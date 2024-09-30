Key Takeaways A host of grounds across the UK have sensational atmospheres.

Celtic and Rangers in Scotland pride themselves on being able to generate an incredible buzz before, during and after fixtures.

Liverpool's Anfield and Newcastle's St James' Park and synonymous with passionate fans and loud atmospheres.

British football is fortunate enough to be hosted by a plethora of historic stadiums filled with passionate fans. However, not all atmospheres are created equal. Some grounds are capable of generating a special electricity, particularly for momentous occasions, and some fanbases just seem to have a knack for playing the role of the collective 12th man.

From ferocious atmospheres in Scotland at Celtic and Rangers to the spine-tingling atmospheres at the likes of Anfield and St James' Park, here are the 10 of the best in British football history.

10 The City Ground

Nottingham Forest

The City Ground has seen Nottingham Forest go through an exceptional range of highs and lows. From the heights of being crowned European champions in successive years in 1979 and 1980 to the lows of relegation to the third tier in 2005 and the elation of their eventual return to the top flight in 2022, Forest fans have been through a lot.

The process of sticking with a team through such turbulence no doubt tightens the bonds between supporters and their club, and that is evident on a matchday - particularly in clashes with East Midlands rivals Derby County or possession of the Brian Clough Trophy, when emotions and tensions run high across the ground.

The City Ground Statistics Year Built 1898 Seating Capacity 30,404

9 Turf Moor

Burnley

Burnley are another club to have experienced a great fluctuation in fortunes over their history. One of the founding members of the Football League, the Clarets have since experienced every rung of the professional English football ladder and are one of just five clubs to ever win all four professional divisions.

Burnley is home to a little over 78,000 people, yet - in their Premier League seasons - regularly draws crowds of 20,000 or more, evidencing the significance of the club to the people who live there. Their passionate support is particularly raucous during the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers and makes for a fiery atmosphere.

Turf Moor's Statistics Year Built 1883 Current Seating Capacity 21,944

8 Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Like Burnley, Wolves are also one of the five clubs to have won all four professional divisions in the English football pyramid and their supporters have seen it all.

Wolves' proximity to Birmingham ensures regular heated clashes with the likes of Aston Villa and Birmingham, but the club's fiercest clashes come whenever they meet West Brom to contest the Black Country derby. The regularity of these high-octane fixtures ensures Molineux's atmosphere is frequently fiery. Particularly memorable recent atmospheres include their victories over Manchester City in 2023 and 2019.

Molineux's Statistics Year Built 1889 Current Seating Capacity 31,750

7 The Den

Millwall

A visit to The Den is fearsome in more than just name - Millwall's home stadium is certainly well-named. The London club's supporters have a notorious reputation and do their utmost to make their ground feel as intimidating as possible for travelling fans. Their infamous chant of "No one likes us, we don't care" sums up their collective approach.

The raucousness of their atmosphere has led to the generation of several rivalries, such as with fellow London clubs West Ham, Charlton and Crystal Palace - though they have rivals as far away as Leeds United, with whom they clash ferociously.

The Den's Statistics Year Built 1993 Current Seating Capacity 20,146

6 Goodison Park

Everton

Everton's recent struggles mean that, these days, they are most immediately associated with financial issues, on-pitch struggles and the looming threat of a first-ever relegation - an unthinkable fate for a club who have competed in the top flight of English football for 122 seasons.

The Toffees' present trying circumstances do well to distract from the club's strengths, but there is no doubt that a rocking Goodison Park - particularly during a Merseyside derby - is as raucous an atmosphere as you are likely to experience anywhere in the country.

Goodison Park's Statistics Year Built 1892 Current Seating Capacity 39,572

5 Elland Road

Leeds United

Leeds United supporters can be a self-deprecating bunch when it comes to their side's chances - they have experienced enough disappointment to know that it really is the hope that kills you. However, underneath that is a fanbase fiercely proud of their club and its achievements - and one that firmly believes that they belong at football's top table.

That passion and pride - sometimes coupled with desperation - make for a powerful mix at Elland Road, which regularly attracts strong numbers, even for lesser games, and their support can be vocal enough to drown out even the noisiest of away sections. When big games roll around, the volume is amped up even further.

Elland Road's Statistics Year Built 1897 Current Seating Capacity 37,792

4 Ibrox

Rangers

No other club on this list - not even Leeds - has experienced a fall from grace quite as swift and dramatic as Rangers. An untouchable giant of the Scottish game, the Ibrox faithful were forced to endure the ignominy of relegation straight to the fourth tier in 2012 and clawed their way back to the top by working their way through the divisions. Since their return to their rightful place, Rangers fans have been more determined than ever to get one over their eternal rivals, Celtc.

An Old Firm derby at Ibrox is as good an atmosphere as you are likely to experience anywhere in Europe, let alone Britain - especially if they win.

Ibrox's Statistics Year Built 1899 Current Seating Capacity 51,587

3 St. James' Park

Newcastle United

St James' Park was not so long ago afforded the opportunity to showcase the very best of its atmosphere. Newcastle United's return to the Champions League last season - and subsequent placing in the "group of death" alongside PSG, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund - saw the Toon Army hit phenomenal decibel levels.

The atmospheres at crunch Premier League clashes and the increasingly infrequent Tyne-Wear derbies also merit a mention, but the night the Champions League first returned to Tyneside, when a crowd-fuelled Newcastle put the illustrious PSG to the sword by a 4-1 scoreline, will live long in the memory of anyone present.

2 Celtic Park

Celtic

Celtic's magnificent 60,000-seater stadium is grand in more than just size and scale. When it is at capacity, Celtic Park produces a special atmosphere to rival any club, particularly for momentous occasions - of which there are many, given Celtic's dominance in Scotland.

Rangers' return has benefited their rivals' atmosphere, too. Celtic require a rival to be at their best and an Old Firm derby at Parkhead - particularly given the recent rules limiting away fans - produces a noise not to be missed. Furthermore, it adds tension to the Bhoys' unceasing pursuit of silverware and adds to their supporters' glee at tasting victory.

Celtic Park's Statistics Year Built 1892 Current Seating Capacity 60,411

1 Anfield

Liverpool

Anfield is perhaps one of the stadiums most renowned in world football for its famous atmosphere, particularly on Champions League nights. While critics may suggest a lack of consistency of Anfield's famous levels, there is no denying that, when they hit their stride, the Liverpool fans can generate something truly special.

Their renditions of "You'll Never Walk Alone" can be spine-tingling and the fans have roared their club back against improbable odds on their own patch. Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick corner and Divock Origi's double in that 4-0 win over FC Barcelona encapsulates the fans' passion and never-say-die spirit. A true bucket-list experience for any football fan and deservedly top of this list.

Anfield's Statistics Year Built 1884 Current Seating Capacity 61,276