Highlights Tim Hardaway popularized the killer crossover, enabling him to outmaneuver larger defenders with ease.

George Gervin's finger roll was an unstoppable and dazzling move that left defenders in awe.

Hakeem Olajuwon's Dream Shake revolutionized post play, making him a dominant force in the NBA.

The NBA is the most extraordinary collection of talented basketball players in the world. Something about each player sets him apart. Some are defensive specialists, and others are freakishly athletic, able to perform high-flying dunks and put players on a poster.

Some guys make the league due to having high basketball I.Q.s and their ability to make wise decisions with the basketball. They aren't the most athletic but always make winning plays.

Then, players like Stephen Curry , Damian Lillard , and others can shoot lights out and stretch the floor. Defenders have to pick these guys from half-court.

However, in the history of the league, there have been a few players who are known for their signature moves. These skilled players are known for executing awe-inspiring moves that captivate audiences and leave their defenders shaking their heads in disbelief.

The following is a list of the five most unstoppable signature moves in NBA history.

5 Tim Hardaway

Killer Crossover

Tim Hardaway, a 6-1 point guard out of Texas El-Paso, made his NBA debut in 1989 for the Golden State Warriors . As a point guard in the land of giants, you have to be skilled and crafty to impact your team on the offensive end. When you're just over six feet and being defended by guys off of switches who are 6-8 with 7-foot wingspans, incredible footwork, and 35-40" vertical leaps, you need to have the creativity to find success.

Tim Hardaway Career Stats GP 867 PPG 17.7 RPG 3.3 ASG 8.2

For Hardaway, his arsenal weapon of choice was the killer crossover. When Tim crossed you up, it was so quick and effective that he'd send you one way. At the same time, he went another, allowing him to drive the lane for an easy layup, create spacing to shoot a jumper, or draw another defender toward him, leaving one of his teammates open for an uncontested shot.

Players today have their own versions of crossovers, and it is a common move among ball-dominant players. However, there is only one guy who can say he was the originator of the killer crossover. That guy is NBA Hall of Famer, five-time All-Star, and five-time All-NBA player Tim Hardaway.

4 George Gervin

The Finger Roll

When reflecting on the 1970s, players had a style and swag that is unmatched in the game today. It was an era when it seemed players did more with less. Gameplay in the '70s didn't revolve around one player dancing around with the ball, trying to create a shot. It was free-flowing, and the guys finished at the rim with a pizazz and flair that set the tone for many high-flying and theatrical moves we enjoy on the basketball court today.

However, the finger roll is an exceptional signature move that has not been duplicated or imitated to the level of George “The Iceman” Gervin. Gervin was a 6-7, 180-pound offensive weapon who spent 13 of his 14 seasons playing the two and three spot with the San Antonio Spurs . Moreover, Gervin was one of the best players from the ABA to come to the NBA during the merger.

George Gervin Career Stats GP 1060 PPG 25.1 RPG 5.3 FG% 50.4

Gervin would drive down the middle of the paint, and just as a 7-footer rose up to block his shot, George would go up one-handed and roll the ball off his fingers, slightly flinging it in the air. The ball would elevate high above the defender's hands and float into the rim like a teardrop. It was virtually unstoppable and beautiful to watch, making the finger roll the most powerful weapon in Gervin's offensively efficient arsenal.

The Iceman is an NBA Hall of Famer, 12-time All-Star, All-Star game MVP, four-time scoring champion, seven-time All-NBA player, two-time All-ABA player, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary team. He also perfected one of the most unstoppable signature moves in league history.

3 Hakeem Olajuwon

The Dream Shake

There is no doubt that the NBA is full of the best-skilled players on the planet. In the 1980s and 90s, players had more defined roles than they do today. Centers were the focal point of the offense on the court. However, they were not always the best at handling the ball. Due to their height, centers, the tallest players on the court, handling the basketball made them easy targets for having the ball stolen, so their moves were more deliberate and calculated in the lane.

Usually, they had their backs to the basket when putting the ball on the floor.

One center began to change the game, and that man was Hakeem Olajuwon "The Dream" with the “Dream Shake.” Not to be confused with a Sonic drink, the Dream Shake was Olajuwon’s signature move that could pull opponents away from the basket as Hakeem crossed him over, faking one way and going the other. It often involved a pump fake and pivot and usually sent the opposing player flying into the air as Olajuwon went under him for an easy basket.

Olajuwon executed his moves against the league's most elite players and often made the best centers look outclassed in a way we had never seen before. It was evident that Hakeem was on another level, and the Dream Shake was absolutely unstoppable.

Hakeem Olajuwon Career Accolades 12-Time All-Star 12-Time All-NBA 1993-94 MVP 2-Time Finals MVP 2-Time NBA Champ 9-Time All-Defensive Team 2-Time DPOY 3-Time BLK Champ

NBA players such as Kobe Bryant , LeBron James , Dwight Howard , Giannis Antetokounmpo , and countless others have been known to work with Hakeem on footwork and learn the fundamentals of the Dream Shake.

​​​​​​​

Hakeem spent 17 of his 18 seasons with the Houston Rockets and still dedicates his time to working with their current roster’s talent. He is a Hall of Famer, part of the NBA 75th Anniversary team, and one of the most decorated players in NBA history and will forever be known as the master of the Dream Shake.

2 Magic Johnson

The No-Look Pass

Magic Johnson was not the originator of the no-look pass; however, he made the pass popular and sexy for NBA audiences. As part of the 1980s "Showtime Lakers," Magic led the high-powered offense of the L.A. Lakers 6-9, 215-pound point guard with fantastic court vision and an incredible basketball I.Q.

Magic's ability to get out and run the fast break and fake defenses out by looking one way while passing the ball in a whole different direction was a signature move that highly defined his career as a floor general in the league. He knew where his teammates were on the floor, and they understood that they needed to keep their heads on a swivel if they were going to play on the court with Johnson.

Magic, recognized as the greatest point guard in NBA history, dedicated his career to putting his teammates in a position to be successful and making winning plays. He is a five-time NBA Champion, three-time MVP, and 12-time All-Star. He was also a member of the 1992 Men's Olympic Gold Metal basketball team (the Dream Team) and the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

Magic Johnson Career Stats GP 906 PPG 19.5 RPG 7.2 APG 11.2

He also finished his career with 138 triple-doubles, setting the tone for the all-around game we see today.

​​​​​​​

Lastly, Magic is known as one of the greatest passers in NBA history and was the first player to ever record over 10,000 career assists. Imagine that many of them were made while he wasn't even looking at the person to whom he was passing the ball.

1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The Skyhook

One of the most unstoppable players in NBA history was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar . Imagine being 7-2 and having a signature move that has put many players on posters from the 1960s through the 1980s.

With the skyhook, Jabbar would cut across the lane with his opponent on his left shoulder. At the same time, he picked up the ball, scooped the ball up into the air with his right hand, and flung the shot into the basket with a flick of the wrist. The skyhook is a proven move that Jabbar went to when the lights were the brightest. Opposing teams knew what he was going to do with the basketball and still couldn't stop the skyhook.

Some defenses tried to push Kareem further from the basket. However, he proved he could make the skyhook from the mid-range just as he could from the low post.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Stats GP 1560 PPG 24.6 RPG 11.2 FG% 55.9

The skyhook brought Jabbar much success throughout his 20-year Hall of Fame career. Until recently, he held the record for the most points in league history (38,387). He finished his historic career as a 19-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, 15-time All-NBA player, six-time NBA champion, and a six-time MVP.

Kareem is part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team and a player many fans have on their Mount Rushmore of NBA talent. Over the years, we have seen many variations of the hook shot, but none as successful and effective as Kareem's skyhook.