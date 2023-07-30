Highlights The Premier League-centric mentality has caused fans to overlook quality football being played in other countries.

Some exceptional transfer deals have been made in foreign leagues this summer, such as Iñigo Martínez joining Barcelona on a free transfer and Victor Boniface moving to Bayer Leverkusen.

AC Milan secured a great deal by signing Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal for just £20 million, fending off competition from Arsenal.

The world of English football, and perhaps more specifically, the Premier League has become increasingly insular as time has gone on, with some fans, arguably, becoming progressively oblivious to worldly affairs that don't involve English clubs.

The Premier League-centric mentality has meant that the quality in other highly-respected footballing nations has been either shunned, ignored, or has simply gone unnoticed.

As the shaping of our footballing spheres gradually narrows and the process of introspection into our own football culture takes a firmer hold, many will miss out on some exceptional football being played away from British shores.

With many a footballing perspective being circumscribed by lack of exposure to continental and international leagues, as a by-product we may well miss out on the high-quality transfer dealings that are being wrapped up elsewhere.

With that in mind, this summer's transfer window has been quite the event internationally with a tonne of movement between foreign leagues, let's take a look at some of the best transfer deals that have been confirmed this summer that don't involve English teams...

12 Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao to Barcelona)

Spanish international, Iñigo Martínez has made the 375-mile trip from the Basque region to Catalonia to link up with Xavi's Barcelona side who are fresh off the back of their first La Liga win since 2019.

The centre-back joins the club on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal. The vastly experienced 32-year-old is a fantastic piece of business, and a shrewd acquisition, who will help to shore up the Barça backline alongside the likes of Jules Kounde when it comes to the club's maiden title defence next term.

11 Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo to Napoli)

Having already spent a fruitful season on loan in Naples, helping the Gli Azzurri to their first Scudetto in 33 years, Giacomo Raspadori heads back to Città del Sole permanently this summer.

The jinky centre-forward moves down south having spent his life in the midlands region of Emilia-Romagna at Sassuolo.

Having starred in 35 games for I Partenopei last season, the 5'6 forward registered 11 G/A, and his initial showings have hinted at him being well worth the £26 million paid.

10 Victor Boniface (Union SG to Bayer Leverkusen)

The Nigerian forward had previously been linked with a move to goal-shy, Everton, however, invariably his move to Merseyside never came to fruition, with Bayer Leverkusen beating the Toffees to his highly sought-after signature.

The 22-year-old featured for Belgian side, Union SG last season where he found the net on 22 occasions, and teed up his teammates on 12 instances, so understandably, with a return as impressive as that, Boniface was making himself known to a more continentally mainstream audience.

Banking £51 million from Aston Villa for the dazzling winger, Mousa Diaby, Leverkusen were left to reinvest their profits, and reinvest they did with the £20 million acquisition of the Union SG forward who could certainly pay dividends in the Europa League next term, having been joint top scorer in the competition last season.

9 Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo to Juventus)

Manuel Locatelli has become a familiar face around the streets of Turin over the last two years.

Having joined Juventus from Sassuolo on loan two seasons ago, the Italian international has established himself as a mainstay in Allegri's side, so when it comes around to sporting the black and white of the Old Lady next season the typical gleaming polish of a brand-new signing will be amiss.

However, this summer signified the defensive midfielder's official unveiling as a permanent member of the Juve squad having joined for a sum of £30 million. A fusion of experience, defensive nous, and tenacious competitiveness, £30 million is quite the steal.

8 Loïs Openda (Lens to RB Leipzig)

Lens did impeccably well to match PSG almost stride-for-stride last season at the top of Ligue 1, yet despite the club's inspiring qualification for the 2023-24 Champions League, and remarkable second-place finish, the side from Northern France have struggled to keep ahold of players this summer, with 11 members of the squad departing, three of which being crucial starters.

Loïs Openda is one of those players who was fundamental during the 2022-23 campaign, the explosive 23-year-old netted 21 times in just 42 games, averaging a goal every 2 games.

That truly awe-inspiring stat played no small part in RB Leipzig's pursuit of the player, with the German side agreeing a deal worth £43 million for the Belgian forward.

7 Felix Nmecha (Wolfsburg to Borussia Dortmund)

Following Jude Bellingham's transfer to Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund have had a colossal figure occupying their bank account, and will have been exploring options that will hopefully bridge the gap between themselves and rivals, Bayern Munich.

In an attempt at filling the void that Bellingham left, Wolfsburg's exciting prospect, Felix Nmecha has been brought in for £30 million.

The 22-year-old ex-Manchester City youth prodigy tallied nine G/A contributions last season and will be hoping to collaborate effectively with new midfield partner, Marcel Sabitzer.

6 Benjamin Sesko (RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig)

A Bundesliga side signing an up-and-coming striker from RB Salzburg, where have we heard that narrative before?

RB Leipzig will certainly be hoping that Benjamin Sesko's development is as rapid as a certain Erling Braut Haaland, and if so, the £20 million spent on the Slovenian international will symbolise an absolute bargain.

At 20 years old, the centre-forward already has an eye-watering track record of 79 G/A in 137 appearances, and his market value looks to skyrocket if his career trajectory continues in the same vein.

5 Arda Guler (Fenerbahce to Real Madrid)

There appears to have been more thought and measure going into Real Madrid's transfer dealings this summer as exemplified by Jude Bellingham's switch to the Spanish capital, as well as the lesser-known commodity that is Arda Guler.

The Turkish international joins Los Blancos from Fenerbahce for a £20 million fee. Big things are expected of the 18-year-old, who has already racked up 81 senior appearances, registering a prodigious 48 G/A return.

The attacking midfielder has already impressed his new Real Madrid teammates during pre-season preparations, with glowing commendation from none other than veteran midfielder, and legend Toni Kroos who claimed "It must be said that he has great talent for his age".

4 Min-jae Kim (Napoli to Bayern Munich)

South Korea are a nation thoroughly on the rise when it comes to footballing matters. The country progressed through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, after seeing off a mightily tough group stage.

Min-jae Kim is one player that the East Asian country will be pinning their hopes on in three years time, with the 26-year-old centre-half now turning out for German powerhouses, Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Following an incredible year at Napoli where the 6'2 defender took home the Italian league title, the former Fenerbahce player made the £50 million switch to Bavaria and looks poised to form a formidable partnership with Dutchman Mathjs De Ligt.

Kim showcased his ability to play out from the back last term, registering the most passes on average per game in the entire Serie A, and sat eighth in the rankings for pass completion rate proving that he is not just a symbol of defensive solidity, but also an enabler for offensive creativity.

3 Samuel Chukwueze (Villareal to Milan)

Arguably, the best deal of the summer goes to AC Milan for firstly, procuring the abundantly talented Samuel Chukwueze from Villareal, but secondly, and perhaps more pertinently, staving off competition from Arsenal to land him for a snip of just £20 million.

A major addition for boss, Stefano Pioli and the Rossoneri, who have just secured the services of one of the world's most frightening stars.

The Nigerian international has an electrifying turn of pace, sublimely close ball control, and a potent, poachers instinct, having tallied a 74 G/A haul in 227 senior appearances, and at just 24 years old has so much more to offer.

2 Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon to PSG)

Sporting Lisbon are all too accustomed to having their star players courted and taken by what many call the European "elite".

In the case of Manuel Ugarte, the Uruguay international marks the second talented central defensive midfielder to depart the Portuguese capital in consecutive seasons, after Joao Palhinha's transfer to Fulham last summer.

The highly-rated 22-year-old was the most prolific tackler in Liga Portugal last term with a staggering 3.9 tackles per game, and averaged an unprecedented six per game in the Europa League. Warrior.

The lively midfielder quickly caught the attention of European suitors, and it was PSG that fended off competition to sign the player for a fee worth £51 million in what is a severely underrated coup.

1 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid)

It was clear when Borussia Dortmund plucked him from Birmingham City's grasp that Jude Bellingham was destined for greatness.

As one of the most expensive English transfers ever, the then 17-year-old midfielder who possessed wisdom beyond his tender years, made the move over to Germany's industrial capital to begin to forge a name for himself in front of the historic yellow wall.

In such a sink-or-swim environment, Bellingham didn't just stay afloat, but glided with aplomb. Three years on from that life-changing move, the Englishman has become a fully-fledged international, taken Dortmund to within minutes of winning their first Bundesliga title in over a decade, and sealed a move to Los Blancos to become a galactico in a deal expected to rise to well over £110 million.

Now making Madrid and the iconic, Santiago Bernabeu his new home, the 20-year-old will be sporting the famous number five shirt when he makes his La Liga swansong away at Athletic Bilbao.

With the eye-watering price tag around his neck, and the immense ability to boot, Bellingham's transfer to the biggest club in the world is undeniably the most significant piece of business in foreign territory this summer.