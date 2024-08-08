Highlights Second overall picks in the NBA Draft often face the burden of high expectations and many disappointments.

Chet Holmgren and Brandon Miller are rising stars, with Holmgren showing a unique combination of offensive versatility and shot-blocking.

Kevin Durant stands out as the top second overall pick since 2000, showcasing an illustrious career with numerous accolades.

The second overall pick in the NBA Draft is a unique position when taking a long look at its history. The number one overall pick will get the majority of attention in most drafts when it does not pan out well, but second overall has a long and extensive list of disappointing prospects.

Being considered a bust is right up there with some of the harshest labels that one can acquire in the NBA . Unfortunately, the second overall pick is historically filled with plenty of them.

Even when looking back no further than the year 2000, there is a strong list of players who did not come close to panning out in the league. Players like Darko Miličić, Hasheem Thabeet, and Derrick Williams highlight some of the worst offenders in that regard.

The theory here would be that once the draft process gets past the first overall pick, whoever selects second is not as equipped to properly identify the next-best talent. This feels especially true when there is a clear-cut consensus on whom the top pick is.

However, there have also been cases of teams hitting a slam dunk with the second overall selection. Sometimes the player who is selected second even turns out to be better than the player who was deemed that year's best prospect.

Today, the spotlight is on those second-overall picks who have carried the torch for the pick over the years. There are certainly a lot of exciting players who have emerged from the spot.

5 Chet Holmgren – Oklahoma City Thunder (2022)

The fifth spot on this list is a toss-up between two talented rising stars

The fifth spot on this list could realistically go to one of either Chet Holmgren or Brandon Miller , depending on the preference of the individual. Both of them had phenomenal rookie years in the 2023-24 season and look poised for successful NBA careers.

Holmgren vs. Miller – Rookie Season Comparison Category Holmgren Miller PPG 16.5 17.3 RPG 7.9 4.3 APG 2.4 2.4 SPG 0.6 0.9 BPG 2.3 0.6 FG% 53.0 44.0 3P% 37.0 37.3

Miller's stellar rookie season flew a bit under the radar considering how terrible the Charlotte Hornets were as a team. Some have likened his game to that of Paul George or Kevin Durant . That should speak volumes as to the expectations of how great Miller can be.

However, Holmgren is a unicorn. He is everything that one imagines out of a perfect modern-day big. Ideally, one would want Holmgren to put on more muscle on his skinny frame. Otherwise, he is an elite talent that one can genuinely be excited about moving forward.

Holmgren is a great rim protector on the defensive end and fairly mobile. Had it not been for Victor Wembanyama outshining him on that end with his insane defensive season as a rookie, Holmgren would get a lot more props in this regard.

Chet's ability to stretch the court offensively at the level that he does is something that has never been seen in combination with his shot-blocking for a rookie. In a few years' time, it should not be surprising to see Holmgren rise on this list.

4 Brandon Ingram – Los Angeles Lakers (2016)

Ingram blossomed into a star after helping secure a superstar

The 2016 NBA Draft boasts an impressive collection of talent. Despite the career of Ben Simmons , who was the first overall pick, falling off hard, the draft is held up well by a talented list of star players. Brandon Ingram is one of those stars.

This is certainly one of those cases where the second overall pick proved to be a better selection than the player who was taken first overall. Despite Simmons' strong start to his career, the longevity that Ingram stands to have as a star in the league easily makes him the better pick.

Ingram was off to a promising start in his career with the L.A. Lakers before he became the centerpiece of the trade that brought Anthony Davis to Tinseltown. It was with the New Orleans Pelicans that Ingram broke out as a star.

Brandon Ingram – 2019-20 MIP Season Category Stat PPG 23.8 RPG 6.1 APG 4.2 FG% 46.3 3P% 39.1 TS% 58.7 OWS 3.3

Ingram's first season with the Pelicans resulted in him winning the NBA's Most Improved Player award and being selected as an All-Star. However, Ingram has stagnated a bit since.

He has failed to make it back to the All-Star game since his first selection, despite maintaining his scoring average fairly well. The Pelicans have also failed to ascend the Western Conference ranks due to the inconsistent availability of Ingram and co-star Zion Williamson .

Ingram could be on the move again in the near future. He may need to prove himself over the next few years, or he could easily be supplanted by Miller and Holmgren when revisiting these rankings down the line.

3 Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies (2019)

Morant will be looking to reassert himself as a premier talent in the league

Speaking of Williamson and players who have proven to be better than the original top pick, Ja Morant has comfortably established himself as the best player of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Ja Morant – Career Stats with the Grizzlies Category Stat PPG 22.5 FG% 47.2 TS% 55.8 APG 7.4 AST% 36.2 WS 20.5

Morant has proven himself as a very capable offensive player in his young career with the Memphis Grizzlies . He has also shown the ability to lead a perennial playoff team.

The Grizzlies had made the playoffs for three straight seasons before 2023-24. A combination of a 25-game suspension and an injury left Morant as a non-factor last year, ending the Grizzlies' playoff streak.

Morant will be looking to make a statement in the upcoming season, reminding the league just how talented he is. Another leap from Morant could have him on the verge of becoming a true superstar in the NBA.

2 LaMarcus Aldridge – Chicago Bulls (2006)

Aldridge had a strong claim to being the best power forward in the league for a while

The original selection of LaMarcus Aldridge was made by the Chicago Bulls during the 2006 NBA Draft. However, that was not his first NBA home. The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Aldridge from the Bulls in a trade on draft night. In the process, they secured the best player from that year's draft.

LaMarcus Aldridge – Career Peak (2010-19) Category Stat PPG 21.2 RPG 9.0 BPG 1.1 FG% 49.2 TS% 54.5 WS 79.0

Aldridge was as productive as any power forward in the league during the peak of his powers. He secured seven selections to the NBA All-Star game and five selections to an All-NBA Team during that stretch. Aldridge was regularly brought up in conversations about whom the best power forward in the league was, during that time.

Health issues plagued Aldridge towards the end of his career. An irregular heartbeat forced him into retirement before he made a comeback to the league and retired once more afterward.

All in all, Aldridge was as steady and productive of a player as one will find throughout his career. Perhaps one of the young guns on this list eventually supplants him for the second spot here, but that time will not come to pass for a considerable while longer.

1 Kevin Durant – Seattle Supersonics (2007)

Durant easily takes the top spot on this list

There can be some debate over the ordering of this list and who belongs where. One thing that is not up for debate, in the slightest, is who sits atop these rankings. Kevin Durant is easily the best second-overall pick since 2000.

If it was not for NBA legend Bill Russell being selected second overall all the way back in the 1956 NBA Draft, Durant would be the greatest player at this spot in NBA history.

Kevin Durant – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 27.3 RPG 7.0 APG 4.4 SPG 1.1 BPG 1.1 FG% 50.1 3P% 38.7 TS% 61.9 WS 170.2

Durant is a 14-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection, 4-time scoring champ, 2-time NBA champion, and 2-time Finals MVP. He is also a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

The Slim Reaper is 20th on the all-time list for career win shares according to Basketball Reference. He will continue to rise up that leaderboard in the years he has left in the NBA. Durant is also 10th on the list for accumulated value over replacement players throughout his career.

For the traditionalists, he is also ninth all-time for career points. Durant is creeping up on 30000 career points scored.

One could easily make the argument that Durant is one of the 15 to 20 best players to ever play the game of basketball. That may actually be a modest estimate of where he ranks among the all-time greats.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.