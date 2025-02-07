Having speed in football is always a benefit, no matter what position you play in. For the most part, pace is something you're born with; there is only so much you can do to improve it. However, for those players that lack speed, they tend to excel in other areas such as anticipation, reading of the game and technical skills.

Players such as Toni Kroos and Sergio Busquets made a very successful career for themselves despite significantly lacking in pace. Nevertheless, they still managed to dominate the middle of the park because they simply played chess while everyone else was playing checkers.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the ten greatest players in football history who were famously slow.

10 Oscar Cardozo

Paraguay

Ranking at number ten on this list is 6ft4 Paraguayan Oscar Cardozo. The giant forward has been an absolute battering ram throughout his career, which is still going strong even at the age of 41. Cardozo's longevity speaks volumes, and it's proof that players can carve out long and successful careers for themselves even if they do not possess speed.

During his prime years, Cardozo was a dependable target man for Benfica who was technically gifted enough to be able to link the forward line to his teammates in midfield. Once successfully bringing others into play, the Paraguayan would make his way towards the penalty area as he lurked waiting for a cross to come his way.

Career Appearances Honours 533* 2x Portuguese Champion, 1x Portuguese Cup, 5x Portuguese League Cup, 1x Greek Champion

9 Jorginho

Italy

Coming in at number nine on this list is former Chelsea and current Arsenal man Jorginho. After showcasing his skills in Serie A for Napoli for a number of years, the Italian midfielder made the move to the Premier League back in 2018, and he's been there ever since.

Arguably, Jorginho's best spell in his career was with Chelsea, even despite being in his late 20s and early 30s with the club. Jorginho's style allows him to still operate at a very high level; he's never relied on pace or power, so with age his ability has not deteriorated much. The Brazilian-born midfielder has relied on football intelligence and excellent passing technique throughout his career, often demanding the ball from his defenders so he can orchestrate an attacking move.

Career Appearances Honours 446* 1x EUROs, 1x UEFA Champions League, 1x UEFA Europa League, 1x Italian Cup

8 Jan Koller

Czechia

Jan Koller was an absolute giant of a man. The former Czech international stood at a whopping 6ft8, so he was never going to be blessed with speed. However, he definitely made up for that with his brute strength. He towered over his markers and flat-out bullied them. He could win headers easily, and he could bring the ball down and shield it from the opposition with ease whilst waiting for the more technically gifted teammates to catch up with play.

The former Borussia Dortmund talisman is the 'target man' of all target men. But he was just as good with his feet as he was with his head, netting 199 goals in 483 league appearances. Additionally, he bagged a staggering 55 goals in 99 international games for Czechia.

Career Appearances Honours 589 1x Bundesliga, 2x Belgian Champion, 1x Czech Champion, 1x Czech Cup

7 Nemanja Matic

Serbia

Nemanja Matic is next on the list. When you are a central midfielder, and you are still able to play at a world-class level late into your 30s, you know that you've never had to worry about lack of pace throughout your career. And that is exactly right with Nemanja Matic. The Serbian has been roaming around in midfield since 2006, highlighting his longevity in the sport.

With Matic being such a tall and physically imposing player, he has been able to dominate the middle of the park for almost two decades now. Equally, he has always possessed great fundamentals, such as ball control, passing technique and balance. Even though he lacked pace, he was also very good at carrying the ball forward to split opposition lines and then following it up with an incisive pass, making him stand out as one of the best holding midfielders of his generation.

Career Appearances Honours 480* 3x Premier League, 1x FA Cup, 1x League Cup, 1x Portuguese League, 1x Portuguese Cup, 2x Portuguese League Cup

6 Teddy Sheringham

England

Ranking at number six is Teddy Sheringham. The former Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United striker was a real class act in his prime years. He was far from being an athletic type of forward, yet he was still extremely effective.

The former England international knew where the onion bag was, and he could provide assists for his teammates as well. Sheringham's vision and passing ability were second to none. This allowed him to hold the ball up and link play with his onrushing midfielders or wingers. Quite rightly, Sheringham is regarded as one of the best Premier League forwards of his generation.

Career Appearances Honours 703 1x UEFA Champions League, 3x Premier League, 1x FA Cup,

5 Olivier Giroud

France

When you talk about the slowest players of all time, Olivier Giroud will surely come up in discussion. The Frenchman has had an unbelievable career, and he's still going at the age of 38, plying his trade in the MLS for Los Angeles FC.

Giroud is a typical modern day target man. He has the physicality, strength and aerial presence to hold up the ball, but he possesses an elegant touch too, which allows him to pluck the ball out of the sky and lay it off to his more mobile teammates. Additionally, for a big man with no pace, he certainly knows how to score an audacious type of goal.

Career Appearances Honours 737* 1x World Cup, 1x UEFA Champions League, 1x Serie A, 1x Ligue 1, 1x UEFA Europa League, 4x FA Cup,

4 Per Mertesacker

Germany

Ranking at number four on this list is the former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker. The towering 6ft6 centre-back is possibly one of the slowest players in modern football history. Despite that, the German was still a good defender during his prime.

Naturally, standing at 6ft6, Mertesacker was very good in the air. But, he was also commanding in aerial duels too, making him a very reliable box defender for Werder Bremen and the Gunners. His positional sense was perhaps the most important asset, allowing him to anticipate where the ball would be faster than attackers – meaning he wasn't reliant on recovery pace.

Career Appearances Honours 536 1x World Cup, 1x German Cup, 3x FA Cup

3 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Netherlands

Ruud van Nistelrooy was known for being extremely clinical in front of goal – making him one of the finest Premier League strikers – and stood out throughout his career for his outstanding finishing ability with either foot as well as his head. Quite often, the Dutchman would be outmatched in terms of pace, but that did not matter because the striker's quick reactions made up for it.

Van Nistelrooy was able to time his runs beyond defenders, or run into the box to latch onto crosses perfectly. His tendency to be in the right place at the right time in the box saw him labelled as a "poacher". You would think that you must be quick in order to be able to beat an offside trap, but Van Nistelrooy proved that theory wrong. All of his quickness was in his mind rather than his legs.

Career Appearances Honours 531 1x Premier League, 2x La Liga, 1x FA Cup, 1x League Cup, 2x Eredevisie,

2 Sergio Busquets

Spain

Sergio Busquets is one of the greatest midfielders in modern history despite severely lacking pace. The Spaniard, still plying his trade over in the MLS for Inter Miami, was the ultimate defensive midfielder in his prime years for Barcelona. Even though he was very slow, he was still able to cover Barca's back line and break up play because he read the game so well that his positioning was always perfect.

To add, Busquets was able to take the ball on the half-turn or against the press and manage to evade oncoming pressing players, even if they were quicker than him. He often used body feints and a quick change of direction to fool his opponents before delivering a line-splitting pass and sending Barcelona's attack in full flow.

Career Appearances Honours 784* 1x World Cup, 1x EUROs, 3x UEFA Champions League, 9x La Liga, 3x UEFA Super Cup, 7x Spanish Cup

1 Toni Kroos

Germany

Coming in at number one is the legendary German midfielder Toni Kroos. In Kroos, we're talking about a deep-lying playmaker that can arguably put up against any other player from the past or present, in the greatest of all-time comparison. Kroos could dictate games on his own, whether this was for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or for his national team Germany.

What Kroos lacked in pace, he more than made up for that with his flawless technique. He could receive the ball in tight spots, kill it dead, and then firing a cross-field ball or through ball with laser-like precision. He also had excellent delivery from wide areas and dead ball situations.

One of his signature moves on the ball involved him taking a run-on first touch past an opponent when receiving a pass under pressure, which allowed him to beat opponents and create space for himself, despite his lack of pace; this move was dubbed the "Kroos shuffle" in the media.

Career Appearances Honours 754 1x World Cup, 6x UEFA Champions League, 3x Bundesliga, 3x German Cup, 4x La Liga, 1x Spanish Cup, 5x UEFA Super Cup

All stats and honours taken from Transfermarkt - correct as of 06/02/25