Summary Andrea Berta is set to become Arsenal's new sporting director.

Berta enjoyed 12 years at Atletico Madrid and helped turn them into one of the best teams in Europe.

Among his top signings for the club include Rodri and Jan Oblak.

It seems as though Arsenal have finally found their Edu replacement, with GIVEMESPORT's own Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal to prize former Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta to the Emirates is underway. The Italian had been working in the Spanish capital since 2013, initially as a technical director before transitioning into a sporting director role, but left the club in early 2025.

Should Berta join the Gunners, he brings with him a wealth of experience in helping build a side capable of competing at the top of Spain and Europe, along with an impressive resume of signings. Here, we delve into the 10 best purchases of his career, including World Cup winners and a Ballon d'Or recipient.

Related Fabrizio Romano Newsletter: Onana's Man Utd Future and Arsenal Sporting Director GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano issues updates on Andre Onana's Manchester United future and Arsenal hiring new sporting director.

10 Mario Mandzukic

2014-2015

He may have only been at the club for a year, but the deal that saw Mario Mandzukic become an Atletico Madrid player represented brilliant value for money. The Croatian, who would eventually feature in the 2018 World Cup final, joined from Bayern Munich and brought his Champions League-winning expertise with him.

He managed to reach the 20-goal mark in his only season for the club, before being sold to Juventus a year later for almost the exact same price as what he was signed for. Given that he was already beginning to show signs of lesser mobility - something that was never his strong point - it was ultimately strong business, even if not a complete game-changer.

Mario Mandzukic's Atletico Madrid Career Games 43 Goals 20 Assists 5 Trophies 1

9 Julian Alvarez

2024-Present

In his final summer transfer window with Atletico, Berta wasn’t afraid to spend big, with the most significant move being the signing of Julian Alvarez. The former Manchester City forward arrived for a total of £82 million, making him the club’s second-most expensive player after Joao Felix, whose stint at Atletico didn't quite live up to expectations.

Given the high cost of Felix and the lack of return, it might have been tempting for Berta to be cautious with future deals. Yet, Alvarez is starting to justify the investment, having scored 21 goals and registered 5 assists in his debut season thus far.

Julian Alvarez's Atletico Madrid Career Games 40 Goals 21 Assists 5 Trophies 0

8 Kieran Trippier

2019-2022

Off the back of a World Cup campaign in 2018 that made him one of the most wanted full-backs in European football, Atletico had some competition to convince Kieran Trippier to uproot his life to Spain when the likes of Manchester United were also in the picture. Berta is believed to have played a crucial role in the negotiations, ultimately bringing the right-back from Tottenham Hotspur to the Spanish capital for a £20 million fee.

Once at the club, Trippier flourished under Simeone’s leadership, rediscovering his best form and quickly establishing himself as an integral part of the team. His contributions were vital in Atletico's 2020/21 La Liga title-winning campaign, as he provided six assists in 28 league appearances.

Kieran Trippier's Atletico Madrid Career Games 86 Goals 0 Assists 11 Trophies 1

7 David Villa

2013-2014

By the time David Villa had joined Atletico Madrid, he was well and truly in the twilight of his career, having already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Spanish strikers in history. However, he managed to have a mini-renaissance under Diego Simeone.

Villa quickly adapted to his new surroundings, forming a strong partnership with Diego Costa, and netted 13 goals in La Liga during the 2013/14 season. His contributions helped Atletico clinch their first Spanish title since 1996, edging out both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The former Spain international also featured in the 2014 Champions League final against Real Madrid in what would be his final appearance for the club.

David Villa's Atletico Madrid Career Games 47 Goals 15 Assists 5 Trophies 1

6 Marcos Llorente

2019-Present