith has already racked up 18 victories (18-17) despite his role as a backup to Wilson in 2020 and 2021, making just three starts in those first two years.

Geno Smith Seahawks Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 37/35 Record 18-17 Comp% 67.5 Pass Yards 8,641 Pass TD 55 Interceptions 21 Rating 97.3

As a full-time starter in 2022, Smith, who went 12-18 with the Jets after being taken with the 39th overall pick in 2013, revived his career with the Seahawks, going 9-8 and leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%). The West Virginia alum threw for a career-best 30 touchdowns and a career-high 4,282 passing yards to earn the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career.

In 2023, he returned to the Pro Bowl after going 8-7 in his 15 starts, racking up 3,624 passing yards and tossing 20 more touchdown passes. He also led the league with four fourth-quarter comebacks.

Smith, who already ranks sixth in franchise history in passing yards (8,641) and fifth in touchdown passes (55), is set to compete with newly acquired Sam Howell III for the starting job in Seattle in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.