Set pieces are a crucial part of football, with corners and free-kicks proving lethal tools for teams that know how to use them. Whether it is a side that are pushing for a title or a team that are trying to remain in the division they play football within, being good at set pieces is a marginal gain that is far more of a help than a hindrance.

In recent months, set pieces and the minds behind them have been brought to the forefront, predominantly through Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side have become fearsome on set pieces in the last year or so and much of that progress can be attributed to Nicolas Jover, the set piece coach that has become more well-known than most others employed in a similar profession.

With all of this being said and considered, just which 10 teams in world football are the best at utilising set pieces?

Related 8 Most Successful Premier League Teams From Set Pieces Since 2009/10 GIVEMESPORT look at the most successful teams from set-pieces in the Premier League since 2009/10.

Ranking Factors

As well as the obvious and most important factor of how many goals have been scored from set pieces, the following criteria have also been considered:

Threat - How consistently does each entrant turn a set piece into a genuine chance on goal?

How consistently does each entrant turn a set piece into a genuine chance on goal? Consistency - For how long has each entrant used set pieces effectively?

10 Best Set Piece Teams in the World Right Now Rank Name Country Set Piece Goals This Season 1. Arsenal England 10 2. Wolfsburg Germany 12 3. Inter Milan Italy 9 4. Aston Villa England 8 5. Stuttgart Germany 9 6. Bayer Leverkusen Germany 8 7. Eintracht Frankfurt Germany 8 8. Venezia Italy 8 9. Udinese Italy 8 10. Crystal Palace England 8

10 Crystal Palace

8 goals

It has been an interesting season for Crystal Palace. The Eagles, who have now been in the Premier League for 12 straight years, are placed 15th at the time of writing, with just four league wins in 20 games. By that same token, Palace have only lost seven matches and have struggled with injuries to important players, while also having to cope after the departure of Michael Olise.

Under the management of Oliver Glasner, Palace fans have been pleased with a brand of football that is certainly more exciting to watch than that of his predecessor, Roy Hodgson. Though capable of scoring with the ball in play, Palace have utilised set pieces well, with eight goals this season having come from dead ball situations.

Related Crystal Palace Want to Sign 'Special' Chelsea Star for Glasner Crystal Palace are among three European clubs targeting a January move for the 21-year-old midfielder.

9 Udinese

8 goals

After a season in which Udinese avoided the relegation zone by just three places, the Italian club, under the same ownership as Championship side Watford, decided to appoint Kosta Runjaic as their head coach, the German having previously worked for Legia Warsaw in Poland.

The appointment, thus far, has been a good one, with Udinese being eight points clear of the relegation zone at the time of writing. The club have lost just eight games of their opening 20 in Serie A and are closer to qualifying for Europe than anything else. They have scored 23 times in the league and have made use of set pieces as a weapon, with eight of their goals coming from them.

8 Venezia

8 goals

A club with a storied history, much of the 21st century for Venezia could be characterised by the word “struggle.” Following a 2002 relegation from Serie A, Venezia’s struggles simply increased over the years and by 2005, they had been declared bankrupt and relegated from Serie B.

It has been a steady build back towards stability, but in recent years, Venezia have been back within the confines of Serie A. After one sole season in 2021/22, they returned to Serie B, from which they re-emerged in 2024 after winning the play-offs.

Venezia are, once more, battling relegation this season, sitting 19th in the league at the time of writing. They understand the importance of set pieces, though, and have clearly looked to turn them into a weapon from which they could benefit.

7 Eintracht Frankfurt

8 goals

What a history Eintracht Frankfurt have had. The club endured four relegations between 1996 and 2011, meaning that they struggled to build a long-term project as they could not promise the security of Bundesliga football. In 2013, at the end of their first season back in the top flight, the club finished 6th in the league and from there, have gone from strength to strength, winning two-straight DFB-Pokal’s and in 2022, lifting the Europa League trophy.

This season, under the management of Dino Toppmoller, Eintracht are once more in the hunt for European football, sitting third in the league at the time of writing, nine points behind the league leaders, Bayern Munich. Eintracht’s 36 goals scored is the third best, behind only the top two. Eight of these strikes have come from dead ball situations, highlighting the understanding that Toppmoller has of how important set pieces can be.

Related The Eintracht Frankfurt plan to mold USMNT's Paxten Aaronson into a Bundesliga starter Aaronson is on loan again in the Dutch Eredivisie after joining Frankfurt in January 2023, but it's all part of the Bundesliga club's long-term plan.

6 Bayer Leverkusen

8 goals

Bayer Leverkusen are fresh off what is simply the best season in their existence. Under the management of Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen lost just one game across the entire campaign, the Europa League final against Atalanta. Elsewhere, they stormed to a maiden Bundesliga title alongside a DFB-Pokal win in an unbeaten domestic double.

Alonso remained with the club, despite widespread rumours that he may depart for Liverpool. As such, he has been pushing to defend his title and Leverkusen are just four points behind Bayern at the time of writing, sat second in the league. With 40 goals after 16 games, eight have come from set pieces, showing that even a club like Leverkusen, who are so good to watch with the ball, value the importance of dead ball situations.

5 Stuttgart

9 goals

One of just 13 teams to have won the Bundesliga in its 60-year history, Stuttgart have had a rocky recent history, having been relegated as recently as 2019. They returned to the Bundesliga in 2020 and have steadily improved since, culminating in a return to the Champions League in 2024.

Stuttgart have, understandably, been worse in the league this year, in no small part due to the added commitment of European games. With that being said, it is not as though Stuttgart are performing poorly. They sit seventh in the league at the time of writing, ahead of clubs such as Dortmund and Wolfsburg while being just a handful of points away from the top four.

Nine of Stuttgart’s goals this season have come from set pieces, offering them a cutting edge that, without, may have meant they were ranked much lower in this season’s Bundesliga table.

4 Aston Villa

8 goals

Since the appointment of Unai Emery as manager, Aston Villa have continued to improve. The Spaniard guided Villa to qualification for the Conference League in his first season at the club, steering them away from a relegation battle they otherwise would have been in. Villa reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, the same term in which they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in four decades.

Villa are well in the hunt for a return to European football next season and in the Champions League, have been almost flawless, with their results including a famous 1-0 win over Bayern Munich. The club play a free-flowing brand of football under Emery, but are not negligent towards the importance of set pieces, from which eight of their goals thus far this term have come.

3 Inter Milan

9 goals

Simeone Inzaghi was a good player but has showcased that he is a great manager, despite having been in the job for less than 10 years. After five years with Lazio, Inzaghi joined Inter Milan in 2021 and since then, has reshaped Inter back into being a club that contends for major honours, having won a Serie A, two Coppa Italia cups and reaching a Champions League final in just three full seasons.

Inzaghi’s side are second in Serie A at the time of writing, four points adrift of Napoli as they look to retain the title that they won last season. The team have scored nine goals from set pieces at the campaign’s halfway point, with Inzaghi having realised the importance of dead ball situations.

2 Wolfsburg

12 goals

At the time of writing, no team within the big five leagues of European football have scored more goals from set pieces than Wolfsburg. The Bundesliga side, managed by former Southampton gaffer Ralph Hassenhuttl, have netted 12 times from dead ball situations, be they corners or free-kicks, as they look to improve on their 12th-placed finish from last season.

These 12 goals account for around a third of the goals that Wolfsburg have scored this season across all competitions. Wolfsburg are just three points adrift of the European places at what is practically the halfway point of the season. Should their set piece proficiency continue, who is to say that they may not sit within the top six come the season's end?

1 Arsenal

10 goals

They may not have officially scored the most goals from set pieces in Europe this season, but Arsenal are certainly the best team this campaign with regards to dead ball situations. Much has been said of Arsenal's set piece taking and the efficient way in which they are used by Arteta's team. Some, in fact, have suggested that the Gunners are growing too reliant on them.

More often than not, it is Declan Rice that provides the delivery from a corner, with his cross focused on causing chaos in the box around the goalkeeper as he aims, usually, for one of Gabriel or William Saliba, the two towering figures at the heart of Arsenal's defence.

Related Gary Lineker Urges Arsenal to Sign Surprise £20m Star to Fix Goalscoring Woes The former striker-turned-pundit has told Arsenal to ignore the likes of Victor Osimhen and sign a 'young and up-and-coming' talent.

(All statistics are from WhoScored and are correct as of 13/01/2025)