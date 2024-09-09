Key Takeaways Michael Jordan's worldwide popularity revolutionized the NBA and unsurprisingly has the most jersey sales.

Allen Iverson was arguably the NBA's most influential superstar, changing the culture in and around the league.

Stephen Curry may be the youngest player on this list, but his popularity is off the charts, especially outside of North America.

The NBA is one of the largest sports leagues in the world and one of the richest. A large part of its basketball-related income comes from jersey sales, which are growing by the day as the league goes global.

Let's take a look at the top 10 players in the history of the league with the most jerseys sold.

These 10 players are not only some of the best to have graced the league but also some of the most recognizable faces in the world. Their reputations transcend the sport and have thus contributed to an insane amount of merchandise sales.

1 Michael Jordan

Unsurprisingly, at the top as the most popular NBA player of all time

The NBA started in 1949, but it wasn't until Michael Jordan took the court for the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s that it really became a global league.

Four MVPs, six rings, six Finals MVPs, and ten scoring titles are just some of the accomplishments from his illustrious 15-year career.

Jordan's global popularity was a combination of many factors. His Nike contract, which blew shoe sales through the roof, the NBA's television deal, which allowed more people to watch his greatness from afar; his success in the league; and finally, the fact that he simply looked cooler than anyone who came before him.

Michael Jordan - Career Stats Category Stat PPG 30.1 RPG 6.2 APG 5.3 FG% 49.7% 3PT% 32.7%

In addition to his success on the NBA court, Jordan's gold medal campaign at the 1992 Olympics with the Dream Team helped him become an international icon.

That appeal transcended the sport, especially with the "Be Like Mike" campaigns of the 1990s, and the easiest way to do that was to get the iconic number 23 Bulls jersey. He remains the most influential NBA player of all time and is likely to stay that way.

2 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant grew up idolizing Michael Jordan and emulating him on the court.

Five NBA championships and an MVP trophy later, that approach has certainly worked for Bryant.

The Lakers icon has one of the biggest international fan bases, especially in Asian countries.

The timing of his emergence right after Jordan's retirement, the growing popularity of the NBA internationally in the early 2000s (for China, it was Yao Ming's NBA debut in 2002), Bryant's frequent off-season trips to places like China and the Philippines, and his Mamba mentality of working extra hard led to the Philadelphia native growing into a worldwide superstar.

Kobe Bryant - Career Stats Category Stat PPG 25.0 RPG 5.2 APG 4.7 FG% 44.7% 3PT% 32.9%

Much like Jordan popularized the number 23, Bryant had a similar effect with the number 24, although his number 8 jersey was also very popular.

His untimely death in 2020 was one of the most tragic events in basketball history, but it also made him even more popular as tributes poured in from around the world.

3 LeBron James

No one else has played at the highest level in three different decades like him

LeBron James was on the cover of Sports Illustrated a full year before he graduated high school. That's how popular he's been since his early teenage years.

He entered the league being dubbed 'The Chosen One' and had generational chants.

Most players wilt under such pressure, but he only exceeded those expectations and single-handedly made the Cleveland Cavaliers a popular team.

While James' reputation took a hit when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010, his on-court performances since then have taken him to another level, and the accolades that followed, especially the historic 2016 NBA title, drew fans from around the world.

LeBron James - Career Stats Category Stat PPG 27.1 RPG 7.5 APG 7.4 FG% 50.6 3PT% 34.8

James' heroics during Team USA's gold medal campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics continue to propel him forward as a global icon.

He is about to enter his 22nd season in the league, which will be tied for the most with Vince Carter . But the way he's remained among the best in the league even as he approaches 40 has made him popular even with rival fans.

4 Magic Johnson

Ushered in the golden era of the NBA in the 1980s

Michael Jordan came along in the late 1980s and made the game global, but it wouldn't have happened without Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Drafted in 1979, Johnson came into the league as an anomaly: a 6-8 point guard who could distribute the ball in unprecedented ways while also possessing all the tools to succeed as a scorer.

Magic Johnson - Career Stats Category Stat PPG 19.5 RPG 7.2 APG 11.2 FG% 52.0%

As the number one overall pick, there were high expectations for Johnson, who immediately went on to win a championship and Finals MVP in his rookie season.

The Michigan native ushered in the Showtime era for the Lakers, and the attractive basketball they played was a big reason for the NBA's popularity in the early 1980s.

Johnson ended his career with five championships, three MVPs, and a worldwide presence when he left the league in 1996.

5 Larry Bird

The NBA wouldn't be where it is right now without Larry Legend

The other half of one of the greatest rivalries in sports, Larry Bird was one of the best the league has ever seen.

His legend began in college when he single-handedly took an unknown Indiana State team all the way to the NCAA championship game, where they lost to Magic Johnson's Michigan State.

That championship game is still the most-watched college basketball game of all time, which is a testament to how popular he was even before he arrived in the NBA.

Larry Bird - Career Stats Category Stat PPG 24.3 RPG 10.0 APG 6.3 FG% 49.6% 3PT% 37.6%

Bird had the feel-good story of being a kid from a small Midwestern town, but when he stepped on the hardwood, he was a dominant player known for his trash talk.

This personality, his countless accolades, including three rings and three MVPs, and ultimately, his unique skill set made him a revered player around the globe.

6 Stephen Curry

Jordan changed the game off the court, but the Chef changed it on the court

The story of modern basketball cannot be told without talking about Stephen Curry 's exploits on the court.

The emphasis on three-point shooting, not just in the NBA but in all of basketball, changed after Curry's high-volume shooting made it popular. Taking a three-pointer in transition and deep threes were rare and frowned upon until he made it look easy.

As he spearheaded the NBA's most recent dynasty, Curry was the center of attention as the league became more accessible around the world.

Stephen Curry - Career Stats Category Stat PPG 24.8 RPG 4.7 APG 6.4 FG% 47.3% 3PT% 42.6%

After winning two MVPs and three championships in a span of four years, he returned to the forefront when he led the Golden State Warriors to the title in 2022.

The four-time champion is still one of the best in the league, and his attractive brand of basketball has continued to make him a fan favorite, especially among casual fans.

7 Shaquille O'Neal

The Big Diesel is now a celebrity that non-sports fans would also recognize

When Shaquille O'Neal entered the NBA in 1992, he was the most physically dominant player the league had seen since Wilt Chamberlain.

With a dominance that led to several rule changes, O'Neal enjoyed a career that spanned nearly two decades and included four championships and an MVP award.

During his playing career, the 7-footer's decision to opt for an affordable shoe line with Reebok instead of a massive payday with a bigger brand led to him selling millions of shoes and making him popular with the masses.

Shaquille O'Neal - Career Stats Category Stat PPG 23.7 RPG 10.9 APG 2.5 FG% 58.2%

Since retiring, O'Neal has stayed in the limelight with Hollywood appearances, DJing and many other endeavors, but most notably his role as a panelist on TNT's Inside the NBA.

He remains one of the most popular players due to his celebrity and status as one of the top 10 players of all time.

8 Julius Erving

Dr J paved the way for Larry Bird and Magic Johnson

Julius Erving began his professional career in the ABA in 1971 because he didn't meet the eligibility requirement of being four years removed from high school to enter the NBA.

In just five years, he became the best player the league had ever seen, and his performances were a major driving force behind the ABA-NBA merger. And that, in turn, was one of the reasons the NBA flourished from the late 1970s onward.

Julius Erving – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 24.2 RPG 8.5 APG 4.2 FG% 50.6%

Erving continued to dominate after facing better competition in the NBA, retiring after a phenomenal 16-year career with four MVPs and three championships in both leagues.

Dr. J was one of the most explosive players the league had ever seen, and his popularity would have been far greater had the ABA had better coverage.

9 Allen Iverson

The Answer to the cultural revolution in the NBA

When Michael Jordan retired for the second time in 1999, he left a huge hole. There were stars around at the time who would have vied to take over, but Allen Iverson rose to the top not only because of his basketball skills, but also because of his off-court presence.

He may not have had Jordan's skill, but he had his swagger and then some. He embraced the hip-hop culture like no one had before, leading the league's cultural revolution by popularizing braids, tattoos, and even pregame outfits.

Allen Iverson – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 26.7 RPG 3.7 APG 6.2 FG% 42.5%

His on-court resume wasn't too shabby either, with an MVP, four scoring titles, and an iconic run in which he single-handedly led his team to the NBA Finals, all while standing at six feet.

All of these factors are why his jersey sales were off the charts, and are still considered some of the coolest of all time.

10 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

His legacy remains bigger than basketball

The second all-time leading scorer in the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was considered the greatest basketball player of all time before the rise of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

While there are still some people who feel that way, Abdul-Jabbar has the resume to back it up.

He won championships in each of his three seasons in college and won six titles in the NBA to go along with six MVP trophies. He was a serial winner, which means he was the biggest name in the sport during his prime.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Career Stats Category Stat PPG 24.6 RPG 11.2 APG 3.6 FG% 55.9%

But Abdul-Jabbar also made an impact off the court with his activism. He famously boycotted the 1968 Olympics to protest the unequal treatment of African-Americans in the country.

Despite his unconventional number, his No. 33 jersey has always been iconic.