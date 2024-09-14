Key Takeaways Legion of Doom brought larger-than-life presence and intensity to WWE, with 2 tag title reigns.

Hardy Boyz, synonymous with Attitude Era, excelled in Triangle Ladder matches and TLC matches.

The Usos defined 2010s tag team wrestling with 8 tag titles, the longest male reign at 622 days.

Tag Team wrestling has long been a staple of WWE programming, with some of the greatest duos in the history of the industry plying their trade at the very highest level. Throughout almost every major era of WWE, at least one tag team has defined the art form and created absolute magic with their opponents. Whether it be the Golden Era, New Generation Era, Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, PG Era or beyond, the company has had at least one or two fantastic duos that have pushed and evolved the style of tag team wrestling and at times managed to elevate it to the main event level. We've already covered some of the best Attitude Era matches, the best Golden Era matches and the best New Generation matches, which of course include some stellar tag team contests, but here we'll be looking at the actual teams themselves across these iconic eras and ranking them based on several different factors.

Quality of Matches: Most importantly we'll be factoring in the quality of the team's matches across their WWE career ONLY, so duos like the Road Warriors will only be considered for what they did as part of the WWE roster, not what they were able to achieve for the NWA and territories.

The amount of title reigns that a tag team has whilst in WWE will also be taken into consideration. Duos Only: The ranking is strictly based on two-person teams, so three-man teams like The New Day who utilise Freebird rules will not be counted.

7 Legion of Doom

Hawk and Animal

WWE

Despite the greatest runs of their career being outside of the WWE, the Legion of Doom/Road Warriors were still able to bring their larger-than-life presence and intensity to the WWE in the early and late 90s. The phrase “Road Warrior Pop” is used in wrestling when describing a massive reaction from a crowd, and there are only a few that could get anywhere near the reaction that Hawk and Animal would get during their days in the NWA and the territories across North America.

In terms of what they accomplished in WWE, LOD were WWF Tag Team Champions on two occasions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. If this list were based purely on overall runs as a tag team, there is a very good chance that the Road Warriors would be topping this list, but we’re only counting their runs in WWF/WWE. Here are some of their best matches:

Date Match Event Cagematch Rating 6th July 1997 Animal & Goldust & Hawk & Ken Shamrock & Steve Austin WWF In Your House 16: Canadian Stampede 8.89 23rd March 1997 Ahmed Johnson & Animal & Hawk vs Crush & Faarooq & Savio Vega WWF WrestleMania 13 6.25 2nd June 1997 Animal & Hawk vs Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin WWF Monday Night Raw 5.47

6 The Hardy Boyz

Matt and Jeff Hardy

WWE

The Hardy Boyz as a tag team would end up becoming synonymous with the late Attitude Era in the late 90s and early 2000s, being part of the biggest tag team matches in the company alongside Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz.

It was when the brothers aligned with Lita in the year 2000 as Team Xtreme that their careers skyrocketed, putting them in the sensational Triangle Ladder match at WrestleMania 2000 and the two TLC matches against the aforementioned teams.

Although both would go on to find singles success in their career, fans who remember that golden era of tag team wrestling from ‘98 to 2001 have a fondness for the duo and what they were able to accomplish in the tag division.

Date Match Event Cagematch Rating 23rd January 2000 The Hardy Boyz vs The Dudley Boyz Royal Rumble 2000 8.02 2nd April 2000 Triangle Ladder Match: The Hardy Boyz vs Edge and Christian vs The Dudley Boyz WrestleMania 2000 8.99 1st April 2001 TLC 2: The Hardy Boyz vs Edge and Christian vs The Dudley Boyz WrestleMania X7 9.57 17th October 1999 Tag Team Ladder Match: The Hardy Boyz vs Edge and Christian No Mercy 1999 8.90

5 The Usos

Jimmy and Jey

WWE

The Usos would come to define the 2010s era of tag team wrestling in WWE, with the twins Jimmy and Jey Uso being highly decorated (eight tag team titles to their name as of writing) and having some of the best tag matches of the modern era, holding the longest male tag team championship reign in WWE history at 622 days.

Jimmy and Jey would be a team that brought out a great match from a litany of different opponents, with The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro), The Shield, The New Day and The Wyatt Family all having some of their career bests against the Samoan twins.

​​​Here are some matches of theirs to check out:

Date Match Event Cagematch Rating 8th October 2017 The Usos vs The New Day in a Hell In A Cell Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 8.81 20th July 2014 The Usos vs The Wyatt Family in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships WWE Battleground 2014 8.23 14th July 2013 The Usos vs The Shield for the WWE Tag Team Championships WWE Money In The Bank 2013 Kickoff 7.79 19th November 2017 The Usos vs The Bar WWE Survivor Series 2017 7.32

4 Edge and Christian

Reeking of Awesomeness

WWE

Edge and Christian are another team that would go on to incredible singles success, and as mentioned they came from the same era that saw the rise of The Hardy Boyz. First debuting as part of The Brood, a vampire-esque faction alongside Gangrel, they would transition in the early 2000s into a goofy heel duo that would somehow come out of matches with their hands held high.

E&C were a vital ingredient of that golden era of tag team wrestling during the late Attitude Era, and although they would go on to greater heights later on in their respective careers, what they were able to achieve as a duo is phenomenal. Here are some matches of theirs to check out:

Date Match Event Cagematch Rating 27th August 2000 Edge & Christian vs The Hardy Boyz Vs. The Dudley Boyz SummerSlam 2000 9.26 30th May 2000 Christian & Edge vs The Rock WWF SmackDown #42 8.13 21st February 2005 Edge & Christian vs Shawn Michaels & Randy Orton WWE RAW #613 6.90 21st January 2001 Edge & Christian vs Dudley Boyz Royal Rumble 2001 7.30

3 The Rockers

Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty

WWE

The Rockers would be one of the most dynamic teams of the ‘80s and early ‘90s before Shawn Michaels would go on to arguably be the face of the New Generation Era and early Attitude Era. Jannetty and Michaels would perform high-flying double-team moves, something that wasn’t frequently seen at the time, and they would establish themselves as beloved performers in the WWF.

The chemistry that The Rockers had with teams like The Orient Express and The Hart Foundation was electric, and the format of how a team gels was influenced greatly by Michaels and Jannetty, some of the best work still stands the test of time and is well worth a rewatch. Here are some matches of theirs to check out:

Date Match Event Cagematch Rating 23rd April 1990 The Rockers vs The Hart Foundation Saturday Night's Main Event 1990 6.86 23rd January 1989 The Rockers vs Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard WWF on MSG Network 1989 8.59 1st April 1990 The Rockers vs The Orient Express WrestleMania VI 5.35

2 The Hart Foundation

Bret Hart and Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

WWE

Before Bret Hart would go on to be a World Champion and icon of the New Generation Era, he would join forces with Jim Neidhart as one of the best tag teams in pro wrestling history: The Hart Foundation. The Hart Foundation would later go on to be a faction in the late ‘90s, but we’re focusing on the duo from the ‘80s and early ‘90s here.

For another half a decade, Hart and Neidhart would have incredible tag matches against the likes of The Rockers, The British Bulldogs, Demolition, The Brain Busters, The Killer Bees and The Rougeau Brothers. No matter the level of the talent across from them in the ring, the Foundation would always pull out a good to great match from them.

Arguably the greatest match they featured in as a team was against The Rockers in Madison Square Garden in November 1989, where the two teams went to a 20-minute time limit draw in an absolute barn-burner. Here are some matches of theirs to check out:

Date Match Event Cagematch Rating 23rd April 1990 The Hart Foundation vs The Rockers WWF Saturday Night's Main Event #26 6.86 27th August 1990 The Hart Foundation vs Demolition SummerSlam 1990 7.32 23rd September 1985 The Hart Foundation vs The British Bulldogs WWF On MSG Network 7.53 28th August 1989 The Hart Foundation vs The Brain Busters SummerSlam 1989 7.16

1 The Dudley Boyz

Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley

WWE

The Dudley Boyz are arguably one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of pro wrestling, matching The Road Warriors, The Steiners and The Rock n Roll Express. Even just looking at their body of work in WWE, they have to be considered the top of the pile for their work from the late 90s through the early 2000s.

Alongside The Hardys and Edge & Christian, The Dudley Boyz would help define the tag team scene of the late Attitude Era. Their chemistry as a team and the ability to elevate their opponents was stellar, even when it came to over-the-top gimmick matches like the Table Dumpster match against X-Pac and Road Dogg at King of the Ring 2000.

The duo would go on to have varying success as singles competitors, but fans remember them most fondly for what they were able to accomplish as a team, with their 3-D finisher being extremely over and potentially the best tag finisher ever just ahead of The Hart Foundation’s Hart Attack. Here are some matches of theirs to check out:

Date Match Event Cagematch Rating 12th June 2005 The Dudley Boyz Vs. Tommy Dreamer & The Sandman ECW One Night Stand 2005 7.89 25th June 2000 Three On Two Handicap Dumpster Match: The Road Dogg, Tori & X-Pac vs The Dudley Boyz (Buh Buh Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) WWF King of the Ring 2000 4.68 24th May 2001 The Dudley Boyz vs Chris Benoit & Chris Jericho vs Edge & Christian vs The Hardy Boyz WWF SmackDown #93 9.16

