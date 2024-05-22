Highlights Finances, relegation and the UK armed forces have all stopped English teams from moving to a new stadium.

Clubs have taken inspiration from San Siro, Camp Nou and Westminster Abbey when sketching up their dream venues.

Chelsea have been repeatedly denied a move away from Stamford Bridge but still harbour hope of a new home.

Football stadiums are the heart and soul of a club. It's where thousands of supporters flock to every week in search of a sense of community and hopefully a great atmosphere should their side win. In some cases, teams are forced to relocate to a new venue, whether that be due to capacity restrictions or crumbling infrastructure. Others never get the chance.

For every Everton - who will be leaving their beloved Goodison Park home in 2025 after 132 years for a new stadium at Bramley Moor Docks - there is a host of clubs that have had to shelve their grand plans. Skittish owners, unreliable investors and poor performances on the pitch can scupper the lofty ambitions of teams desperately seeking a new home.

The best football stadiums are dotted across the globe, but the world could have been stuffed with even more elaborate venues had certain teams been able to see their vision all the way through. Here are the best stadiums that were never built.

The Best Stadiums That Were Never Built Rank Club Location Plans Revealed Plans Scrapped 1 Portsmouth Docks/Horsea Island 2007 2008 2 Birmingham City Saltley 2005 N/A 3 Chelsea Battersea Power Station 2012 2012 4 Newcastle United Town Moor 1997 1997 5 Leeds United Skelton 2001 N/A

Community appeal - A stadium is only used by football fans once a fortnight but will sit in the same area forever.

- A stadium is only used by football fans once a fortnight but will sit in the same area forever. Aesthetics - Unique and elaborate designs have been ranked more favourably.

- Unique and elaborate designs have been ranked more favourably. Capacity - Bigger often means better when it comes to football grounds.

5 Portsmouth

Current Stadium: Fratton Park

Portsmouth had a pretty extraordinary plan to move from Fratton Park to a new 36,000-seater stadium on the city's docks when they were a top-half Premier League outfit in 2007. "It was something else," Pompey's former director and CEO Peter Storrie told The Athletic. "They put it up on the screen for us, and it certainly had the wow factor."

Storrie had accepted that Pompey needed to leave Fratton Park. Fans in the first row on the halfway line couldn't see their counterparts on the other side of the pitch due to the bulge on the pitch. A proposed £600m venue was certainly an eye-catching project. Apartments and restaurants were also planned to be built on the waterside arena but ultimately, those ambitions never came to fruition due to a number of factors.

The local councillors and the British Royal Navy had 'operational and security concerns' due to the base of two super aircraft carriers nearby. That led the club's chiefs to pivot and find a new location for their glamourous stadium and so Horsea Island was explored. But the global financial crisis of 2008 completely derailed those plans and so years later, the Championship outfit remain at their historic but limited Fratton Park home, which seats a capacity crowd of just over 20,000.

Stadium Overview Location Docks/Horsea Island Capacity 36,000 Additional features Apartments & restaurants

4 Birmingham City

Current Stadium: St Andrew's

Plans were unveiled to depart Birmingham City's St Andrew's home in 2006 for a new 55,000-capacity stadium equipped with its own sports village. Karren Brady, the former managing director of the Blues, said:

It's always been the dream to have a sports village. It's not just a football stadium plonked in the middle of field. It is going to be a community centre, a place where you people can work together, play together, be together.

The idea was to house both Birmingham City and Warwickshire County Cricket Club, replacing St Andrew's and Edgbaston, with part-funding from Las Vegas Sands. But the cricket club soon withdrew their interest in the plan. Intentions to build a super casino were rejected and so funding the stadium without Las Vegas Sands involved became difficult, prompting the proposed move to collapse.

Birmingham City remain at St Andrew's, though, the historic ground has recently undergone renovation and expansion works, which increased the capacity to just over 30,000. Having been taken over by Shelby Companies Limited, with NFL legend Tom Brady becoming the latest celebrity to invest in a European team, the club clearly have high ambitions. Birmingham's long wait for Premier League and a stadium to match will go on a little longer after the Blues suffered relegation to the third tier in 2024.

Stadium Overview Name City of Birmingham Stadium Location Saltley Capacity 55,000 Additional features Sports village

3 Chelsea

Current Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been looking to leave Stamford Bridge for some time now, as quite simply, the fan base has outgrown its 40,000 seats. Back in 2012, former Blues owner Roman Abramovic submitted a proposal to purchase Battersea Power Station, which resides on the south bank of the Thames. The site was valued at £500m and plans to redevelop the impressive facility were drawn up, with the four iconic chimneys included in the design. The west Londoners, however, were outbid by Malaysian property developers SP Setia and Sime Darby Property. The location is now made up of apartments, shops, bars and restaurants.

After the failed attempt, Chelsea pivoted to a new location and revealed plans for a 60,000-seater venue which was said to be 'inspired by the design of Westminster Abbey'. It was expected to require a significant sum of investment worth anywhere between £500m and £1bn, but visions of a new home once again came crashing down when Abramovic's UK visa was delayed. The club's new ownership group BlueCo oversaw the acquisition of a 1.2-acre site next to Stamford Bridge in April 2024 for around £80m, but maintain that their stadium plans are still open.

Stadium Overview Location Battersea Power Station Capacity 60,000 Additional features N/A

2 Newcastle United

Current Stadium: St James' Park

Plans to leave St James' Park emerged in 1997, as Newcastle United continued to challenge the elite at the summit of the Premier League table. The widely-loved Entertainers team had just finished runners-up to Manchester United in successive seasons and the demand to watch the Toon far outgrew the 36,000-seater stadium. With a season ticket waiting list in excess of 20,000, ideas to relocate were drawn up, as expanding upon St James' provided logistical and legal difficulties.

Little Benton, Newburn Haugh, Walkergate, Woolsington Park, Gosforth Park and Byker were all considered as potential locations. Gateshead also became a serious candidate, but there was little chance fans would accept moving outside of Newcastle. Eventually, the club, council and Freemen of the city all agreed upon the Town Moor as the site for the proposed stadium.

A 55,000-seater stadium, which could be expanded to 70,000, was envisaged as one that could rival Milan's iconic San Siro and Barcelona's Camp Nou. It was expected to raise the profile of the city to an international level and provide a major economic boost, though, the £90m project was reluctantly withdrawn by the club after protests and marches against the new venue.

Some years on, the Magpies are happily settled in their expanded 52,000-seater St James' Park home and plans to further increase the capacity are being considered. Having recently competed in the glamorous Champions League, the club is on a significant upward trajectory.

Stadium Overview Location Town Moor Capacity 55,000 (could be expanded to 70,000) Additional features N/A

1 Leeds United

Current Stadium: Elland Road

Leeds United's traditional Elland Road home has been largely untouched for years. Plans to relocate began in 2001 as the West Yorkshire club unveiled ideas to sell Elland Road and move to a state-of-the-art 50,000-seater stadium in Skelton. It was said that it could be ready in time for the start of the 2004/05 season, but of course that never materialised.

Despite an overwhelming majority of Leeds fans backing the move to the new £40m arena, then-chairman Peter Ridsdale resigned in March 2003 and the following season they were relegated from the Premier League after 14 successive seasons in the top-flight. The club was in serious financial trouble, so the plans to move to a new multi-million-pound stadium were soon forgotten.

Years later, Leeds' 49ers Enterprises have accelerated plans to expand Elland Road to 55,000, having secured external investment for the £100m project. According to the Athletic, the expansion is hoped to gradually push annual revenue close to £400m. Of course, the stadium works likely won't take place under the club can establish itself as a Premier League regular once again.