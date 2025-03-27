Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has decided that he wants to join Arsenal this summer, according to Fichajes.net.

The Sweden international is expected to be one of the most sought-after strikers on the market this summer after another exceptional campaign with the Magpies, in which he has led them to the brink of Champions League football and helped them to end a 70-year trophy drought.

The Gunners and current league leaders Liverpool are believed to be his biggest admirers ahead of the summer window, but Isak has now made a decision on his preferred destination should he leave St James' Park.

Alexander Isak Wants to Join Arsenal

Newcastle want £150m to let him leave

After joining Newcastle for more than £60m in 2022, the forward has gone on to become one of the best strikers in world football this season which has seen him attract the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Mikel Arteta has already identified the 25-year-old as the perfect target to bolster his attack at the Emirates Stadium, but it remained to be seen what the player's stance was on a move away from the north-east.

However, Isak is keen to play for a club challenging for titles regularly and believes Arsenal could be the best place for him to do so. But it will take a record-breaking offer from the Gunners to convince Newcastle to let their star man leave the club.

Newcastle are currently pushing to return to the Champions League next season, and the former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund forward still has several years remaining on his contract, which means they are not willing to let him leave easily.

But now that Isak has made his decision about leaving and joining Arsenal, he could potentially push for an exit which could help the north London club land him for a slightly cheaper fee than the £150m that has previously been mooted.

Isak has scored 28 goals in all competitions so far this season for club and country, including the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final earlier this month.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/03/2025.