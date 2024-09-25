Key Takeaways The next player to make the superstar jump will be Anthony Edwards.

Desmond Bane could make an All-Star push if the Grizzlies avoid injury problems.

The Chicago Bulls may not be good anymore, but a healthy Zach LaVine could help them be entertaining at least.

The 1990s with Michael Jordan , Clyde Drexler and Reggie Miller and the 2000s with Kobe Bryant , Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson were two of the best eras for the shooting guard position.

Since then, James Harden has been the only player to reach similar levels.

The current era may not have established stars like those, but it is led by some emerging superstars who could end up with similar legacies.

Let's take a look at the top 10 shooting guards in the NBA as we enter the 2024-25 season.

10 Bradley Beal

2023-24 stats: 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game

The Phoenix Suns traded for Bradley Beal in the 2023 offseason, which may have been the best move they could have made to get rid of a 38-year-old Chris Paul .

The roster construction was clearly faulty, but Beal still had a productive season while being a third option for the first time.

His scoring was his lowest since the 2015-16 season, but it was his most efficient while playing alongside two elite scorers in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant .

Bradley Beal 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 18.2 RPG 4.4 APG 5.0 SPG 1.0 FG% 51.3% 3PA 4.4 3PT% 43.0%

Even if his playmaking wasn't what it used to be, he stepped up as the front office refused to bring in a pass-first point guard.

But the most important thing he brought to the team was his leadership, which was vital in the locker room.

Beal only played in 53 regular season games, but the Suns won 33 of them. With more reps and another training camp, the chemistry will only get better and so will Beal's production.

9 CJ McCollum

2023-24 stats: 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game

For the first time in over two years, CJ McCollum will return to his original shooting guard position for the upcoming season.

Since being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2022, McCollum took over the starting point guard duties in New Orleans and got off to a hot start.

The experience has slowly soured since then, with last season being indicative that he doesn't have the required vision to run point.

The Pelicans recognized that and brought in Dejounte Murray this offseason, which means McCollum isn't burdened with the playmaking duties.

After averaging a career-best three-point percentage, going 42 percent from deep on a ridiculous 8.4 attempts a night, he could only get better, as he can focus on being an off-ball threat and just a secondary handler.

The Pelicans will also be counting on his leadership and veteran presence in the locker room as they aim to become a perennial playoff team.

8 Zach LaVine

2023-24 stats: 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game

Zach LaVine played through several injuries over the years for the Chicago Bulls before finally having a recovery season last year.

At his healthiest, LaVine averaged over 27 points on a blistering true shooting percentage of 63 percent.

He may be limited as a ball handler, especially in clutch situations, but when he's playing alongside a table-setting point guard, the 29-year-old has always excelled. He just got 35 games with Lonzo Ball before he got hurt, and the next best point guard he played with in Chicago was Tomáš Satoranský, who is now out of the league.

Zach LaVine 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 19.5 RPG 5.2 APG 3.9 FG% 45.2% 3PA 6.8 3PT% 34.9%

The Bulls, who finally chose the rebuild route, brought in Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder to pair alongside with LaVine for the upcoming season.

The Australian is a natural when it comes to creating for his teammates, and a healthy LaVine is bound to succeed in this environment.

The Bulls may not be a good team again, but LaVine's trade value will surely be high again.

7 Mikal Bridges

2023-24 stats: 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game

After a whole season of watching his college friends play together on a team across the city, Mikal Bridges joined them this summer when the New York Knicks made a massive trade for him.

Bridges spent the last year and a half with the Brooklyn Nets , where he was thrust into a first-option role after a fantastic start.

But Bridges played his best basketball when he was the third or fourth option during his time with the Phoenix Suns.

That allowed him to be one of the best 3-and-D players in the league and that is what the Knicks will expect from him.

The Knicks may have paid a high price to acquire him, but he is a seamless fit for a team that looked like they were a piece or two away from making the Finals.

His excellent availability will also be crucial for New York, who have been plagued by injury problems in the last couple of seasons.

6 Desmond Bane

2023-24 stats: 23.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game

The Memphis Grizzlies might be one of the most underrated teams heading into the 2024-25 season, and a big part of their destined rise will be Desmond Bane 's All-Star worthy campaign.

Drafted 30th overall in 2020, Bane has since emerged as one of the best players in the draft and by far the best shooter in his class.

He was expected to make an All-Star jump last season, but it became impossible with the Grizzlies starters spending more time on the sidelines than on the court.

He played just 42 games last season, and still continued his upwards trajectory, despite being the biggest assignment for the opposing defenses with Ja Morant playing just nine games.

Desmond Bane 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 23.7 RPG 4.4 APG 5.5 SPG 1.0 FG% 46.4% 3PA 8.6 3PT% 38.1%

And in those nine games, Bane looked even better, averaging 24.6 points and 6.4 assists on 49.4 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three.

The Grizzlies also added Zach Edey , a phenomenal screener who makes Bane even more lethal on offense.

If the team stays healthy, Bane seems poised to replace Jaren Jackson Jr. as the Grizzlies' second All-Star.

5 Derrick White

2023-24 stats: 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game

When the Boston Celtics traded for Derrick White in February 2022, teams watched as Brad Stevens swooped in with a first-round pick.

Two years after the trade, White played a huge role in the Celtics winning their 18th NBA title.

During his time with the San Antonio Spurs , he looked like a promising two-way player with an inconsistent three-point shot.

But once he joined the Celtics, he not only found his jumper, but also excelled in their already established defensive system.

He went from shooting 34.4 percent from three on 3.7 attempts per game in San Antonio to 38.0 percent from three on 5.5 attempts since landing in Boston.

White was also named to the All-Defensive Team in his two full seasons with the C's.

So it was no surprise when he received a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension right after winning the championship.

White is now one of the best two-way guards in the league, and the Celtics wouldn't be favorites to repeat without him.

4 Kyrie Irving

2023-24 stats: 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game

After playing a pivotal role in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship, Kyrie Irving may not have had the career path fans predicted at the time.

A disappointing two-year stint in Boston was followed by a disappointing four-year experiment with the Nets, neither of which resulted in playoff success.

When he became available on the trade market in February 2023, the Dallas Mavericks pounced. They still missed the playoffs, but signed Irving to an extension in the offseason because the front office believed he could be the right co-star for Luka Doncic .

Kyrie Irving 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 25.6 RPG 5.0 APG 5.2 SPG 1.3 FG% 49.7% 3PA 7.3 3PT% 41.1%

And their faith paid off, as in Irving's first full season in Dallas, the Mavs made their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011.

Irving was inconsistent in the postseason, but the Mavs would not have made that run without his efforts.

For the first time in a long time, Irving looks like he fully bought into the Mavs' plans for him, and at 32, he has more than enough left in the tank to continue contributing to their success.

3 Anthony Edwards

2023-24 stats: 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game

Anthony Edwards could easily be the best shooting guard in the league by the end of the season if he continues on this upward trajectory.

The 23-year-old finally earned his first All-NBA nod after leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to 56 wins, the second-most in franchise history.

Edwards carried that form into the playoffs as he led the Wolves to a statement sweep of the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 31 points on 51 percent shooting from the field.

The Atlanta native also had a strong display against the Denver Nuggets in the second round, but unfortunately, he wilted in the Conference Finals against the Mavericks.

He vowed to be better next time around, and showed he meant business when he suited up for Team USA at the Olympics.

Despite being the youngest player on the team, Edwards wasn't fazed and was the leading bench scorer in Paris.

The Timberwolves will hope their budding superstar can continue that growth as they establish themselves as a powerhouse in the West with Edwards leading the way.

2 Donovan Mitchell

2023-24 stats: 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game

Donovan Mitchell put an end to endless speculation that he would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers after signing a three-year extension worth $150.3 million.

The 28-year-old was coming off his first All-NBA campaign in the 2022-23 season and looked to be on his way to even more improvement. That is, until he suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in February.

In his first 47 games, he averaged 28 points per night. After the injury, he played in only eight of the remaining 23 games, scoring a paltry 18.5 points per game.

Donovan Mitchell 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 26.6 RPG 5.1 APG 6.1 SPG 1.8 FG% 46.2% 3PA 9.0 3PT% 36.8%

Mitchell not only played through the injury but also stepped up in the playoffs, almost single-handedly leading them to the second round after a grueling seven-game series against the Orlando Magic .

Their fate was sealed with the Boston Celtics in front of them, but Mitchell had another heroic performance in Game 2 to steal home court advantage.

He would miss two more games in the series with an injury to the same leg as the Cavs were eliminated.

New coach Kenny Atkinson will certainly help, but the Cavs will need Spida healthy to have any chance in this top-heavy Eastern Conference.

1 Devin Booker

2023-24 stats: 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game

Devin Booker received his second All-NBA honor and his fourth All-Star appearance this past season after a fantastic regular season.

Despite the addition of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns roster, Booker's scoring hardly took a hit, and his playmaking improved as well.

However, the season went from memorable to forgettable for him when the Suns were swept by the Timberwolves in the first round.

Mainly because of how much of a non-factor he was.

His 49-point performance in Game 4 may have boosted his overall numbers, but he averaged just 20 points on 43 percent shooting in the first three games.

As one of the most criticized players in the league, that series would've made it much worse for Booker.

But fortunately for him, his inspired Olympic campaign for Team USA helped him win back the fans.

On a team full of superstars, as a All-NBA player himself, Booker chose to embrace his role and play it to perfection to help Team USA win gold.

After orchestrating an NBA Finals run just three years ago, he remains the best at his position, but will need to prove himself again in the playoffs to stay atop the rankings.