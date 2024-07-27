Highlights Derrick Brooks was a tackling and coverage machine for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the Tampa 2 defense to greatness.

Warren Sapp dominated as a disruptive defensive lineman, making seven straight Pro Bowls for Tampa Bay in his prime.

Ronde Barber, a zone corner perfect for the Tampa 2, excelled with versatility and longevity for the Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a study in contradictions. They have the worst winning percentage in NFL history, but also two Super Bowl trophies. Despite the brutal win-loss record, the Bucs have had some incredible highs, and those are thanks to the all-time great players who called the West Coast of Florida home.

When it comes to the best Buccaneers players of all time, the contradictions continue. They let Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young get away because he was a “bust,” but also enticed the best QB of all time, Tom Brady, to come and win them a second Super Bowl.

When the Buccaneers are good, they are usually extremely good. When they are bad, which has been the vast majority of their history, they are generally seriously bad.

Still, the players who wore a Bucs uniform in the good times are some of the biggest names in the game, and that’s who we’ll talk about here when we rank the five best Buccaneers players of all time.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hall of Fame wideout Tim Brown caught passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Yes, it happened in 2004.

1 Derrick Brooks

He may have been small and not a great pass rusher, but Derrick Brooks could tackle and cover better than any other weakside linebacker in league history

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

When the Buccaneers were at their best in the late 1990s and early 2000s, it was thanks mostly to the Tampa 2 defense established by head coach Tony Dungy and defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin. And Kiffin is the throughline that connected Dungy’s playoff teams to Jon Gruden’s Super Bowl winner.

The Tampa 2 defense is good when there is a great zone cornerback like Ronde Barber and a disruptive defensive lineman like Warren Sapp. When it includes the greatest weakside linebacker of all time in Derrick Brooks, a tackling machine who could cover as well, the defense can become great.

The Buccaneers selected Brooks 16 picks after Sapp at 28th overall in the 1995 NFL Draft, but the Florida State linebacker quickly outplayed his Miami Hurricanes counterpart as a rookie. Brooks started 13 games and was second on the team in tackles with 79, only behind Hardy Nickerson.

Undersized at 6-foot and 235 pounds, Brooks was an incredible tackler, recording over 100 every season of his career except his first and last. He led the league in total tackles with 158 in 1998 and in solo tackles three times (1998, 2000, 2004).

In 2002, the season the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl, Brooks was hands down the best defender in the league. He put up 118 tackles, 11 passes defended, five interceptions, and a fumble recovery, and took three of those picks and the fumble back for touchdowns. At the end of the season, he was named to the Pro Bowl, earned First-Team All-Pro, and won Defensive Player of the Year.

Over the course of his 14 seasons in Tampa Bay, Brooks had 1,713 tackles (1,300 solo), 13.5 sacks, 25 interceptions, 24 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and seven defensive touchdowns. He was a five-time First-Team All-Pro five times and made 11 Pro Bowls, 10 of them coming consecutively from 1997 to 2006.

2 Warren Sapp

For a seven-year stretch, Warren Sapp was one of, if not, the most feared defensive lineman in the game

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Warren Sapp may have taken a little longer to get going than Derrick Brooks, but he caught up by his third season and was arguably more dominant at his height.

The star defensive tackle played the final four seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders, but his best seasons came with the Buccaneers.

At his peak, no defensive tackle in the game was more disruptive than Sapp. From 1997 to 2003, he made seven straight Pro Bowls and was a five-time First-Team All-Pro and a two-time Second-Team All-Pro.

In 1999, he took home Defensive Player of the Year over Hall of Famers like Ray Lewis, Junior Seau, and his teammate, Brooks. That season, Sapp had 41 tackles, 13 for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

When Sapp signed with the Raiders at the end of his career, he left Tampa Bay with 77.0 sacks, 406 tackles, 64 for loss (although they did not count the stat for his first four seasons), 15 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.

3 Ronde Barber

Ronde Barber was never a shutdown corner, he was just incredibly good for an incredibly long time

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The third Hall of Fame member of the Buccaneers’ 2002 Super Bowl-winning defense is cornerback Ronde Barber.

Barber — whose twin brother Tiki was a pretty good football player in his own right — was drafted by the Bucs in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft out of Virginia. As a third-round pick, the CB came in with low expectations and only appeared in one game as a rookie.

Over the next three seasons, Barber slowly earned playing time and eventually became a full-time starter while intercepting two balls each year. Then, in 2001, he exploded onto the scene, leading the league with 10 interceptions, making the Pro Bowl and earning a First-Team All-Pro selection.

From then until 2008, Barber was one of the top CBs in the league. He made all five of his Pro Bowl appearances in that stretch and also earned five total All-Pro nods.

Barber never had more than four interceptions after his 2001 campaign, so he was often overlooked for his contributions. However, he was a perfect zone corner for the Tampa 2 and his versatility and longevity are ultimately what got him into Canton.

When he retired after 16 seasons, all in Tampa Bay, he had 1,251 tackles, 88 tackles for loss (without having the stat his first two seasons), 28.0 sacks, 47 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries, 15 forced fumbles, 197 passes defended (stat also didn’t start until 1999), and 12 defensive touchdowns.

4 Lee Roy Selmon

As the first-ever draft pick of the Buccaneers, Lee Roy Selmon lost a lot, but it certainly wasn't his fault

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The one man on the list of the best Buccaneers players of all time who was not on the 2002 championship team is defensive end Lee Roy Selmon. He was the franchise's first-ever draft selection as the No. 1 overall pick of the 1976 NFL Draft and is in the Hall of Fame.

Selmon played nine seasons for the Buccaneers before back injuries cut his career short. In that time, though, he was dominant, despite his team going 0-14 to start his career and 44-88 over the course of it.

The problem wasn’t the team’s pass rush, as Selmon put up 78.5 sacks in his career, with double-digit totals four times.

Like Brooks and Sapp after him, Selmon also won NFL Defensive Player of the Year, taking his home after an 11.0-sack performance in the 1979 season. He went into the Hall of Fame in 1995.

5 Mike Alstott

FB Mike Alstott was a throwback the likes of which the NFL hasn't seen since

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, we get to the one offensive player on the list of the best Buccaneers players of all time. And on a team known for its hard-nosed defense, is it any surprise that the best offensive player is a bruising fullback?

By the time Mike Alstott entered the league in 1996, his kind was already a dying breed. The punishing fullback who could block, run like a halfback, and catch like a tight end had long been phased out of the game. However, as the 35th overall pick out of Purdue, Alstott brought it back for a short while.

Alongside Warrick Dunn, Alstott helped make a deadly 1-2 backfield punch from 1997 to 2002. He then teamed primarily with Michael Pittman (father of current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.) and won a Super Bowl.

Alstott truly could do it all, which is why he made six Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro squads. After his 11 seasons with the Buccaneers, Alstott hung ‘em up with 5,088 rushing yards, 58 rushing touchdowns, 305 receptions, 2,284 receiving yards, and 13 receiving TDs.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.