Highlights Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the three best strikers going to the Euros this summer.

There are several promising youngsters who will also be hopeful of leaving their mark, like Goncalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund.

France's record scorer Olivier Giroud is also in the mix ahead of his final tournament with Les Bleus.

The European Championship is just around the corner and football fans will be hoping for another memorable summer of tournament football. Will England finally end their 58-year wait for glory on the international stage? And who will be the breakout star of the tournament?

One thing for certain is that goals will be scored, and the usual protagonists will expect to occupy the top of the scoring charts when all is said and done. Harry Kane is coming off the back of a season in which he won the European Golden Shoe, while Cristiano Ronaldo is still plundering goals aplenty in his 40th year and Robert Lewandowski remains one of the best strikers in the world.

The 10 best strikers going to Euro 2024 Rank Country Player 10 Portugal Goncalo Ramos 9 Denmark Rasmus Hojlund 8 England Ollie Watkins 7 Belgium Romelu Lukaku 6 Slovenia Benjamin Sesko 5 Serbia Dusan Vlahovic 4 France Olivier Giroud 3 Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo 2 Poland Robert Lewandowski 1 England Harry Kane

10 Goncalo Ramos

Portugal

Goncalo Ramos burst onto the scene at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring a hat-trick in Portugal's last-16 win over Switzerland. All eyes were on Ramos prior to the game, after Ronaldo was dropped following a series of underwhelming displays in the group games.

Ramos could not repeat his heroics in the following round as Portugal were eliminated by Morocco, but his future with the national team is clearly bright. Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 and, after a slow start, finished the campaign in good form, netting eight goals in his final 14 Ligue 1 appearances.

Goncalo Ramos - Portugal stats Appearances 11 Goals 8 Assists 2

9 Rasmus Hojlund

Denmark

It took a long time for Rasmus Hojlund to break his Premier League duck but his first season in England turned out to be an encouraging one. The striker made 43 appearances in total for Manchester United, scoring 16 goals, all the while shouldering the pressure of being the only fit striker available to United for the majority of the campaign.

Had United planned for the season properly, Hojlund would have been gradually introduced to Erik ten Hag's team, rather than being relied upon to be their main man in attack. Hojlund was not in Denmark's squad for the 2022 World Cup but the signs have been promising for his international career, with the youngster having scored seven goals in 12 appearances.

Rasmus Hojlund - Denmark stats Appearances 12 Goals 7 Assists 1

8 Ollie Watkins

England

Were these rankings based solely on this season's club form, Watkins would be higher, but he is yet to take his best football onto the international stage. Watkins and Ivan Toney appear to be Gareth Southgate's preferred backup strikers, and they started a game each during the last international break, with Toney delivering a far better performance against Belgium than his compatriot managed against Brazil three days prior.

On the whole, though, Watkins had a much better season with Aston Villa than Toney did after returning for Brentford in January, scoring 27 goals in all competitions, including 19 in the league to help Villa qualify for the Champions League.

Ollie Watkins - England stats Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 0

7 Romelu Lukaku

Belgium

Football fans who were glued to the last World Cup will have vivid memories of Romelu Lukaku's horror show as he missed a string of glorious chances to see Belgium knocked out in the final group game. Belgium needed to beat Croatia to make it into the last 16 but were held to a 0-0 draw by the eventual semi-finalists.

Lukaku's name is not mentioned as often as it used to be when discussions about the best strikers in the world crop up, but he has been a reliable source of goals at every club he's played for, and indeed on the international stage. Belgium's Golden Generation may not have ended up winning a major trophy but they will always carry a goal threat for as long as Lukaku is in the team.

Romelu Lukaku - Belgium stats Appearances 114 Goals 8 Assists 17

Related 10 Greatest European Players in Football History [Ranked] Featuring Franz Beckenbauer and Cristiano Ronaldo, the best footballers from Europe have been ranked.

6 Benjamin Sesko

Slovenia

Arsenal-linked Benjamin Sesko is being tipped for a big future in the game and he finished the Bundesliga campaign in magnificent form for RB Leipzig, scoring in each of their final seven league matches to end the campaign with a record of 18 goals in 42 matches.

The 2023-24 season was Sesko's first in one of the top leagues in Europe, with the striker having joined Leipzig from fellow Red Bull club RB Salzburg in the summer of 2023. Sesko has been compared to Erling Haaland and previously said of the comparisons: "Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy. They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is. My teammates tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him!"

Benjamin Sesko - Slovenia stats Appearances 28 Goals 11 Assists 6

5 Dusan Vlahovic

Serbia

Dusan Vlahovic is going from strength to strength at Juventus and ended this season with 18 goals for the Old Lady, including the winner in the Coppa Italia final against Europa League winners Atalanta. Juve spent big money on Vlahovic in 2022 in the hope that he would be their main striker for years to come, and at 24 years old there is still plenty of time for him to improve even further.

Vlahovic has an excellent scoring record for Serbia having averaged more than a goal every two games for his nation, and England will have to make sure that they're alert to his threat when the two teams meet in Gelsenkirchen on June 16.

Dusan Vlahovic - Serbia stats Appearances 25 Goals 13 Assists 6

4 Olivier Giroud

France

Olivier Giroud has had an impressive club career but he will mainly be remembered for his international exploits. Giroud is Les Bleus' all-time top scorer with 57 goals, six more than previous record-holder Thierry Henry – making him one of their finest-ever forwards.

Much was made of how Giroud didn't score a single goal en route to France winning the World Cup in 2018 but his link-up play was crucial to the team's success, and he was important again in 2022, playing in six of his nation's seven games as they finished as runners-up. Giroud recently confirmed that the Euros will be the last major international tournament he plays in, saying that the time has come "to make way for the youngsters".

Olivier Giroud - France stats Appearances 28 Goals 11 Assists 6

3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

When Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, many thought it might be the last time we would see Ronaldo take to the field at a major tournament. One and a half years later, Ronaldo is gearing up to compete in his sixth European Championship.

Ronaldo may not be competing at the top level of European club football anymore, but he is still a first-choice pick for his country, figuring in all but one of their qualifiers for the Euros, with the one game he missed coming through suspension. The 39-year-old will be hoping to extend his lead at the top of the all-time international scoring charts during the tournament in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal stats Appearances 206 Goals 128 Assists 46

Related The Greatest Portugal Players in Football History [Ranked] Including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eusebio and Luis Figo, the best Portuguese players of all time have been ranked.

2 Robert Lewandowski

Poland

Robert Lewandowski has scored prolifically throughout his career and will go into the tournament off the back of scoring 20-plus goals for his club for the 13th season in a row. Lewandowski has not been as prolific for Barcelona as he was for Bayern Munich, but that is perhaps as a result of him not being surrounded by as good a team in Catalonia as he was in Bavaria.

Only three players in European football history have scored more goals for their country than Lewandowski has for Poland, with Ronaldo, Ferenc Puskas and Romelu Lukaku all ahead of him. Lewandowski is currently on 82, while Lukaku and Ferenc Puskas are on 83 and 84 respectively.

Robert Lewandowski - Poland stats Appearances 147 Goals 81 Assists 32

1 Harry Kane

England

Harry Kane may not have won a trophy during his first season at Bayern but he scored prolifically for the German giants and Gareth Southgate will hope he takes his excellent club form onto the international stage at the Euros.

Kane secured the European Golden Shoe with 36 Bundesliga goals in his maiden campaign with Bayern. Kane has been mocked for moving to Germany yet still failing to get his hands on a first major trophy of his career, but he could yet get his hands on one of the biggest prizes of all if England click into gear this summer.

Harry Kane - England stats Appearances 89 Goals 62 Assists 19

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 31/30/24).