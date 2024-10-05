Key Takeaways Arsenal has been a home for several South Americans since the start of the 21st century.

South America is a hotbed for footballing talent, with many of the sport's top players born on the continent. Down the years, we've been treated to the tricks and skills of Ronaldinho, the sheer magic of Lionel Messi, and a flurry of goals from Ronaldo. English football has also had its fair share of South American flair down the years, from the days of Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa at Tottenham Hotspur to the Premier League era, where some of the best players in the competition's history have hailed from South America.

As one of the biggest clubs in the country, Arsenal have had plenty of players from all over the world, including the southern hotbed of footballing talent. The Gunners have strong ties to the continent, largely Brazil, due to their current sporting director, Edu, hailing from the country.

The rankings below are based on a number of factors, but the biggest measurement is each player's performance in an Arsenal shirt. With that in mind, there are some players who miss out on the list for this reason. David Luiz and Willian both had excellent careers - most notably at Chelsea - but joined the Gunners late in their playing days. Here are the South Americans who were at their best for fans in the red half of north London.

Ranking Factors

Quality of performance - How well each player played on the pitch during their time at Arsenal.

Top 8 South Americans in Arsenal History Ranking Player Country 1. Gilberto Silva Brazil 2. Alexis Sanchez Chile 3. Gabriel Magalhaes Brazil 4. Edu Brazil 5. Gabriel Martinelli Brazil 6. Gabriel Jesus Brazil 7. Emiliano Martinez Argentina 8. Sylvinho Brazil

8 Sylvinho

Brazil

Sylvinho became the first-ever Brazilian to join Arsenal when he arrived at Highbury from Corinthians in 1999. He quickly became a regular starter during his debut season at the club and was often chosen ahead of Nigel Winterburn, one of the club's greatest-ever left-backs. After a promising first season, Sylvinho looked set for a long-term future in north London, as Winterburn joined West Ham United in 2000.

Unfortunately for Sylvinho, Arsenal had a young Ashley Cole waiting for his chance. Cole spent part of the 1999-00 season on loan at Crystal Palace and once he broke into the first team at Highbury, he didn't look back. This meant that Sylvinho was no longer required, and he joined Celta Vigo in 2001. Like many Brazilian defenders, the fleet-footed full-back knew where the net was, and he scored some memorable goals during his short spell at the club - including a stunner at Chelsea in 2000.

Sylvinho at Arsenal Appearances 80 Goals 5 Assists 7 Honours 1 - Charity Shield (1999) Win Percentage at Arsenal (Premier League) 50.91%

7 Emiliano Martinez

Argentina

As a backup to the likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Lukasz Fabianski and Petr Cech during his time at the club, securing even a place on the Gunners' bench was sometimes difficult for Emiliano Martinez. He was loaned out to many teams - including Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United, as well as spending a season with Getafe as a backup.

In June 2020, Bernd Leno was injured during a match at Brighton & Hove Albion, giving Martinez his first extended run in the side. He seized the opportunity, performing admirably for the Gunners as they won both the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2020.

Those games proved to be his final farewell to the club, as Leno's return to fitness forced manager Mikel Arteta to choose his number one keeper. Martinez had shown he was capable of being Arsenal's first-choice and if the Gunners wouldn't give him the opportunity, he knew that someone else would. Aston Villa snapped him up for £17m in September 2020, and since then, he has become one of the best goalkeepers in the sport.

Emiliano Martinez at Arsenal Appearances 38 Clean Sheets 16 Goals Conceded 41 Honours 4 - Community Shield (2014, 2015 and 2020), FA Cup (2020) Win Percentage at Arsenal (Premier League) 53.33% Saves Made at Arsenal (Premier League) 43

6 Gabriel Jesus

Brazil

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal in the summer of 2022, fresh from winning the Premier League title with Manchester City. His signing was somewhat of a coup for the Gunners, given they had failed to qualify for the Champions League.

He started his first season in fine form and bagged a brace against Leicester City in only his second game for the club. He followed that up with the winner against Aston Villa, a goal at Brentford and then one in a 3-1 win over local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, all within his first two months at Arsenal.

However, a knee injury at the 2022 World Cup ruled him out of action for four months and since then, Jesus has struggled to regain the form he showed early on in his Arsenal career. He is no longer a guaranteed starter at the Emirates Stadium, with Kai Havertz often leading the line for the north London outfit.

Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal Appearances 75 Goals 19 Assists 15 Honours None Win Percentage at Arsenal (Premier League) 67.86% Non-Penalty Goals Per 90 0.39

5 Gabriel Martinelli

Brazil

Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 from Ituano, who were in the fourth tier of Brazilian football at the time. Though seen as one for the future, Martinelli had already attracted the interest of big clubs, having had trials at Manchester United and Barcelona.

Goals in London derbies away to West Ham and Chelsea helped him become the first teenager since Nicolas Anelka to net double figures in a season at Arsenal. An injury in June 2020 then ruled Martinelli out for much of the year, with Arteta easing him back into action.

Gradually, the youngster began to feature more regularly, and in 2022-23 he played a major role in Arsenal's title challenge with 15 goals in the Premier League. This is the joint highest amount of goals scored by a Brazilian in a Premier League campaign - he is tied with Roberto Firmino.

Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal Appearances 181 Goals 41 Assists 25 Honours 1 - Community Shield (2023) Win Percentage (Premier League) 60.90% Goals Per Match (Premier League) 0.24

4 Edu

Brazil

Nowadays, many people will recognise Edu in his role as Arsenal's sporting director. But in his playing days, he was an important figure during the glory years under Arsene Wenger. His start at Arsenal was shaky - getting injured just 15 minutes into his debut against Leicester City, having come on as a substitute himself. He then scored an own goal later that season in a 3-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough at Highbury, which handed the title to Manchester United.

Things improved the following season, as Edu featured more regularly in the second half of the 2001-02 double-winning campaign. He played the full 90 minutes of Arsenal's title-clinching 1-0 win over Manchester United, just four days after featuring as a substitute in the FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea.

Edu's best season came in the 2003-04 campaign when he made 30 appearances in the league for the club as they won the title undefeated. He scored his only two league goals that season in both fixtures against Chelsea, with goals at Highbury and Stamford Bridge. The following year, he came on as a substitute in the club's FA Cup final success against Manchester United, before joining Valencia on a free transfer that summer.

Edu at Arsenal Appearances 127 Goals 15 Assists 8 Honours 5 - Premier League x2 (2002, 2004), FA Cup x2 (2002, 2005) and Community Shield (2002) Win Percentage at Arsenal (Premier League) 69.62%

3 Gabriel Magalhaes

Brazil

Gabriel joined Arsenal in 2020 from Lille and has established himself as a key part of their impressive defence. His partnership with William Saliba has made the Gunners one of the most solid defensive teams in the game at present.

The defender's goalscoring ability has become a useful asset for the club, and he regularly gets himself on the end of well-worked set pieces. Arsenal conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League in 2023-24 - just 29. Saliba and Gabriel are both contracted to the club for at least three more years, meaning Arsenal will likely remain in contention for major honours during this period.

Gabriel at Arsenal Appearances 176 Goals 17 Assists 1 Honours 1 - Community Shield (2023) Win Percentage (Premier League) 64.96% Tackle Success (Premier League) 59% Duels Won (Premier League) 622

2 Alexis Sanchez

Chile

Alexis Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 and instantly became a key player for the club, capping off an excellent debut season at the club with a stunning strike in the 2015 FA Cup final win over Aston Villa. The Chilean's high work rate and visible frustration when being subbed off endeared him to the Arsenal faithful, who admired his desire to play for the club.

In the 2016-17 campaign, he scored 30 goals in all competitions as the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. He also scored the opening goal of the 2017 FA Cup final, as Arsenal ended the season on a high.

With one year left on his deal at Arsenal, Sanchez sought a reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. When a move didn't materialise in the summer of 2017, Sanchez stayed until the January transfer window. The Chilean did move to Manchester, but to United, rather than City, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposite direction. His spell at Old Trafford was largely unsuccessful, leaving him better remembered for his time in London.

Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal Appearances 166 Goals 80 Assists 43 Honours 3 - FA Cup x2 (2015, 2017) and Community Shield x1 (2014) Win Percentage at Arsenal (Premier League) 55.74% Goals Per Match at Arsenal (Premier League) 0.51

1 Gilberto Silva

Brazil

Gilberto Silva arrived at Highbury in the summer of 2002, having just won the World Cup with Brazil. Known as 'the Invisible Wall', Gilberto's contributions would often go unnoticed in a star-studded team, as he regularly partnered Patrick Vieira in the Arsenal midfield for three years.

The unsung star missed a large chunk of the 2004-05 season, and Arsenal's form dipped in his absence. He returned towards the end of the season and started in the 2005 FA Cup final win over Manchester United. After Vieira's departure to Juventus in 2005, Gilberto stepped up as a leader and regularly wore the armband when Thierry Henry was absent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gilberto Silva scored Arsenal's first competitive goal at the Emirates Stadium, rescuing a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in the 2006-07 season.

Gilberto Silva at Arsenal Appearances 244 Goals 24 Assists 14 Honours 5 - Premier League x1 (2004), FA Cup x2 (2003, 2005) and Community Shield x2 (2002, 2004) Win Percentage (Premier League) 61.76% Tackle Success (Premier League) 70%

Stats are via Transfermarkt and the Premier League website. Accurate as of 05-10-24.