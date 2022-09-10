Highlights Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world, with a record-breaking debut season in the Premier League.

Harry Kane excels not only as a goalscorer but also as an assist provider and versatile player.

Kylian Mbappe may not always play as a traditional striker, but his explosiveness and effectiveness make him a top contender.

The hardest but most important part of football is to put the ball in the back of the net. This makes strikers the most valuable assets in the sport, as finding a number nine that can regularly find a way to score goals is a rare commodity.

Some teams find a way to spread their goals around the team, but it is perhaps no coincidence that the best teams tend to have the most prolific men leading the line. Obviously, playing for a better team gives the forward a better chance of having shots at goal, but ensuring the ball finds a way past the goalkeeper is a fine art.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT have decided to rank the top 10 strikers in world football at the current moment. The results can be found below.

Our ranking factors

Football is all about opinions. There is often no right or wrong, as most parts of the beautiful game are subjective. Statistics can be used to back up claims, but nothing can be proved outright when ranking players in order. For the list below, GIVEMESPORT have used the following factors to help place each striker:

Goals

Assists

Goals per game

Importance to team

Individual performances

Top 10 Strikers in World Football Rank Player Nation Club 1 Erling Haaland Norway Manchester City 2 Harry Kane England Bayern Munich 3 Kylian Mbappe France Paris Saint-Germain 4 Lautaro Martinez Argentine Inter Milan 5 Antoine Griezmann France Atletico Madrid 6 Victor Osimhen Nigeria Napoli 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Al-Nassr 8 Robert Lewandowski Poland Barcelona 9 Heung-min Son South Korea Tottenham Hotspur 10 Ollie Watkins England Aston Villa

1 Erling Haaland

Club: Manchester City

Erling Haaland has to go down as the best striker in world football for one reason. He's the best at putting the ball in the back of the opponent's net. The Norwegian has set the world alight ever since he graced the Premier League with his presence. He smashed the goalscoring record for a single season, scoring 36 times in only 35 appearances during his debut campaign in the competition.

Related 10 forwards with best goals to games ratios in Premier League history There have been some incredible forwards in the Premier League, but which of those players have found the net with the most consistency?

Haaland's second season in the English top flight kicked off in a similar fashion as he seemed to score every single week before being forced to spend time on the sidelines. He is ready to return as the Citizens look to retain their Premier League and Champions League crowns. The fact his fitness and clinical nature will be vital to the most dominant team in the world is testament to the impact he has on his team.

Erling Haaland - Career Statistics Statistic Number Appearances 259 Goals 206 Assists 50 Goals per game 0.80 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/02/2024

2 Harry Kane

Club: Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is modern football's answer to Wayne Rooney. Yes, he will absolutely score 20 goals a season. But he'll also hit double figures in the assist rankings and spend about 30% of his time playing as a holding midfielder just to find that added space to work his magic.

The England captain became his nation's top goalscorer in 2023 as well as reaching second place in the all-time Premier League scoring charts after scoring an incredible 213 times for Tottenham. His move to Bayern Munich has been a success to date as the 30-year-old searches for his first major honour in the sport.

Harry Kane - Career Statistics Statistic Number Appearances 536 Goals 333 Assists 88 Goals per game 0.62 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/02/2024

3 Kylian Mbappe

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Is Kylian Mbappe a striker? Debatable. Although he can pretty much play anywhere across the front line, so he is included in the top 10, even if he is arguably more effective coming off one of the flanks. But back to the player, never have we witnessed such devastating explosiveness as when Mbappe is well and truly at it.

Related How Real Madrid could line up if they sign Kylian Mbappe WIth Kylian Mbappe reportedly choosing to join Real Madrid in the summer, Los Blancos could select an incredible starting XI.

The Frenchman falls into the super rare category of being unstoppable at times and if he hasn't claimed two or three Ballon d'Or awards by the time he's hung up his boots then it'll be a shock. It is extremely harsh that the man that scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final just over 12 months ago has to settle for third place on the list, but that is more down to his effectiveness from the left wing.

Kylian Mbappe - Career Statistics Statistic Number Appearances 353 Goals 273 Assists 123 Goals per game 0.77 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/02/2024

4 Lautaro Martinez

Club: Inter Milan

A typically tenacious Argentine centre-forward, Lautaro Martinez has been doing the business at Inter for several seasons now. During the 2022/23 campaign, he netted an impressive 21 league goals and was integral in the club's title charge in which they narrowly lost out to city rivals AC Milan.

Now entering the prime of his career as a 26-year-old, Martinez looks to be accelerating his progression and has become one of the finest attackers on the planet. The Inter Milan forward leads the way for the Serie A Golden Boot with a significant margin between himself and the chasing pack. Martinez has refined his finishing ability in recent times and is now being recognised around the world.

Lautaro Martinez - Career Statistics Statistic Number Appearances 328 Goals 151 Assists 47 Goals per game 0.46 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/02/2024

5 Antoine Griezmann

Club: Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann is like Mbappe, in that he doesn't always play as the sole striker in his team. The Frenchman has been sensational for Atletico Madrid ever since his return to the club from Barcelona in 2021. The 32-year-old has formed an unbelievable partnership with Alvaro Morata as Diego Simeone's men look to keep pace with the top sides in La Liga.

The Atletico duo are joint-first in Champions League goals (5) for the 2023/24 season, along with Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund. Griezmann has thrived domestically as well as in continental competition as he averages a goal every two games and has set up six goals for his teammates to date.

Antoine Griezmann - Career Statistics Statistic Number Appearances 677 Goals 262 Assists 118 Goals per game 0.39 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/02/2024

6 Victor Osimhen

Club: Napoli

Victor Osimhen was one of the breakout stars of the 2022/23 season as Napoli claimed their first league title in over three decades. The Nigerian was unplayable and constantly gave Serie A defenders a torrid time on the journey to success.

Osimhen's 26 goals and five assists in 32 outings in the Italian top-flight were the key reason behind Luciano Spaletti's side lifting the trophy at the end of the year. Some of Europe's elite clubs are said to be tracking a summer move for the attacker, meaning he could well move higher up on this list in the near future.

Victor Osimhen - Career Statistics Statistic Number Appearances 209 Goals 105 Assists 27 Goals per game 0.50 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/02/2024

Related Victor Osimhen is 'definitely top of Chelsea's summer transfer list' Chelsea have earmarked Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen as their primary target for the summer transfer window

7 Cristiano Ronaldo

Club: Al-Nassr

There was once a point in time when the greatest goalscorer of all time would be the name at the very top of this list, with no real competition for his crown. In 2024, however, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League, which is undeniably lower in quality than the top European leagues.

Related The 10 best football players born on February 5th No day on the calendar has produced as many great football stars as February 5th.

The Portuguese superstar is the biggest fish in the small pond that is the emerging division. Ronaldo scored more goals than any other player in 2023, hitting the back of the net 54 times. As already mentioned, the lack of quality in the league he plays in has to factor against the Real Madrid and Manchester United icon, however.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Career Statistics Statistic Number Appearances 993 Goals 739 Assists 236 Goals per game 0.74 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/02/2024

8 Robert Lewandowski

Club: Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski became the only man to manage Champions League hat-tricks at three different clubs when he rocketed three past Viktoria Plzen on his European debut for Barcelona. The prolific Pole just knows where the goal is and has proven the only challenger to the scoring power of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the last decade, now surpassing them both season after season.

3:03 Related The 10 players with the most goals without penalties in the 21st century The likes of Ronaldo, Messi and Zlatan all feature in the top 10 players with the most non-penalty goals since the turn of the millennium.

Heading towards his twilight years, the ex-Bayern Munich talisman finds himself falling slightly behind the young guns such as Mbappe and Haaland. The fortunes of Barcelona on the pitch aren't helping his case either, as the Spanish giants have struggled to keep up their strong showing from the last campaign.

Robert Lewandowski - Career Statistics Statistic Number Appearances 753 Goals 556 Assists 150 Goals per game 0.74 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/02/2024

9 Heung-min Son

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-min Son started the 2023/24 season as Ange Postecoglou's main striker at Tottenham, which makes him eligible for this list. Playing as a number nine for the majority of the first half of the Premier League season, the South Korean netted 12 goals from his opening 20 games.

Related The Premier League's 15 best players in 2023/24 based on stats Mohamed Salah is only the fifth best player in the Premier League this season according to the numbers...

Son does often play from the left wing, but Kane's aforementioned departure to Bayern Munich opened up a place as Spurs' number nine. The 31-year-old also plays a central role for his nation, leading the line at the AFC Asian Cup admirably. His two-footedness and clinical finishing ability sets him apart from many other potential candidates for this list.

Heung-min Son - Career Statistics Statistic Number Appearances 591 Goals 222 Assists 99 Goals per game 0.38 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 04/02/2024

10 Ollie Watkins

Club: Aston Villa

Very few would have had Aston Villa's main man, Ollie Watkins, as one of the top strikers in world football 12 months ago. The Englishman has been unbelievable under Unai Emery and is in with a strong chance of winning the Premier League Golden Boot, being in competition with Haaland and Mohamed Salah.

Related 10 best strikers in the Premier League ranked Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Ivan Toney all feature as the 10 best strikers in the Premier League right now are ranked.

His 15 league goals during the 2022/23 season have been followed up with 11 from his first 23 games in the current campaign. Watkins is the driving force behind the Villans' charge towards the top four places. Should Emery's side finish in the Champions League spots at the end of the term, Watkins will likely be receiving Player of the Season shouts.