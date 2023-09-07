Highlights Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Dwyane Wade proved themselves as credible secondary options on offense, supporting the success of their teams.

Kevin McHale's presence as a second option to Larry Bird was crucial in the Boston Celtics' three championships in the '80s.

John Stockton, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, James Worthy, and Scottie Pippen played pivotal roles as second options in helping their teams achieve success and win multiple championships.

There are a few notable names that have made such a lasting impact on the NBA throughout its entire existence. But while guys like Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James were standing tall, there were stars behind them that made their success possible. Fans always remember the Batmans, but their Robins are equally deserving of a mention.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a look below at some of the best second options in NBA history.

10 Kyrie Irving

Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first pick in 2012, Kyrie Irving was supposed to be the Wine and Gold’s number one option when he entered the league. But as fate would have it, LeBron James returned to the Cavs and cemented his legacy there by bringing home a championship in 2016.

In the three seasons Uncle Drew played with the King, the All-Star point guard proved himself as a credible secondary option on offense by averaging 20.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. And even when he played Robin to Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets and Luka Doncic’s Batman with the Dallas Mavericks, his worth as a playmaker and scorer can never be undervalued.

9 Klay Thompson

Although Stephen Curry is the key to the Golden State Warriors’ offense, Klay Thompson is his team’s secret weapon. Thanks to his innate ability to make long-range bombs rain from downtown, the dynasty built in the Bay has gone on for as long as it has.

In the 10 seasons Thompson was healthy for the Warriors, the shooting guard averaged 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. And even though he mostly does one job for Golden State, he does it extremely well by connecting 41% from the three-point line.

His presence on the court has opened up a lot of opportunities for Curry and the other Warriors to score. With that advantage provided by Thompson as the team’s second option, the Dubs have built a legacy solidified by the four rings they won.

8 Dwyane Wade

During the first six seasons of his career, Dwyane Wade was undoubtedly the Miami Heat’s main attraction. But after James took his talents to South Beach and Chris Bosh joined the team as well, Wade surrendered the keys to the kingdom to the former, resulting in a pair of rings for the Heat.

Even if that’s the case, Wade’s status as a second option for Miami behind James was still an element for the team’s success. In the four seasons Wade played with the King, the All-Star shooting guard averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Even though he stepped aside for James back then, those numbers prove that Wade was among the best second options who ever played in the NBA.

7 Kevin McHale

Without a doubt, Larry Bird was the Boston Celtics’ number one option back in the ‘80s. His craftiness, coupled with a skill to shoot anywhere on the court, helped Beantown capture three rings during his time there.

But as great as Bird was, those three rings wouldn’t have been possible without the presence of Kevin McHale. In his 13-year run in the NBA, the All-Star power forward notched 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. With McHale backing Bird up in Boston, the pair were able to lead their team to three championships during their prime.

6 Joe Dumars

If Isiah Thomas was the face of the Detroit Pistons during their championship runs, Joe Dumars was certainly the piece that held the whole thing together. Entering the NBA during the 1985-86 season, Dumars would go on to play 14 seasons for Detroit. During that span, the All-Star guard averaged 16.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Of course, Dumars was better during the Bad Boys’ two championship runs during the late ‘80s. During this period, he averaged 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists to help the Pistons lock a pair of rings as the secondary option behind Thomas.

5 John Stockton

Karl Malone is regarded as the Utah Jazz’s best player after leading the team to consistent playoff appearances and amassing a lot of points during his NBA career. But while the All-Star power forward is the franchise’s most prominent player, his success wouldn’t be possible without John Stockton.

The 10-time All-Star point guard played all 19 seasons with the Jazz and eventually led the NBA in overall assists and steals. During that period, Stockton averaged 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. Thanks to his steady presence in running the offense, Malone and the Jazz were able to achieve the level of success that made the team popular during the '90s.

4 Pau Gasol

When Shaquille O’Neal demanded a trade to get out of the City of Angles, Kobe Bryant was left to lead the team on his own. A few years would pass until the late All-Star would get to play with a credible second option in Pau Gasol to catapult the Los Angeles Lakers back to the NBA Finals.

During his seven-season run as a Laker, the All-Star big man posted averages of 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. His addition to the roster provided a credible offensive option to pair with Bryant and a player to anchor Los Angeles’ defense, especially in the playoffs. With Gasol onboard, Bryant was able to win two more rings for the Purple and Gold.

3 Tony Parker

When talking about the San Antonio Spurs, the player that comes first into everyone’s minds is Tim Duncan. With five rings, three Finals MVPs, and two regular season MVP awards to his name, the All-Star power forward is essentially the personification of the franchise itself. Behind his success, though, is Tony Parker.

Although he has one less ring than the Big Fundamental, Parker was still instrumental in helping the Spurs capture the other four championships. Throughout his stay with the team, the point guard averaged 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. His skill in running San Antonio’s offense helped guide the team through consistent playoff appearances and unlock his teammates’ true potential on the court.

2 James Worthy

James Worthy had the distinction of being the second option in a team with two of the NBA’s biggest stars: Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It wasn’t until a few years later that he ascended to become the sole secondary option on offense once Abdul-Jabbar’s role dwindled down.

But even in a team full of offensive talent, Worthy stood out by playing either the small or power forward with authority. In the 12 seasons he played for the Lakers, he posted averages of 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. His reliable presence on the roster helped Los Angeles lock three rings down while earning seven All-Star selections, and a Finals MVP along the way.

1 Scottie Pippen

Sitting on top of this list is an integral piece in the Chicago Bulls’ run at six championships during the ‘90s, Scottie Pippen. As the secondary option behind Michael Jordan, the All-Star forward did his job of guarding the opposing squad’s best player while constantly creating opportunities for the Bulls to score.

In the 12 seasons he played for Chicago, Pippen averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.1 steals per contest. His skillset allowed Phil Jackson to run the Triangle effectively and gave Jordan enough freedom to dominate opposing teams on offense. His presence on the team resulted in six rings, making Pippen the best second option to ever play in the NBA.

With the new season about to start, there’ll be more secondary options about to make a name for themselves in the league. Keep an eye out for these guys, as they’re going to be essential in the success of their respective teams.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball-Reference unless stated otherwise.