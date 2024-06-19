Highlights Spain's football legacy shines through top Spanish managers like Guardiola and Del Bosque, showcasing their global impact and influence.

Spain is a nation which has long been obsessed with football. Boasting some of the biggest clubs on the planet such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, it's a surprise that, as a country, it took until the late 2000's for Spain to really establish themselves as one of the top international teams in the world.

Not only have La Roja produced some of the finest footballing talents, but they have just as much success in building some of the best minds the game has ever seen. It is no wonder why so many of these go on to become magnificent managers.

The question is, though, who has been the very best coach? Using some key factors, a top 10 of the finest Spanish head coaches has been ranked in order.

Key Factors

Trophies

Win Percentage

Impact on teams managed

Longevity

Top 10 Spanish Managers of All Time Rank Manager Teams Managed 1 Pep Guardiola Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City 2 Vicente Del Bosque Real Madrid, Beskitas, Spain 3 Luis Aragones Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Spain +7 others 4 Miguel Munoz Real Madrid, Sevilla, Spain +2 more 5 Luis Enrique Roma, Barcelona, Spain, PSG +2 more 6 Jose Villalonga Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Spain 7 Unai Emery Sevilla, PSG, Arsenal, Aston Villa +5 more 8 Luis de la Fuente Athletic Bilbao, Alaves, Spain +7 more 9 Javier Clemente Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Spain +16 more 10 Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen

10 Xabi Alonso

1 Trophy

Maybe it is premature to put Xabi Alonso alongside some of these pantheons of the Spanish game. After all, he has only completed one full season of management. Yet, in that time, he has managed to achieve something that none of the others could.

Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run throughout the Bundesliga season was nothing short of remarkable. For a club to win their first ever domestic league title in such a manner is truly astonishing work. The run was even the longest by any club from Europe's top 10 leagues ever.

There is still plenty of time for the former Real Madrid midfield maestro to climb these rankings, but what he has been able to do in such a short space of time makes him worthy of this list.

9 Javier Clemente

5 Trophies

When you think of Spanish football, you think of tiki-taka. Quick passing in tight areas. The Xavi's and Iniesta's of this world. That was the total opposite of Javier Clemente's brand during his managerial career.

The most famed period of his coaching tenure was when he led Athletic Bilbao to consecutive league titles with his rough and ready style. He certainly earned his detractors, which included the great Diego Maradona after his ankle was broken in a game against Clemente's aggressors.

It wasn't pretty, but it was certainly effective. The success that came with it means that the 74-year-old is worthy of his place in the top 10.

8 Luis de la Fuente

1 Trophy

Spain's current boss may seem a bizarre inclusion in the top 10. He has been a manager since 1997 but has only ever won a single major trophy in his career. That being the 2023 UEFA Nations League. Dig a little deeper though and you will find exactly why he has been so influential in Spanish football.

De La Fuente has been playing a pivotal role in his nations youth system since 2013. He has held posts in the under-18's, under-19's and the under-21's before being given the keys to the kingdom at the top level. In that time, he managed to win the U19 European Championship in 2015 and the U21 European Championship in 2019. He has helped develop some of the country's best young talent and remains an unsung hero.

7 Unai Emery

11 Trophies

There is an argument to be made that if ever the Europa League was to be renamed after anyone it should be this man. Unai Emery's dominance in the competition, which he has already won four times during his career, epitomises his tactical nuance that has brought him success everywhere he went.

Minus the poisoned chalices that were PSG and Arsenal, Emery has greatly improved every team he has been in charge of. The most recent example being Aston Villa, who went from midtable obscurity under Steven Gerrard to European contenders within the span of a few months.

6 Jose Villalonga

8 Trophies

Jose Villalonga's managerial career may only have lasted 12 years, but what an impact he was able to make in such a short space in time. His first job at only 35 years old was as manager of Real Madrid. Imagine that. He wasn't flustered by this though as between 1954-1957 he won two European Cups and two league titles.

Following an acrimonious departure from Los Blancos, he moved to cross-city rivals Atletico for even more success. His final job in management was as the national team coach where he guided La Roja to the European Nations Cup, the tournament that would go on to become the Euros as we know it now. There could've been so much more for Villalonga to achieve, but he sadly passed away at the age of just 53 in 1973.

5 Luis Enrique

11 Trophies

Only two men have led Barcelona to European glory since 2010. One of those appears later on this list. The other is Luis Enrique. With 11 career honours to his name, Enrique has had to overcome a lot personally during his managerial career, which makes his successes all the more impressive.

Now in charge of PSG, Enrique faces perhaps the toughest task of his managerial career to date. Rebuilding the Parisians without talisman Kylian Mbappe, who has announced his departure from the club and joined Los Blancos. It will be no easy feat, but the 54-year-old has shown already that he is capable of overcoming much sterner tests.

4 Miguel Munoz

14 Trophies

Real Madrid's longest-serving and most successful domestic manager. That is a label that is bestowed upon only Miguel Munoz. Between 1959-1974, Munoz was the top dog at the Santiago Bernabeu and brought great success with him.

Munoz worked with some of the clubs biggest names, but he didn't let that affect him. In fact, he once made the brave decision to drop club legend Alfredo di Stefano from the starting XI in the 1964 European Cup final. Whilst that decision ultimately didn't pay off, it highlights how brutal Munoz could be and why he was such a force to be reckoned with during the prime of his career.

3 Luis Aragones

7 Trophies

Atletico Madrid legend Luis Aragones had an incredible career both as a player and a manager. On the pitch, the forward became Atleti's all-time top scorer until recently, when Antoine Griezmann usurped him for top spot. But as a manager, Aragones was responsible for the beginning of one of the most dominant periods in international history.

Many view Vicente Del Bosque as the sole emperor during the Spanish national team's dominance between 2008-2012. What people often forget was that it was actually Aragones who led the team to their Euro 2008 victory. With stars such as Fernando Torres, Gerard Pique and Iniesta all emerging, it was the former Barcelona coach who put the wheels in motion for the greatest period in Spanish football history.

2 Vicente Del Bosque

8 Trophies

The only man to ever lift the World Cup as the Spanish manager. Vicente Del Bosque picked up where Aragones left off and turned Spain into an unstoppable force like very few had ever witnessed previously.

Yes, during this team the Spanish side were seeing the fruits of their labour. Incredible talent had matured into some of the best players in the world. But the 73-year-old still showed his tactical expertise. So much so that he was able to guide Spain to an unlikely Euro 2012 win without playing a recognised striker. It takes a truly special mind to pull something like that off, which is exactly what Del Bosque was.

1 Pep Guardiola

39 Trophies

It was never going to be anyone else. Pep Guardiola isn't only the greatest Spanish manager to ever live, but he is arguably the best and certainly belongs in that conversation. It's crazy to think he has only been on the sidelines for 17 years. That means he has won more than double the amount of trophies than years he has been a manager.

Whether it is being the mastermind behind the greatest Barcelona team that ever lived, or the leader behind Manchester City's historic treble, Guardiola has done the unimaginable throughout his tenure. How long he has left is anyone's guess, but there's no doubt that the trophy cabinet will only continue to grow.

