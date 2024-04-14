Highlights Arguably the greatest defensive player of all time, Lawrence Taylor was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

Eric Dickerson set the single-season rushing record, which still stands today, in just his second NFL season.

Despite retiring at the age of 30, Calvin Johnson racked up more than 11,000 receiving yards during his Hall of Fame career.

Nobody wants to come in second for anything, especially in the NFL.

Whether it’s falling in the Super Bowl or finishing runner-up in the NFL MVP race, second place leaves teams and players in a state of heartbreak. The same can be said about the NFL draft.

For every team that secures the No. 1 overall pick, there's another that narrowly misses out. However, despite certain mistakes made over the years — Tony Mandarich, Ryan Leaf, and Mitchell Trubisky just to name a few — drafting second isn't always a bad thing. Just ask the Houston Texans how things are working out with C.J. Stroud.

Truth be told, some of the greatest players in league history were taken with the No. 2 overall selection, including arguably the greatest defensive player of all time. And it's there that we kick off our list.

1 Lawrence Taylor, LB, 1981

LT was a generational talent and arguably the greatest defensive player in NFL history

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

A pick that should surprise no one, Lawrence Taylor, who was taken with the No. 2 overall selection in the 1981 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, grabs the top spot.

Viewed by many as the greatest defensive player of all time, the North Carolina alum retired from the NFL after 13 years as a two-time Super Bowl champion, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a 10-time All-Pro selection and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

In 1986, he also became just the second defensive player in history to win NFL MVP. Defensive tackle Alan Page was the first to do so with the Minnesota Vikings in 1971.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lawrence Taylor is one of only two defensive players to win NFL MVP, the other being Alan Page.

Truth be told, it would almost be easier to list what Taylor didn’t accomplish than what he did during his illustrious career.

Lawrence Taylor Career Stats and Accolades Games 184 Sacks 142.0 Interceptions/TD 9/2 Pro Bowls 10 All-Pro Teams 10 Defensive Player of the Year 3 NFL MVP 1 Super Bowl Wins 2

The only player taken ahead of Taylor, Heisman Trophy-winning running back George Rogers, who went No. 1 to the New Orleans Saints, played seven NFL seasons and led the league in rushing as a rookie. But his resume doesn’t come close to matching that of Taylor, who racked up 142.0 sacks during his Hall of Fame career, including 20.5 during his MVP campaign.

It’s been more than 30 years since LT's career ended, yet his name remains prevalent in league circles. He was the total package, and his run from 1981 to 1990 is easily one of the best stretches of play ever seen in the NFL, regardless of position.

2 Marshall Faulk, RB, 1994

Faulk was an integral part of the Rams' high-flying offense



Freeman Ramsey / The Tennessean

Taken second overall in 1994 by the Indianapolis Colts, Marshall Faulk had a career trajectory that was somewhat atypical of a running back.

While most players at the position experience great success in their earliest years before physical declines take their toll in their late 20s, it took Faulk several years to reach his final form.

It's not that Faulk wasn't solid in his five-year run with the Colts. He indeed was, rushing for 5,320 yards with 42 touchdowns and earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections. But it wasn't until he was traded to the then-St. Louis Rams ahead of the 1999 season that his career truly went to the next level.

In his first four years with the Rams, the San Diego State product was a four-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro selection, an NFL MVP runner-up (losing to his own quarterback, Kurt Warner), an NFL MVP winner, a three-time Offensive Player of the Year, and a Super Bowl champ.

Marshall Faulk Career Stats and Accolades Rushing Attempts 2,836 Rushing Yards 12,279 Rushing Touchdowns 100 Receptions 767 Receiving Yards 6,875 Receiving Touchdowns 36 Pro Bowls 7 All-Pro Teams 6 Offensive Player of the Year 3 NFL MVP 1 Super Bowl Wins 1

The primary difference between Faulk and his peers was his ability as a receiver. He never led the league in rushing, not even during his MVP-winning 2000 season. He did, however, lead the league in yards from scrimmage twice and surpassed the 2,000-yard mark on four separate occasions.

Dan Wilkinson of the Cincinnati Bengals has the unfortunate honor of being the man taken ahead of Faulk in 1994. While Wilkinson started for a dozen seasons in the NFL, he never came close to making the impact that Faulk and others in the class did.

As the days of the "Greatest Show on Turf" become a distant memory, Faulk’s legacy lives on. He’s the last running back to win the Super Bowl the same year he was named a First-Team All-Pro and is one of only two players to win three consecutive OPOY awards, the other being Earl Campbell.

3 Randy White, DT/LB, 1975

White was a multidimensional defensive weapon for the Dallas Cowboys

Randy White was taken second by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1975 NFL Draft after the Atlanta Falcons drafted Steve Bartkowski.

Initially, White struggled to find his place with the defensive unit, only logging one start in his first two seasons and mostly seeing the field on special teams. Today, this would invoke calls for concern. But in the late 1970s, early draft picks not getting immediate playing time wasn’t uncommon.

Randy White Career Stats and Accolades Games 209 Sacks 111.0 Pro Bowls 9 All-Pro Teams 8 Defensive Player of the Year 1 Super Bowl Wins 1

Entering his third season, things began to click. From 1977 to 1985, the Maryland alum never missed a Pro Bowl and made eight All-Pro teams. White was versatility personified, lining up at defensive tackle, end, and linebacker. The athleticism necessary to play several positions was incredibly rare at that time and still not that common today.

Although White won a Super Bowl in the 1979 season and shared Super Bowl MVP honors with Harvey Martin, it’s easy to wonder what he would’ve done if he had played for the Dallas dynasty of the early 1990s.

Still, White has nothing to be ashamed of; he’s one of the most decorated defensive players of his time and an unforgettable part of Cowboys lore.

4 Eric Dickerson, RB, 1983

Dickerson's career got off to a historic start

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Had it not been for John Elway, who was considered one of the greatest quarterback prospects of all time, Eric Dickerson may have very well gone first overall in the 1983 NFL Draft. But he dropped to second and was taken by the Los Angeles Rams.

The SMU running back was an electrifying talent, which was evident from his first carry in the NFL. Dickerson was force-fed carries, notching a league-high 390 as a rookie and racking up 441 total touches. But these touches paid dividends, as Dickerson rushed for 1,808 yards and 18 touchdowns and recorded 2,212 yards from scrimmage.

Eric Dickerson Career Stats and Accolades Rushing Attempts 2,996 Rushing Yards 13,259 Rushing Touchdowns 90 Receptions 281 Receiving Yards 2,137 Receiving Touchdowns 6 Pro Bowls 6 All-Pro Teams 5 Offensive Player of the Year 1

By his second season, Dickerson was rewriting NFL record books, rushing for 2,105 yards in 1984, a figure that has yet to be matched. And given the league’s current emphasis on the passing game, it may never be topped. In total, Dickerson, a five-time All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler, won four rushing titles and was named the 1986 Offensive Player of the Year.

As Dan Marino rewrote the record books himself in 1984, setting all sorts of new QB marks, Dickerson missed out on OPOY and NFL MVP during his record-breaking campaign.

It’s fair to wonder the toll this workload took on Dickerson’s body, as he led the league in total touches three times before his 29th birthday. He slowed down considerably after a couple of seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, to whom he was traded in 1987, but Dickerson had already more than made his mark. He now sits in the Hall of Fame, as does every member of this acclaimed list.

5 Calvin Johnson, WR, 2007

Johnson's early retirement stops him from being higher on the list

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Of the players on this list, Calvin Johnson needed to do the least to outperform the man drafted before him.

JaMarcus Russell is widely regarded as one of the biggest busts in NFL draft history, which makes what Johnson did with the Detroit Lions, who took him at No. 2 in 2007, sting even more. There are only so many words in the English language that properly encapsulate Johnson’s physical dominance.

Calvin Johnson Career Stats and Accolades Receptions 731 Receiving Yards 11,619 Receiving Touchdowns 83 Yards Per Reception 15.9 Pro Bowls 6 All-Pro Teams 4

With the possible exception of Randy Moss, the league had never seen someone move like Johnson at his size. He spent most of his playing career near 240 pounds, yet was often the fastest player on the field. Johnson was unstoppable in his mid-20s, leading the league in receiving yards in 2011 and again in 2012, amassing a record-breaking 1,964 yards, a mark that still stands today.

Due to mounting injuries and frustration with the Lions, the Georgia Tech alum walked away from the game at just 30 years old. Despite a shortened career, Johnson was still a first-ballot Hall of Famer, a testament to his career dominance.

Many did it for longer, but few have been as great as Johnson was at the peak of his powers.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.