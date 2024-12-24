Etched into Premier League mythology is the ever-flourishing art of stadia. It’s always the first thing that fans lay their eyes on when turning up on matchday – and it can often be the difference between triumph and dismay. And given that England’s top flight is among the most-watched divisions in the beautiful game, keeping stadiums in tip top condition is paramount.

Since 1992, when the transition from Division One to the Premier League was ratified, there have been plenty of iconic stadiums that have come and gone. But when picking and choosing between the greatest to ever feature in the Premier League, there is plenty to chew over. Are they distinctive in appearance? How well is it designed? Is it steeped in history?

To put it very simply, there are very few eyesores in the upper echelons of English football. But using the ranking factors (which can be found below), GIVEMESPORT have decided to name and rank the top 10 stadia in the long and storied history of the Premier League – from Manchester United’s esteemed Old Trafford to Elland Road, the home of Leeds United.

Ranking Factors

History

Longevity

Atmosphere

Capacity

Design

Location

Recognition

10 Best Stadiums in Premier League History [Ranked] Rank Stadium Club Capacity 1. Old Trafford Manchester United 74,310 2. Highbury Arsenal 38,419 3. Anfield Liverpool 61,276 4. St James' Park Newcastle United 52,350 5. Villa Park Aston Villa 42,918 6. Stamford Bridge Chelsea 40,341 7. White Hart Lane Tottenham Hotspur 36,284 8. Goodison Park Everton 39,572 9. Boleyn Ground West Ham United 35,016 10. Elland Road Leeds United 37,645

1 Old Trafford

Manchester United

Close

Home to one of the biggest clubs in England – if not the world – Old Trafford has stood tall ever since opening its doors as early as 1910. Manchester United, albeit no longer, were admired as the dominant force in English football – and the resulting boom in financial gain allowed it to balloon to its current size.

The sad state of the Theatre of Dreams may be completely different in 2024, but there are many aspects that simply cannot be overlooked: its history, idiosyncratic persona and the abundance of talent that have called it home over the years.

From Matt Busby’s football to the peak of the Sir Alex Ferguson-inspired dynasty, there are few stadiums in world football that can claim to have surpassed – or, for that matter, even matched – the lofty history of the 13-time Premier League champion’s precious Old Trafford.

2 Highbury

Arsenal