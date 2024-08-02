Highlights Fantasy Premier League squads are made up of 15 players, but only 11 earn points each weekend.

The first FPL deadline for the new Premier League season is on Friday, 16th August, ahead of the opening game.

Two-time Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland does not represent good value for money at £15m.

The popularity of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has exploded in recent years. Its place within English football fandom isn't quite as culturally ingrained as it is with its American cousin, but it is gaining a more prominent spot with each passing season. The game has grown from just 76,200 players in its inaugural season (2002/03) to over 10 million players in recent years.

As the 2024/25 campaign races into view, some will be getting spreadsheets set up, keeping an eye on the transfer market and trying to figure out the optimal formation. Others will be organising the money pool, attempting to be a comedic genius with their team name and devising a plethora of punishments for those who fail miserably in their mini-league.

Here's a handy guide looking at who might be in the best team to start the new season. With the emergence of several new talents last term, some of the squad selections may be somewhat controversial.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford – £5.0m

Goalkeepers are an easy way to score consistent points and perhaps save money. Whilst players such as Alisson, Ederson, or David Raya are expected to be high scorers among keepers, they are the most expensive options. Jordan Pickford not only cost less but earned more points last season.

Pickford kept 13 clean sheets last term, which was the second-highest amount in his eight-season-long Premier League career. He also made an average of 3.2 saves per game last season, meaning that he earned at least one point for the number of saves he made in every game he played. The England international strikes the balance well between clean sheets and saves made, which is key for an FPL keeper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan Pickford scored more bonus points than any other FPL goalkeeper during the 2023/24 season.

Defenders

William Saliba – £6.0m

William Saliba had an incredible individual campaign. Establishing himself as one of the top defenders in the Premier League, the towering Frenchman was a key part of an Arsenal backline that kept the most clean sheets and conceded the fewest goals. Initially costing only £5m last season, Saliba was consistently one of the most selected players in the game.

His price has risen by £1m, but that should not deter you from picking him. Saliba can be relied upon to keep clean sheets and might chip in with some goals and assists if Arsenal continue to be dominant from set pieces. Last season they scored 20 goals from those situations, one more than Everton.

Jarrad Branthwaite – £5.0m

Jarrad Branthwaite had a breakout season for Everton last year. He made 35 starts, scored three goals and kept 12 clean sheets. The former Carlisle United defender will cost just £5m this season and could be a cheaper alternative to Saliba's Arsenal teammate, Gabriel. Everton kept the second-most clean sheets in the Premier League last season while scoring the second-most goals from set-pieces and should they keep that up, then Branthwaite would be a solid pick.

There is a danger, however, that Everton could regress slightly next season. Aston Villa poached Amadou Onana, who was a brilliant player for the Toffees in midfield last season, but Sean Dyche's teams have regularly kept a relatively high number of clean sheets.

Pedro Porro – £5.5m

Pedro Porro is a cheaper alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold. There is no doubt that Liverpool's dynamic full-back is one of the best in the world in his position, but his price of £7m should put you off as it would reduce your flexibility in midfield and attack. Porro last season scored more points at a much cheaper price.

It's a no-brainer. The Spanish full-back does more or less the same as Alexander-Arnold at a cheaper price. If Tottenham continue their upward trajectory under Ange Postecoglou, then Porro could become one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. The former Sporting CP defender scored three goals and set up eight for his teammates last season. He recorded only eight clean sheets, but Tottenham had an injury crisis at the back which affected their defensive stability.

Midfielders

Cole Palmer – £10.5m

Cole Palmer was the best-performing player in terms of value last season as he scored the most points whilst being considerably cheaper than the other top midfielders in the Premier League. Even though his price has been dialled up to a heady £10.5m as a result, the Chelsea phenom remains an incredibly good option. Rather importantly, he takes penalties for Chelsea, and he does not miss them.

Chelsea should improve this season, as a lot of their young talents now have a full campaign of Premier League football under their belt and this could see Palmer's output increase, specifically his assists. Should players like Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke take steps forward, then we could see Palmer better his stunning breakout season.

Phil Foden – £9.5m

Phil Foden is another strong pick. He was the Premier League Player of the Season last year, scoring 19 goals whilst providing eight assists. The 'Stockport Iniesta' can still get better and has been on a constant upward trajectory since making his debut in the Premier League in 2017. Foden could continue to have a more important role in the Manchester City side if Kevin De Bruyne's playing time is reduced.

There is the risk, however, that that might not be the case. De Bruyne was injured for large parts of last season and showed his class by chipping in with four goals and 10 assists in just 15 league starts. De Bruyne could leave Manchester City, however, with it being rumoured that he is interested in a move to Saudi Arabia and this could mean that Phil Foden truly becomes the most important player in Pep Guardiola's team.

Anthony Gordon – £7.5m

Many people did a Carlo Ancelotti impression when Anthony Gordon moved to Newcastle United for £40m in January 2023, but those eyebrows dropped quicker than a meteorite after his breakout campaign of 2023/24. Staggering totals of 11 goals and 16 assists last season made him one of the best bargain picks on FPL.

Gordon was so good that people were calling for him to start for England at Euro 20224. Newcastle could improve upon their seventh-place finish last season and Gordon will be a major part of that. At £7.5m, Gordon will likely be more than worth the money spent on him and is a cheaper alternative to someone like Bukayo Saka (£10m).

Marcus Rashford – £7.0m

Hear me out. Yes, Marcus Rashford struggled last season, and yes, he has been an expensive option in the past. But he has bounced back from poor campaigns before and will cost just £7m this season, a reduction of £2m from last term. We all know how good Rashford can be. As recently as 2022/23, the Manchester United academy graduate rattled in 17 league goals - and that came after only scoring four the season before.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund should improve greatly now that they have a full season of Premier League football. The arrival of Joshua Zirkzee - a Dutch striker who is more of a provider than a poacher - could create even more scoring opportunities for Rashford.

Forwards

Erling Haaland is the best striker in the Premier League on the pitch, but you might want to avoid him on FPL. Manchester City's prolific forward is the most expensive player in the history of FPL at £15m. Unless he replicates Dixie Dean's 1927/28 goalscoring feat of 60 league goals, he is unlikely to represent good value for money. When you consider the price increases of the midfielders, leaving out Haaland could be the best way to maximise your squad budget.

Ollie Watkins – £9.0m

Ollie Watkins has been improving with every passing season since he joined Aston Villa from Brentford in 2019. The former Exeter City winger had a stunning season for Villa last year, scoring 19 goals and providing 18 assists, his best in either category since coming into the Premier League. Watkins has become arguably the best English forward in the league since the departure of Harry Kane and the arrival of Unai Emery has only improved him. His price has risen by £1.5m, but he still represents great value, especially if he continues his goalscoring and creative exploits from last season.

Alexander Isak – £8.5m

Despite a groin injury limiting him to 27 starts last season, Alexander Isak still scored 21 goals and provided four assists. If you put that over 38 starts, then he would have had 31 goal contributions. The Sweden international is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and is available for just £8.5m, which is incredible value for money. He is still relatively young and if Newcastle improve as a team, then he could better what was an objectively brilliant season last year.

Dominic Solanke – £7.5m

Dominic Solanke is finally living up to the potential he showed that made Jose Mourinho a fan all the way back in 2015. The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker scored 19 goals last season for Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth and was unlucky to miss out on a place in England's Euro 2024 squad.

At £7.5m he is one of the best bargains in the game and, given that he is half the price of Erling Haaland, he should definitely be included in your team alongside the other picks here. It is reasonable to assume that Iraola will continue to have a positive effect on Bournemouth, and they don't appear to be losing any of their key players - which can only be a positive for the Cherries.

Substitutes

Alphonse Areola (4.5), Leif Davis (4.5), Antonee Robinson (4.5), Anthony Elanga (5.5)

Close

Using a 3-4-3 formation will mean that you have two defenders and one midfielder on the bench. This means that all of your strikers will be in play.

The goalkeeper on most people's bench should be one of Fulham's Bernd Leno or Alphonse Areola of West Ham. Both of them will start pretty much every game for their respective clubs and both score a good number of points due to facing lots of shots and keeping clean sheets. Alphonse Areola has the edge as he is £0.5m cheaper than Leno and would only be needed occasionally.

Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) fill the defensive picks on the bench. Both of them are available for £4.5m, and they could provide some good value for money if they chip in with assists and clean sheets. Anthony Elanga should be the final player on your bench. He is worth £5.5m, and it's reasonable to assume that he will only improve for Nottingham Forest this coming season.

Information via Fantasy Premier League. Correct as of 2nd August 2024.