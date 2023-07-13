The summer transfer window is the time of year when owners brandish their chequebooks, managers plot for the season ahead, and players get the moves they’ve been pushing for. Ludicrous sums of money are splashed with all the financial liberality of Elon Musk, for this period marks pivotal, often season-defining groundwork that frequently makes and breaks teams. This is where the gulf of quality between sides either widens or closes, and where trophies are won and lost.

The total spend in the 2022 summer transfer window was a whopping, with £1.7 billion in the Premier League alone. While the international market may be hard-pushed to replicate that level of expenditure this time around, with several players already going for £100 million+, there’s certainly a possibility that we are on course for another record-breaking summer. With owners, managers, and recruitment teams continuously strategising, let’s take a look at the best transfers of the summer so far…

14 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City to Aston Villa)

Arguably, the best free transfer of the summer is Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans. The Belgian international joined Unai Emery’s galvanised Villans following the expiration of his deal at the King Power earlier in the summer. Bringing European pedigree, elegance, and creativity to Villa Park, this switch is quite the snip for Villa.

13 Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig to Liverpool)

Liverpool’s 2022-23 season was underwhelming, to say the least, from quadruple-chasers during the 21-22 campaign, to fifth in just a year, the fall-off at Anfield has been monumental. Heading into the upcoming season, Jürgen Klopp and the Reds will be seeking to rectify the mistakes of last term by tempering key areas, specifically at the back and in the midfield. The latter looked wearied, and with Henderson, Milner, Thiago, and Fabinho all on the wrong side of 30, it was inevitable a changing of the guard would take place this summer. Hungarian international, Dominik Szoboszlai was brought in from German outfit, RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £60 million. The highly-regarded midfielder has bags of creative flair, with a G/A contribution every 2.2 games in the Bundesliga.

12 Declan Rice (West Ham to Arsenal)

Breaking numerous records including for highest fee paid for an English player, Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice paid dividends with the player signing on the dotted line at the Emirates. The Gunners had to ward off late interest from Guardiola and Manchester City to land the central defensive unit’s services. Lifting the Europa Conference League on his final game with West Ham, Rice capped off a truly exceptional time in East London. Heading north, the England international is a game-changing signing for Mikel Arteta, especially with Granit Xhaka heading for Germany. Bringing experience, composure, confidence, and the all-important leadership quality Arsenal may be lacking, Rice’s switch cannot be underestimated.

11 Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton to Liverpool)

Jude Bellingham looked likely to be heading for the North West until personal negotiations stalled and Los Blancos pounced. A disheartening start to transfer proceedings was quickly remedied with Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister being the club's chosen antidote. Following an unforgettable 22-23 campaign, where the ginger Argentine lifted the World Cup, the midfielder was reportedly being lined up by several potential suitors, with Klopp and Liverpool’s recruitment team securing first dibs.

10 James Maddison (Leicester to Tottenham)

The 2022-23 campaign is a period that James Maddison and his former teammates at Leicester will want to forget. Unceremoniously relegated from the Premier League, the attacking midfielder was understandably, a man in demand this summer, and according to reports was the subject of numerous bids. Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs reacted the quickest beating Newcastle to their man, and wrapped up a deal worth £40 million. A technically gifted footballer who has a sublime delivery, and pinpoint free-kick is exactly what is needed on Hotspur Way.

9 Sandro Tonali (AC Milan to Newcastle)

It may have saddened Geordies that Sandro Tonali was left distraught by the news that his beloved AC Milan were selling him, but what won’t leave Newcastle fans dispirited, is the level of talent they’ve just procured. The Italian international was described by his new coach, Eddie Howe as an “exceptional talent”, and with Champions League football under his belt, his European experience will certainly help a team lacking in it to acclimatise to the demands of Europe’s biggest club competition.

8 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid)

Greeted with The Beatles-inspired #HeyJude by Real Madrid’s social media team, Los Blancos PR branch was either harmlessly playing on Bellingham’s Christian name and English heritage, or mercilessly trolling Liverpool - the club the Dortmund wonderkid almost signed for, and the city where The Beatles famously heralded from. The central midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in world football and moves to Real Madrid as one of the most expensive teenagers ever. Signing for the Spanish giants for £88 million, the Brummie is a sensational coup for the Madridistas, and will not only be playing with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the world, but will be learning from some of the absolute best to ever do it in the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

7 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig to Chelsea)

Much was made of Chelsea’s stark lack of goalscoring options, and having converted just 38 times in front of goal last season, it was an area that was in dire need of strengthening. Mauricio Pochettino didn’t waste any time bringing in £52 million, Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, the prolific forward registered a terrific 23 goals in 36 games across all competitions last season.

6 Matteo Kovacic (Chelsea to Manchester City)

Matteo Kovacic’s move to Manchester City is a transfer that has gone relatively under the radar. The Croatian central midfielder joined City for £25 million, a shrewd investment, and will add depth to Guardiola’s Champions League-winning midfield.

5 João Pedro (Watford to Brighton)

Watford are a real basketcase of a football club under the current ownership at Vicarage Road, so it is no real surprise that the Hornets are struggling to keep a hold of their best players. Brazilian, João Pedro is one such standout star in Hertfordshire, and his plethora of attributes, including that all-important Brazilian panache have naturally, attracted the attention of admirers, including Brighton who are looking to add depth to their Europa League squad, the Amex stadium occupants shelled out a club record-fee for the player who is all set to join up with his new teammates.

4 Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon to PSG)

Sporting Lisbon are a real forcing house for hot prospects. From the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Luis Figo to Joao Moutinho and Ricardo Quaresma, the Portuguese side are accustomed to habitually churning out or uncovering raw talent, and Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte is no different, having spent the last two years at the Verde e brancos. The defensive midfielder is an adhesive presence in the centre of the park, and was initially brought in to fill the void left by the injured, Joao Palhinha in 2021. At 22, PSG have found themselves a real gem whose ceiling is sky-high.

3 Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach to Inter Milan)

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram in international action for France

Son of French icon, Lilian Thuram, the former World Cup-winning French centre-back’s eldest has been dazzling for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga over the last four seasons. Registering 56 G/A contributions in 111 Bundesliga games, Thuram has been nothing short of prolific. The France international turned down a new contract at Gladbach, and as such, has subsequently cemented a move to Inter Milan on a free transfer, a great move for both parties, and a frightening prospect for Serie A defences who could line up against Thuram, Lukaku, and Lautaro Martinez next term.

2 Kai Havertz (Chelsea to Arsenal)

Kai Havertz as a footballer captures the quintessence of positional confusion, having played under three managers at Chelsea in Lampard, Tuchel, and Potter, the German’s best position still remains unclear. Part of a major summer overhaul at the Bridge, Havertz found himself surplus to requirements under new boss Pochettino and was consequently moved on for £65 million to London rivals, Arsenal. Havertz links up with Mikel Arteta, and a Gunners side in rapid pursuit of Man City as they attempt to close the gap, and providing the Spaniard can resolve the positional difficulties, he may well unlock the potential that saw Chelsea part with £75 million for him.

1 Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo to Napoli)

A player who perhaps hasn't got quite the same level of clout as that of many on this list, Italian forward, Giacomo Raspadori is debatably, the most underrated acquisition in Serie A this summer. The former Sassuolo man signed for Scudetto winners, Napoli for £26 million, following a promising season on loan in Naples during the 2023-24 season, with a respectable return of 11 G/A involvements in 35 games.