For football managers, it's not just the 11 that take to the field that are the most, and all-important players within the side. No, the sport is too unpredictable for that. Sometimes a game requires an extra pinch of class from the fringes. It's been proven in many games, whether that be an important final, a dramatic title charge, or a relegation fight, that squad depth is vital in the running of a successful team.

In fact, several talented players have made their name in the biggest moments. This article charts some of those super-subs, reflecting their knack for scoring some huge goals after emerging from the sidelines.

11 Best Super-Subs in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Country Career 1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Norway 1990-2007 2 David Fairclough England 1975-1991 3 Jermaine Defoe England 1999-2022 4 Olivier Giroud France 2005-Present 5 Divock Origi Belgium 2012-Present 6 Javier Hernandez Mexico 2006-Present 7 Nwankwo Kanu Nigeria 1992-2012 8 Wout Weghorst Netherlands 2012-Present 9 Oliver Bierhoff Germany 1986-2003 10 Daniel Sturridge England 2006-Present 11 Gunter Netzer Germany 1963-1977

11 Gunter Netzer

Career Span: 1963-1977

Borussia Moenchengladbach legend Gunter Netzer was part of the club's early 1970s golden era and later moved on to be a part of a successful Real Madrid squad in the middle of that decade. However, despite the glory of two Bundesligas with his hometown club, as well as two La Liga titles in Madrid, the pick of his honours involves a substitute appearance in the DFB Pokal.

Initially, the attacking midfield maestro Netzer helped his club all the way to the final of the 1973 German Cup. However, the tragic death of his mother days before the final saw him keep himself out of the starting 11, with the belief he was emotionally compromised. However, with 20 minutes left, he came on to give his club a 2-1 victory in the 94th minute. It was only the second of three German cups that Die Fohlen have won.

10 Daniel Sturridge

Career Span: 2006-2022

Joint-fourth place with Nwankwo Kanu and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Premier League substitute goal rankings, Daniel Sturridge scored 17 of his 76 goals in the competition following being brought on as a replacement.

Admittedly, Sturridge never really cemented himself in the starting squads of Manchester City or Chelsea in his time at both clubs. However, at Liverpool, the Englishman enjoyed an all-too-brief spell as one of the Reds' star men, scoring a brilliant 67 goals in 160 games. Unfortunately, inconsistency with injury and eventually alternative attacking options at the club, saw him return to the bench. Debatably, and somewhat ironically, if those injuries weren't so damning, Sturridge wouldn't be on this list and would be famed for starts as well as goals.

9 Oliver Bierhoff

Career Span: 1986-2003

Striker Oliver Bierhoff played out an excellent career in front of goal, especially for the likes of Ascoli, Udinese, and AC Milan. However, his super-sub status was born out of his time with the German national team. Aside from a brilliant goal record that would eventually read 37 strikes in just 70 matches, Bierhoff's key moment arose in the final of Euro '96.

A tense showdown against a solid Czech Republic team that involved the skills of Pavel Nedved, Karel Poborsky, and Patrik Berger had reached a lull of uncertainty after the latter of the trio had converted a penalty. Bierhoff emerged with 20 minutes of regular time left and not only did he net the leveller, but he grabbed the Golden Goal to settle the fixture in the 95th minute.

8 Wout Weghorst

Career Span: 2012-Present

Imposing Dutch striker Wout Weghorst cemented himself within the super-sub category, particularly with his exploits at the 2022 World Cup, as well as at the European Championships two years later. In the quarter-finals of the Qatar-hosted tournament of '22, Weghorst came off the bench with 12 minutes left to play, and his team two goals down. His impact was almost immediate, as he netted in the 83rd minute, before pulling the game back within reach in the 101st minute of regular time.

Although the Netherlands eventually lost that game on penalties, the ex-Man United forward remained determined to make an impact where he could, and in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, he netted late on to beat the Republic of Ireland. At the tournament itself, Weghorst arrived off the bench to score in the 83rd minute against Poland and help his country to their first and only win of the group stages.

7 Nwankwo Kanu

Career Span: 1992-2012

Nigerian giant Nwankwo Kanu earned himself cult appreciation at Arsenal in his stint between 1999 and 2004, as he scored a great number of important goals from the bench. Almost a pre-cursor to the great exploits of Olivier Giroud, Kanu's first goal for the club was a winner from the bench against Derby County, and he also converted important sub-strikes against Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa, and bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

All together, Kanu scored 17 goals from the bench, with seven of those arriving in his first two seasons at Arsenal. His final four league goals came off the bench during a spell at Portsmouth, where he finished his playing career in England with a positive spell that was capped by the unlikely FA Cup triumph in 2007-08.

6 Javier Hernandez

Career Span: 2006-Present

Javier Hernandez, or 'Chicharito' as he is fondly known, was brought to Manchester United as a substitute specialist. Given the quality ahead of him, like Robin van Persie or the irreplaceable Wayne Rooney, Hernandez had to shine whenever he got the opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hernandez scored the winning goal as a substitute in five different PL matches overall, sharing the all-time competition record with six other players: Jermaine Defoe, Joe Cole, Marcus Rashford, Peter Crouch, Roman Pavlyuchenko and Romelu Lukaku.

And that, he did - with 19 goals as a substitute in the Premier League and 14 solely spread across his six seasons at Old Trafford. The Mexican only made two more starts (80) in the English top-flight than he did substitute appearances (78), while his 19 goals from the bench contributed to 36% of his total Premier League goal tally (53).

5 Divock Origi

Career Span: 2012-Present

Similarly to Hernandez, much of Divock Origi's time in the Premier League was spent lower down the pecking order of top talent at his club. However, understanding that being a starter would be difficult and potentially upset the dynamic of Liverpool's heroic front three - Salah, Mane and Firmino - Origi played his role off the bench to perfection to give the Reds more than enough reasons to love him.

His first goal in the English top-flight was a 96th-minute equaliser against West Brom after he came on in the 79th minute. That same 2015-16 term, he scored against Aston Villa - just 20 seconds after arriving into the action. Scoring one of the fastest substitute goals in PL history wasn't enough for Origi though, as his peripheral powers stretched into the Merseyside derby. Scoring in the last minute after Virgil van Dijk's hopeful long ball hit the bar, the Belgian's opportunistic goal sparked Klopp to charge the field in iconic delight.

4 Olivier Giroud

Career Span: 2005-Present

Between 2016 and 2018, Arsenal fans were treated to sublime Olivier Giroud performances from the bench. In those two seasons alone, the skillful French forward netted 12 times in the Premier League after emerging from the periphery, five more times than any other player in that period.

In fact, 40% of Giroud's goals in Premier League appearances in general were from the bench, with many of them being game-altering. Giroud ended up scoring 21 goals as a substitute - being bettered only by one man. It's no wonder that back in 2017, Arsene Wenger heaped immense praise on his compatriot:

"Look at his numbers. "The weight he has in the dressing room... he’s respected by everybody inside the club."

3 Jermaine Defoe

Career Span: 1999-2022

Jermain Defoe scored 24 of his 162 Premier League goals after coming on as a substitute, which is a competition record. Furthermore, while never scoring more than once as a sub, his goals came in 24 different matches – which is another league record.

With 15% of his total goals coming from the bench, it was apt that Defoe's formative top-flight beginnings saw him start as he meant to go on. Six of his first eight goals came following his introduction from the West Ham United bench in his first season back in 2001-02, and he'd end up going full circle with substitute heritage. His last goal in the Premier League arrived after coming on for Bournemouth against Watford in March 2018 to stretch his competition record to that near-fabled 24.

2 David Fairclough

Career Span: 1975-1991

Former Liverpool striker David Fairclough made 154 appearances on Merseyside, with only 92 seeing him as a starter. The club deem him the original super-sub, and it's not too bad a shout. Fairclough shone particularly brightly against Saint Etienne in a crucial European Cup quarter-final second leg in 1977.

By the time Les Verts arrived in town, the red-haired hitman had already bagged six from the bench up to this point. This included an 88th-minute winner in the Merseyside derby at Anfield in 1976, having replaced John Toshack midway through the second half.

Having lost 1-0 in the first leg two weeks earlier, the Reds saw a tricky task as Kevin Keegan's early opener was immediately cancelled out by Dominique Bathenay's long-range beauty. However, after Toshack levelled the tie, Bob Paisley sent on 20-year-old Fairclough, and he netted an emphatic winner six minutes from time. The forward was accustomed to scoring late and was admittedly his most deadly in the last half hour of any match. He scored 35 goals from the 60th minute onwards.

1 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Career Span: 1990-2007

With his substitute prowess culminating in the 1999 Champions League final, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one of the most memorable replacements in football history. Arriving in that final against Bayern Munich with just nine minutes of regular time to play, the Norwegian "baby-faced assassin" poked a Roy Keane header into the roof of Oliver Kahn's net in the 93rd minute to see the silverware head back to Old Trafford with a 2-1 victory.

Outside of the highest European competition, Solskjaer was a renowned scorer from the bench in the Premier League. With all 17 of his English top-flight substitute goals coming in a Manchester United shirt, he shares the record with Olivier Giroud (at Arsenal) for the most goals off the bench for a single club in the competition. Speaking on his status as a super-sub, Solskjaer spoke of the motivation instilled in him:

“Sir Alex knew that if he put me on the bench then I'd be angry, but also fired up and ready to give everything when I came on. Not every sub does that. A lot of subs are sulky and hopeless on the bench. I wasn't, and nor was Alan Smith."

