Squad depth is more important than ever in the Premier League. The schedule for elite players is relentless, with additional matches in European competitions and major international tournaments every two years. For teams in the top-flight, it is increasingly hard to field a preferred starting XI every week, due to the number of games in all four competitions for the teams competing in Europe.

Arne Slot, who became Liverpool's manager in the summer, has been praised for his ability to keep key players throughout the 2024/25 campaign, which has helped the club assume a dominant lead at the top of the table. He has had to call on the likes of Waturu Endo and Harvey Elliott during this season, with the latter establishing himself as an effective substitute option for the Reds in the last couple of years. Here are the best squad players in the Premier League right now.

Ranking factors

Players who have an impact on matches without needing to be in the starting XI every week: Players who are well known for playing an important role from the bench.

Players who are well known for playing an important role from the bench. Versatility: Ability to play multiple positions.

Ability to play multiple positions. Goal or defensive contributions: Important contributions to the team defensively or offensively

10 Mikey Moore

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered an injury crisis this season, which has left them in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The number of injuries to Ange Postecoglou's side has allowed the likes of Mikey Moore to come in and impress in the absence of established first-team players.

Moore became the youngest player to make his debut for Spurs in May 2024 when he came on in their 2-0 loss against Manchester City. So far this season, he has made 16 appearances for the senior squad, scoring two and registering two assists in all competitions. As a versatile winger who can play on both sides, he has become an important squad member for Spurs and there are high hopes for him in the future.

9 Ian Maatsen

Aston Villa

After qualifying for the UEFA Champions League last season, Aston Villa have had to juggle a hectic schedule during the 2024/25 campaign. In June 2024, Ian Maatsen signed for Unai Emery's side - spending last year on loan at Borussia Dortmund where they reached the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The former Chelsea left-back has largely been second-choice to Lucas Digne this season. When Maatsen has stepped in, he has put in solid performances, including against Bologna in the Champions League and his old side in the Premier League. Emery will need to rely on his squad depth in the last few months of the season, with Maatsen an important player on the left-hand side.

8 Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are flying high in the top four of the Premier League. In their first two seasons after promotion in 2022, they narrowly survived the drop, including their first campaign, which saw Taiwo Awoniyi score 10 goals. The Nigerian striker struggled with injury problems last season, meaning he has become the backup striker to the in-form Chris Wood for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

He has only scored twice for Forest in the 2024/25 campaign, but this is because he has been coming on in the closing stages of matches. When the Tricky Trees are holding onto a lead, Awoniyi is an effective substitute to bring on, especially with his ability to hold the ball up. As Forest look to secure European football, Nuno will need to call on the likes of Awoniyi to drag the club across the line.

7 Harry Wilson

Fulham

Harry Wilson has had an impressive career to date, playing for the likes of Liverpool, Derby County, Bournemouth and Fulham. He has been a backup player for the Cottagers so far this season but has made notable contributions from the bench, including against Brentford in November 2024.

The Welshman came on for Reiss Nelson in the 82nd minute with the Cottagers 1-0 down before firing two added-time goals to turn the match around for Marco Silva's side. After the game, Silva praised the depth in his Fulham squad, including Wilson. He said:

“(Wilson) is doing the right things. He’s not doing anything wrong. He’s competing against very good players, too. Alex, for example, has been one of the best players so far this season, if not the best from the first day of the season. “He’s been so, so brilliant. If I can play with 12 or 13 it’s going to be easier for me but I can’t. Adama (Traore) had a fantastic start of the season too, and right now is on the bench because Reiss Nelson is doing so well."

So far this season, Wilson has scored five Premier League goals and registered one assist for Fulham. One of these was an equaliser against Chelsea in the club's 2-1 Boxing Day win at Stamford Bridge.

6 Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea

Chelsea's transfer strategy since the arrival of Todd Boehly as chairman in May 2022 has been heavily criticised. The Blues have completely overhauled their squad, buying many young players for eye-watering fees on lengthy contracts. Christopher Nkunku signed for the west London club on 20th June 2023 for a reported fee of around £52 million.

The French forward struggled with injuries in the 2023/24 campaign but has been much more of a regular figure this season. In all competitions, he has scored 14 goals to date, registering five assists. Nkunku was largely used as an option off the bench in the early part of the season, but injuries to the likes of Noni Madueke have allowed him to play more regularly. In Chelsea's 4-0 win against Southampton, he scored one and assisted one, highlighting his importance in the Blues' squad.

5 Wataru Endo

Liverpool

Wataru Endo has become a cult hero during his time at Anfield. His performance against Manchester City in March 2024 was one to remember. He has since established himself as an important squad member in the 2024/25 season, predominantly coming off the bench and shutting down games when Liverpool are leading.

The Japanese midfielder is an extremely skilled ball-winner and when the Reds' lead is a narrow one, he is the perfect player to bring on. So far, he has made 23 appearances in all competitions, including 13 in the Premier League. He hasn't started a single game in the league but will be picking up a medal at the end of the season if Liverpool go on to lift the title.