Key Takeaways OG Anunoby's health will be key to the New York Knicks' title aspirations.

Jalen Williams is one of the most underrated and exciting talents in the league right now.

The stakes have never been higher for Paul George, who is now with the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the last two decades, the small forward has been the strongest position in the NBA with the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant dominating.

While age has forced them to move down a position, there are still a few top guys left who are still primarily employed as a three in the league. But it is definitely one of the weaker positions now.

Let's take a look at the top 10 power forwards in the NBA as we enter the 2024-25 season.

10 Michael Porter Jr.

2023-24 stats: 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game

Michael Porter Jr. had another solid season with the Denver Nuggets after his first healthy offseason. He played 81 games, the most he has ever played in a season.

His stats on paper look similar to last season, but Porter Jr. improved from mid-range, was a strong rebounder, and also improved slightly as a defender.

The 6-10 forward had a blistering start to the 2024 playoffs as his hot shooting helped the Nuggets sweep the L.A. Lakers in the first round.

Unfortunately, when the Minnesota Timberwolves played strong defense against him in the next round, Porter Jr. crumbled.

The Nuggets may have lost that series because of Porter Jr., but they wouldn't have made it to the second round without his heroics in the first.

As he enters his sixth year in Denver, fans will be hoping that he can expand his game and become a better scorer, as they may need him to play along with their weak bench unit, a role in which he has previously excelled.

9 OG Anunoby

2023-24 stats: 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game

The Toronto Raptors began a fire sale midway through the 2023-24 season, and the New York Knicks swooped in to acquire OG Anunoby .

The London native spent seven years up north and became one of the best defensive forwards in the league.

Despite Anunoby's spotty availability, the Knicks paid a premium to acquire him because of his ability to be a game-changer on defense.

He ended up missing more than half of the Knicks' regular-season games, and even spent some time on the sidelines during the playoffs.

But when he was on the court, the Knicks' defense was suffocating with Anunoby leading the way.

OG Anunoby 2024 Knicks Stats Category Stats PPG 14.1 RPG 4.4 SPG 1.7 BPG 1.0 FG% 48.8% 3PT% 39.4%

His role in the first-round win against the Philadelphia 76ers was huge, as he defended every single position while scoring 15 points a night for the Knicks.

Tom Thibodeau's men won the first two games of the second round against the Indiana Pacers when he played, but after he went down, the Knicks fell flat.

New York may have gotten stronger in the offseason, but none of that will matter if Anunoby cannot stay healthy.

8 Brandon Ingram

2023-24 stats: 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game

Brandon Ingram had a great regular season last year before self-destructing in the playoffs when he was forced to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder without Zion Williamson .

The New Orleans Pelicans then got swept, leading to the annual Ingram trade rumors, which have intensified this offseason as the former Duke star enters the final year of his contract.

Ingram is great as a ball handler, but the Pelicans prefer to have Williamson or CJ McCollum run the offense instead.

He is ineffective without the ball in his hands and his off-ball movement is subpar. Another concern for the Pelicans is his refusal to take more threes, which have now become crucial to an NBA offense.

The Pelicans, who were unsuccessful in their trade attempts and are also unwilling to give him a new max extension, added another ball handler in Dejounte Murray this offseason, making the situation even worse for Ingram.

As he enters a contract year, he will be forced to adapt to this new offense or find himself fighting for scraps in the 2025 off-season.

7 Franz Wagner

2023-24 stats: 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game

At the end of his second season with the Orlando Magic , Franz Wagner looked like a promising three-level scorer.

And then his outside shooting fell off a cliff, as he went from shooting 35.8 percent from deep in his first two seasons to 28.6 percent last season.

But while his three-point shot took a hit, Wagner improved his finishing at the rim, which allowed him to maintain his overall field goal percentage at 48%.

Like many young players, the German star wilted in his first playoff series and was one of the reasons the Magic were eliminated in the first round.

Franz Wagner 2024 Playoffs Stats Category Stats PPG 18.9 RPG 6.9 APG 4.4 SPG 0.7 BPG 1.3 FG% 40.8% 3PT% 26.5%

He had an improved showing with Germany at the Olympics, but his three-point shooting was still off.

After signing a $270 million contract extension this summer, Wagner will enter the 2024-25 season with high expectations.

As long as he can continue his development and become a serviceable three-point shooter again, he can be the perfect Robin to Paolo Banchero 's Batman in Orlando.

6 DeMar DeRozan

2023-24 stats: 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game

After three seasons with the Chicago Bulls , DeMar DeRozan signed with the Sacramento Kings in the offseason.

Even at 34, DeRozan played a league-leading 37.8 minutes per night while appearing in 79 games over the course of the season. And he still produced nightly, leading the Bulls in scoring while being one of the few bright spots in their dismal season.

Now he joins the Kings, who looked like they were one forward away from becoming a perennial playoff team.

Playing alongside talented scorers like De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk , DeRozan won't have the burden of shouldering an offense by himself for the first time.

That could potentially help him become a better three-point shooter.

He shot a respectable 34.5 percent on catch-and-shoot threes last season, which could only get better playing alongside Fox and Domantas Sabonis .

The biggest challenge for DeRozan, who finished in the top three in Clutch Player of the Year for the last two seasons, will be to channel that energy into the playoffs, which is something he hasn't been able to do so far.

5 Jalen Williams

2023-24 stats: 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game

Drafted 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2022, Jalen Williams had a surprisingly impressive campaign that saw him finish as the Rookie of the Year runner-up.

Despite being a shooting guard forced to play power forward, Williams adapted well and had a strong season in year two as the second scoring option on a Thunder team that finished as the best in the West.

The 23-year-old is one of the most efficient players in the league. Among players in the league with at least 14 shot attempts per night, Williams finished fifth in efficiency with an astounding 54.0% from the field.

Jalen Williams 2024 Playoffs Stats Category Stats PPG 18.7 RPG 6.8 APG 5.4 SPG 1.7 FG% 46.9% 3PT% 38.5%

His numbers took a slight hit in his first playoff campaign, but he still finished with strong numbers while still being above league-average in efficiency.

Williams does everything asked of him on the court: he scores from all three levels, he defends, and he is also a great secondary playmaker.

If he continues on this trajectory, don't be surprised to see him as the Thunder's second All-Star after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander .

4 Jimmy Butler

2023-24 stats: 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game

Jimmy Butler has gotten Miami Heat fans used to him taking it easy during the regular season and turning it up for the playoffs.

Unfortunately, he was injured during the Play-In Tournament last season and never returned as the Butler-less Heat were eliminated in five games by the Boston Celtics.

The former Marquette star had his least productive regular season since his first year in Miami, but he did shoot a career-high 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Butler is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract and has a player option for next season. After reports that he was unwilling to sign an extension with the Heat, there have been all kinds of rumors surrounding Butler, with the latest being a potential move to the Brooklyn Nets .

He can secure maximum money for his next contract with a strong sixth season in Miami, although that won't be easy.

With the Heat having a poor offseason, Butler will have a lot of heavy lifting to do if the Heat are to make noise in the playoffs, which has been the theme for the last five years.

3 Paul George

2023-24 stats: 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game

The biggest move of the 2024 NBA offseason was Paul George signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in a rare superstar free agency signing.

In Philadelphia, George joins the strongest roster he has ever been a part of.

Playing alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey , he will be the third option for the first time in his career while still earning first-option money.

Despite being injury-prone over the past few seasons, George played 74 games last year for the first time since the 2018-19 season. And the 76ers will be counting on that availability to help keep Embiid fresh for the postseason.

Paul George 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 22.6 RPG 5.2 APG 3.5 SPG 1.5 FG% 47.1% 3PT% 41.3%

He may not be able to provide the physicality he previously did, but his elite shooting will be key to the 76ers' success, as he is coming off his most efficient shooting campaign.

George will be a ceiling raiser for Philly.

But for someone who hasn't always handled pressure well, this will be the most pressure he's ever faced.

2 Kawhi Leonard

2023-24 stats: 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game

Kawhi Leonard looked like he was on a mission last season.

From November through March, he missed just six of 74 games and played at an All-NBA level.

Then he sat out the final eight games of the season with knee inflammation, the L.A. Clippers expected him to be ready for the playoffs.

When he returned in Game 2 of the first round against the Dallas Mavericks, he looked a shadow of his regular-season self and was even worse in Game 3, playing just 25 minutes.

With the Clippers losing Paul George this offseason and replacing him with a bunch of role players, Leonard will have even more pressure to step up in the regular season.

That could be a tall order, as it is very likely that last season was an outlier.

Clippers fans will be hoping otherwise as the 32-year-old Leonard prepares for the most responsibility he's had since his days with the Toronto Raptors .

1 Jaylen Brown

2023-24 stats: 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game

When Jaylen Brown became the NBA's first $300 million man in July 2023, the Boston Celtics were mocked for giving him that contract.

He was a huge part of the Celtics' 64-win season, but still missed out on a well-deserved second All-NBA appearance.

But Brown just took it as fuel and had the most successful season of his career, ending it with an NBA title and the Finals MVP trophy.

He started the season as one of the best two-way wings in the league but ended it as arguably the best with the improvements he made on defense.

Jaylen Brown 2024 Playoffs Stats Category Stats PPG 23.9 RPG 5.9 APG 3.3 SPG 1.2 FG% 51.6% 3PT% 32.7%

His handles, which were often mocked, looked better, as did his overall decision-making.

With the Celtics managing to retain their whole core for the 2024-25 season, Brown will be expected to be a leader again and help Boston repeat.

He may not be the Finals MVP favorite this time either, but Brown has been on a mission to prove his critics wrong lately, so it can't be ruled out.