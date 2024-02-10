Highlights Andre Iguodala exemplified the sacrifice and defensive prowess that defines a Sixth Man, contributing to the Warriors' dynasty.

Toni Kukoc's peak with the Bulls showcases his value as a versatile scoring playmaker within the triangle offense.

Kevin McHale's efficient and impactful play off the bench cemented his place as one of the greatest Sixth Men in NBA history.

Among the different roles in an NBA team, the Sixth Man has been among the most difficult to define in team-building exercises accurately. The top-of-mind archetype gives us the likes of Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams; electric scorers who gave their teams a much-needed spark off the bench. Both are multi-time Sixth Man of the Year winners. Is it safe to say they’re the best?

Opinions may differ among analysts, but there’s one metric that’s universal in the basketball world: winning. Given the fluidity of the role, who are the Sixth Men who made their mark and contributed the most value to their respective teams?

5 Andre Iguodala

Notable Achievements: 4x NBA Champion, 2014–15 Finals MVP

He may not be everybody’s choice to take one shot with the fate of the universe on the line. Nobody would fault executives if they wanted Andre Iguodala to be the Sixth Man for their team. Initially trading for him as a starting wing to pair with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Iguodala eventually transitioned to becoming the Golden State Warriors dynasty’s best bench player.

The word sacrifice has been synonymous with this role and Iguodala exemplified this. He doesn’t fit the top-of-mind archetype, even though he was a scorer with the Philadelphia 76ers before getting traded to Golden State. What he did was embrace a unique role as a defense-first Sixth Man who was often assigned against the opposing team’s best players.

Andre Iguodala – Career Win Shares Career Win Shares Career Win Shares per 48 minutes 100.4 WS .122 WS/48

He best showcased this during the 2015 NBA Finals, where he was matched up against LeBron James. He didn’t necessarily stop James, but he put in an inspired effort to slow down the best player in the world at that time. It was enough to convince voters to award him Finals MVP. Most importantly, it provided the spark the Warriors needed to secure his first of four NBA championships.

4 Toni Kukoc

Notable Achievements: 3x NBA Champion, 1995–96 Finals MVP

Toni Kukoc’s career statistics don’t pop out, especially when you take a look at his total Career Win Shares. Longevity wasn’t Kukoc’s strong suit, having only had 13 years in the NBA, which is impressive for most, but is lacking when compared to his contemporaries in his list. It doesn’t help he didn’t achieve that much team success during the latter part of his playing career.

Toni Kukoc – Career Win Shares Career Win Shares Career Win Shares per 48 minutes 59.6 WS .129 WS/48

Kukoc’s case and legacy as a Sixth Man is largely carried by the peak he had with the Chicago Bulls.

Toni Kukoc’s 7 seasons with the Chicago Bulls Win Shares Win Shares per 48 minutes 41.2 WS .154 WS/48

69 percent of Kukoc’s total Win Shares came during his seven-year stint as a Chicago Bull. Part of it may be attributed to playing with the likes of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, but it would be selling Kukoc short if his legacy was limited to simply playing second-fiddle behind the famed duo.

Kukoc was a winning contributor for the Bulls. Thanks to his versatile scoring arsenal that allowed him to be a playmaker and finisher in the perimeter and the post, he served as a fitting piece for the triangle offense. This malleability allowed him to serve as a necessary complementary piece that helped Chicago’s greatness reach unprecedented heights.

To this date, the 1995-96 Bulls team remains the most successful regular season team in the league to have won a championship. Kukoc’s role as a Sixth Man was a big reason for that.

3 Kevin McHale

Notable Achievements: 3x NBA Champion, 1983–84, 1984–85 Sixth Man of the Year

Largely regarded as one of the greatest low post players of all time, it’s easy to forget Kevin McHale was also one of the greatest Sixth Men in NBA History. It’s how he started his career with the Boston Celtics, and it can be argued it’s how he cemented his place as an all-timer. He did win two championships after all playing off the bench.

It was clear from day one that McHale had the talent to be a starting-level forward in the league. He was an elite talent individually, but he was still humble enough to welcome a role as the reserve big man behind Larry Bird and Cedric Maxwell.

Kevin McHale – Career Win Shares Career Win Shares Career Win Shares per 48 minutes 113.0 WS .180 WS/48

His minutes may not have been directly proportional to his skill level to start his career, but the impact he made whenever he was on the court was elite, as evidenced by his WS/48. Eventually, he transitioned over to becoming a starter, winning one championship in the process during the 1985-86 season.

He may not come to mind as a Sixth Man, but McHale embodied the efficiency and effectiveness championship teams needed from their best bench players. It truly felt like opposing teams were in The Torture Chamber whenever McHale was on the floor.

2 Manu Ginobili

Notable Achievements: 4x NBA Champion, 2007–08 Sixth Man of the Year

Manu Ginobili served as the revolutionary of the modern-day archetype of the Sixth Man. A flashy, fearless risk-taker off the bench, the search was on for the “next Manu Ginobili” whenever young teams in the 2010s would employ a flashy scorer off the bench.

He’s made a clear impact on the game; creating an idea that continues to be relevant today. But no one’s been able to turn a concept into reality like he has, as modern Sixth Men still can’t match his level of productivity that influenced winning.

Manu Ginobili – Career Win Shares Career Win Shares Career Win Shares per 48 minutes 106.4 WS .190 WS/48

There’s an argument to be made that Manu could have flourished and produced even more had he gone to a team without Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. He was the catalyst for the Argentinian basketball team that won Gold in the 2004 Athens Olympics. It was reasonable to think he could have emulated a similar level of greatness in the NBA.

Thinking about what could have been is one way to look at that argument. It’s more fitting to look at what happened. What we saw was a player who willingly sacrificed potential individual accolades for a lifetime of success. He may have never won an MVP, but Ginobili achieved something far greater. He revolutionized the role and provided a blueprint for longevity and success as a Sixth Man that no one’s been able to replicate since in the modern NBA.

1 John Havlicek

Notable Achievements: 8x NBA Champion, 1973–74 Finals MVP

Ginobili may have revolutionized the modern-day idea of the Sixth Man, but John Havlicek was the pioneer.

It can be argued this happened by accident, only because he wound up in a stacked Boston Celtics team that dominated the 1960s. The bench role he was provided didn’t stop him from playing plenty of minutes; he was more than capable of stretching responsibilities.

Lauded for his impeccable stamina, in his 16-year career, Havlicek only had two seasons where he played less than 30 minutes. From 1970 to 1972, he played an average of 45 minutes for the Celtics.

John Havlicek – Career Win Shares Career Win Shares Career Win Shares per 48 minutes 131.7 WS .136 WS/48

As impressive as his stamina was, it wasn’t the lasting legacy he left in the NBA. He was a franchise-level talent, who, aside from being capable of playing long stretches, also had what it took to produce. He could have won more than one Finals MVP had he played for less talented rosters. Instead, what he did was embrace a role for a legendary team.

Havlicek did it first and he did it best. He secured eight championships and reached heights for a Sixth Man that may never be reached again.