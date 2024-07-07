Highlights Shaun Alexander had the most dominant peak of any running back in Seattle Seahawks history.

Marshawn Lynch provided Seahawks fans with countless memories over the years and helped the franchise win its lone Super Bowl.

Chris Warren never truly got the attention he deserved during his eight-year run with the Seahawks.

Despite the shift toward a heavy-passing offense, the Seattle Seahawks haven’t lost sight of the importance of a strong run game. Even when Russell Wilson was at the peak of his powers, Seattle made sure to supplement his deep passing with a steady dose of inside zone.

Pete Carroll’s commitment to the basics made him one of the most successful coaches in franchise history, posting a record of 137-89-1 with Seattle. However, the new era of Seahawks football may look different.

While the future of running backs in Seattle remains uncertain, the position has produced some of the franchise’s most memorable players. Here's a look at the five best running backs in Seahawks history.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Seattle Seahawks Quarterbacks of All Time Russell Wilson is easily the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history. Which four others join him on the list?

1 Shaun Alexander

Alexander is one of the most recent running backs to win NFL MVP

Dilip Vishwanat-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that many have forgotten how great Shaun Alexander was. For starters, he's the Seahawks’ all-time leader in rushing yards with 9,429 and rushing touchdowns with 100. And at his apex, Alexander was the best running back in the game and led the NFL in carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns in 2005, winning league MVP as a result.

The Seahawks reached the Super Bowl that season, largely due to Alexander’s contributions, but fell short to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps a victory in the big game would’ve changed the perception of Alexander’s career. He had the highest peak of any Seahawks running back ever and one of the best single-seasons of any back this millennium.

To call Alexander a one-year wonder wouldn’t be fair, as he made three Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams and recorded five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. However, it is fair to say that he was good for most of his career and only great for a couple of seasons. He only finished in the top five in rushing yards and yards per carry twice.

While he was a touchdown machine for most of his career, that probably won’t be enough to get him into the Hall of Fame. Nevertheless, Alexander was the most gifted and statistically dominant back in Seahawks history.

2 Marshawn Lynch

Lynch's violent running style captivated fans

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One of the most physical running backs of his time, Marshawn Lynch refused to go down on first contact and routinely broke multiple tackles to create big plays. Since he wasn’t the fastest runner, Lynch couldn’t just find a crease and shoot into the secondary. Instead, he had to pick his spots and used his contact balance, vision, and pure strength to impose his will on opposing defenses.

Many fans remember Lynch for his “Beast Quake” touchdown that took down the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 Wild Card Round. Lynch took a handoff on 2nd & 10 and proceeded to force several missed tackles for what ended up being a game-winning 67-yard touchdown. This play became the defining moment of Lynch’s career and perfectly encapsulated his game.

He was powerful, balanced, and calculated. As a Seahawk, Lynch ran for 6,381 yards and 58 touchdowns, good enough for second and fourth, respectively, in Seattle history. He made a total of four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams while with Seattle and helped deliver the franchise's lone Super Bowl victory.

3 Curt Warner

Warner overcame a serious knee injury early in his career

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Curt Warner spent seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Seahawks and became one of the most productive runners in franchise history during that time. As a rookie in 1983, he led the AFC in rushing yards with 1,449, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl and a Second-Team All-Pro selection.

Early on in 1984, Warner suffered a serious injury that cost him the final 15 games of the season and almost his career.

Back in the 1980s, modern medicine wasn’t advanced enough to guarantee a full recovery from a torn ACL, and many questioned whether he would ever be a difference-maker in the NFL again. To the delight of the Seahawks faithful, the Penn State alum made an immediate impact upon his return.

Warner ran for 1,094 yards in the 1985 season and finished in the top three in rushing yards in 1986 and 1987. He made a total of three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams and left Seattle with 6,705 yards and 56 touchdowns to his name, both of which rank third in franchise history.

4 Chris Warren

Warren's career achievements were overlooked by many

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Warren was a victim of a failing franchise during his time with the Seahawks. But despite playing on many bad teams, he made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in his eight years in Seattle.

In addition to playing running back, he gave Seattle a boost as a kick and punt returner in his early years. As time went on, Warren’s role in the running game grew, and he became one of the league’s premier backs.

He posted four 1,000-yard seasons, including a 1,545-yard campaign in 1994, a year in which he also recorded nine rushing touchdowns and a pair of receiving scores. Warren ranks second in franchise history in rushing yards with 6,706 and fourth in rushing touchdowns with 44. Unfortunately, Warren’s play didn’t lead to much team success, as the Seahawks never reached the postseason during his tenure.

While he would go on to make the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles later in his career, Warren was well past his prime and had too much mileage on his body to make much of an impact.

5 Ricky Watters

Watters delivered in Seattle despite his older age

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Watters isn’t necessarily known for his time with the Seahawks, at least not as well as he is for other franchises.

Although all five of his Pro Bowl selections came with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, Watters still had a lot left in the tank when he joined Seattle in 1998. In his four seasons, Watters logged three 1,000-yard campaigns and was a driving force in both the run and pass game.

It was only in 2001, Watters ’final season in the league, that he wasn't productive, but even then, he missed most of the season due to injury and made some plays in his limited action. Watters’ placement on this list comes down to semantics.

If it were a matter of the best running backs to ever wear a Seahawks jersey, he would be a couple of spots higher, but as far as his tenure with Seattle goes, there are several who did more. Watters ranks seventh in franchise history in rushing yards with 4,009 and eighth in rushing touchdowns with 22. His career total of 10,643 rushing yards is the most of any player on this list.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.