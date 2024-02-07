Highlights Monster.com's 1999 Super Bowl ad increased website visitors by 1 million, showing the power of the commercial spot.

State Farm's 2021 ad featuring Drake was a timely callback that gained popularity and brand recognition.

Doritos' 2010 ad killed two birds with one stone, delivering both laughs and brand awareness in a comedic punchline.

With the average 30-second spot during the Super Bowl costing millions upon millions of dollars, it's always noteworthy when a company is willing and able to insert itself into the NFL's biggest spectacle of the year.

Whether they pull at your heartstrings, make you laugh, or simply remind you of the product, Super Bowl commercials have long taken on a life of their own.

As everyone collectively judges the quality and appeal of each and every single commercial at their watch party, it's worth looking back on the ones that made the most of their colossal investment.

From talking babies to trips down memory lane, there's always a little bit of something for everybody when it comes to Super Bowl commercials. Here's a quick look at the top 10 of all time.

Related 5 biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history A look at the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history.

10 Monster.com, 1999, "When I Grow Up"

It may not be the funniest. It may not have had the highest production value. And it may not be the most impactful. But Monster.com's ad back in 1999 stands as a testament to the power of the Super Bowl time slot. Juxtaposing adult problems with the delivery of child actors, Monster.com was able to create a rather awe-inspiring commercial.

As a result of the ad, Monster.com, which initially averaged around 1.5 million unique visitors per month, managed to increase that number to 2.5 million for the remainder of the calendar year, showcasing how the right Super Bowl commercial can revolutionize a business.

9 State Farm, 2021, "Drake From State Farm"

Drake's superstardom can never be understated, as anything he touches immediately increases in popularity. By aligning themselves with one of the biggest pop stars of the modern era, State Farm was able to deliver a great parody of their classical "Jake From State Farm" gag in 2021.

Of course, it always helps when you have the most recognizable male artist endorse your brand, but for State Farm, the ability to pull off such a timely callback simply means a bit more.

8 Nike, 1993, "Hare Jordan"

Believe it or not, this ad served as the original inspiration for the live-action animated cult classic Space Jam. Officially marking Michael Jordan's true introduction to the beloved Looney Tunes character Bugs Bunny, this commercial took on a life of its own after debuting in 1993.

While it may not have been obvious at the time, Bugs' mentioning that "This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship" could not have been any more accurate.

7 Budweiser, 2014, "Puppy Love"

Many companies have tried to tug at the heartstrings of America over the years, but none managed to do quite like Budweiser did in 2014. Thanks to the perfect casting and the inclusion of Passenger's iconic track, "Let Her Go," the brew masters of America delivered an instant classic.

Who doesn't love a cold beer, iconic Clydesdale horses, and puppies? You'd need a heart of stone not to love this Super Bowl commercial.

6 Coca-Cola, 1979, "Mean Joe Greene"

Easily one of the most iconic advertisements of all time, this commercial has been parodied a million times over. Whether you've seen it jokingly retold on an episode of Family Guy or seen Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu pay homage to the original, nothing beats the prototype.

Thanks to Coca-Cola, legendary Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle "Mean" Joe Greene was able to show the world that he wasn't so mean after all.

5 E-Trade, 2008, "Baby"

This spot perfectly encapsulates the gamble that is paying millions of dollars for a Super Bowl ad. At the time of its creation, Tor Myhren, the chief creative officer at Grey, the ad agency responsible for conceptualizing the commercial, was "terrified."

He's on the record for having noted that "When we first created the baby, we had no idea if it was the dumbest thing we'd ever done or if it was genius."

Thankfully, for everyone involved, it was a slam dunk, as it has resulted in an incredibly successful and ongoing ad campaign.

4 Snickers, 2010, "Betty White"

The phrase "You're not you when you're hungry" has become synonymous with Snickers' candy bars. While the company and its advertising partners have churned out a litany of different iterations of this same joke, nothing hits quite as hard as Betty White's rendition in 2010.

In her later years, White was beloved for her numerous appearances in various comedic roles. While the star may no longer be with us, her surprisingly crass sense of humor and personality will always live on in this hilarious ad.

3 McDonald's, 1993, Michael Jordan vs. Larry Bird, "The Showdown"

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the most iconic players in NBA history. That's why seeing the two of them together, battling it out in a game of HORSE for the grand prize of Jordan's Big Mac, was so captivating for Super Bowl viewers.

The increasing ridiculousness of their shots is a testament to both their competitiveness and the value of a Big Mac in the 1990s. We may never know who won, but we certainly know which company paid for the time slots.

2 NFL 100, 2010, "Fumble!"

As far as the game of football itself is concerned, this is hands down the best commercial we've been given. Featuring a full cast of NFL legends, both past and present, in addition to Rodger Goodell himself, the NFL 100 ad campaign is easily the most iconic football commercial ever produced.

Due to content restrictions, we can't display it, but you can view the legendary advertisement HERE.

Once you realize that this may be the only time we have such a collection of talent featuring players from various eras, it's easy to appreciate just how awesome this was. With more than enough Easter eggs to go around, football fans of both the past and present can't help but appreciate it.

1 Doritos, 2010, "Keep Yo' Hands Off My Momma"

Year in and year out, companies do their best to go for the laughs with their Super Bowl dollars, but none have ever been able to replicate the comedic prowess of a Doritos commercial. The company has produced numerous quality spots over the years, but even they have failed to top their 2010 masterpiece.

The iconic delivery of the punchline, which also appropriately features the name of the product, manages to kill two birds with one stone. Generating both laughs and brand awareness, this ad is as effective as it is hilarious. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better Super Bowl commercial than this.