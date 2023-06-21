The Premier League is widely recognised as one of the most competitive football leagues in the world.

Over the years, it has been graced by some truly world-class striker, who have dazzled fans with their footballing IQ and scoring capabilities.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we list the top 15 strikers in Premier League history, ranked from 15 to 1.

15 Jamie Vardy

From non-league football to a Premier League title with Leicester City, Vardy's journey up the footballing pyramind is the stuff of dreams.

Vardy is a lot more than just an incredible story though, with his scoring ability and exceptional pace make him an undeniable entrant into this list, scoring more than 130 goals in the Premier League.

14 Ian Wright

Despite starting his Premier League career late, Wright made his mark at Arsenal with his infectious enthusiasm and clinical finishing, netting 113 goals.

Wright remains one of the most beloved figures in Premier League history, mainly thanks to his undeniable charm, but his ability in front of goal cannot be forgotten.

13 Dennis Bergkamp

While not a traditional striker, Bergkamp's influence as a deep-lying forward was immense.

His 87 goals don't tell the full story of his incredible technique, vision, and ability to create for Arsenal.

He was a key part of the successful Arsenal sides in the 1990s and early 2000s, and Arsene Wenger wouldn't have wanted to swap him for anyone else.

12 Ruud van Nistelrooy

The Dutch striker made a significant impact in a relatively short time at Manchester United, before leaving for Real Madrid, scoring 95 goals in just five seasons.

He'd have ranked higher on the list had he have stayed in England for longer, but his time playing for Sir Alex Ferguson was truly special.

11 Michael Owen

Some incredible names have already featured on this list, with some even better ones to come, but Owen is the only one to have won the Ballon d'Or.

The 2001 winner had a successful career with Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United, and Stoke City, scoring 150 Premier League goals in total.

It was his time with Liverpool that was the most promising, but serious injuries meant that Owen didn't go on to become as great as his promise suggested he might be able to.

10 Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie was a prolific striker for both Arsenal and Manchester United, and his left foot was nothing short of lethal.

The Dutchman netted 144 Premier League goals for both sides, winning the title in 2013 in the process.

9 Luis Suarez

Despite a controversial stint, Suarez's contribution to Liverpool was undeniably impressive.

The Uruguayan scored 69 goals in just 110 games, including an unforgettable 31 in the 2013-14 season, one of the most impressive individual seasons in the league's history.

8 Didier Drogba

The big Ivorian was instrumental in Chelsea's rise under Jose Mourinho, with the striker scoring some big goals in several of the side's titles.

Didier Drogba scored 104 Premier League goals, often in high-stakes situations. He deserves a spot high on this list.

7 Andy Cole

Cole was a prolific goal-scorer, particularly at Manchester United, and that's somehow often forgotten by fans.

Those who weren't watching at the time don't know just how good Cole was in front of goal, with the Englishman bagging 187 goals in the Premier League.

6 Eric Cantona

The charismatic Frenchman was a game-changer for Manchester United in the 90s.

He scored 70 goals and made a significant impact beyond just scoring, securing a legendary status for the side, and in the Premier League as a whole.

5 Sergio Aguero

The Argentinian striker holds the record for the most Premier League goals by a non-English player, scoring 184 goals for Manchester City, including the famous title-winning goal in 2012.

He was one of the best players in the Man City side that dominated English football, helping the Manchester outfit become the glob powerhouse that we know them to be today.

4 Harry Kane

Harry Kane is Tottenham's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

Known for his consistency, shooting accuracy and ability on the ball, Kane continues to be one of the most lethal and best forwards in the league.

Kane has scored 213 goals for Tottenham in the Premier League so far, including 30 this season, and with no sign of slowing down, the Englishman looks to be closing in on Alan Shearer's record.

3 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, Manchester United's all-time leading scorer and third on the Premier League's all-time scoring chart with 208 goals, demonstrated longevity, versatility, and a flair for the dramatic.

Wayne was instrumental in the Man United side that dominated English football for close to a decade. While the team evolved, Rooney remained one of the constants.

2 Alan Shearer

Coming second on the list is Shearer, the Premier League's all-time leading scorer with 260 goals.

His consistency and longevity, combined with a potent mix of power and precision, make him one of the best strikers to ever play in the league.

However, with Kane closing in on his goal scoring record, Shearer's days as the best scorer in Premier League history might be numbered.

1 Thierry Henry

The Frenchman wowed fans with a blend of pace, skill, and finishing, scoring 175 goals for Arsenal and winning the Premier League Golden Boot four times.

Thierry Henry is not only the best striker to ever play in the Premier League, but in the eyes of many, the best player to ever play in the league, regardless of position.