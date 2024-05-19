Highlights Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first year with the franchise, further solidifying his NFL legacy.

Despite not living up to being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Jameis Winston is Tampa Bay's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Brad Johnson guided the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title, setting several passing records during his tenure with the team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with the Seattle Seahawks, came into the NFL as an expansion team in 1976. Although they made the playoffs in their fourth season of existence, the Buccaneers had just three winning campaigns in their first 21 years. And one of those was a 5-4 mark during the strike-shortened 1982 season.

Throughout the years, however, they've had some strong seasons as well and have won a pair of titles, winning Super Bowl 37 and Super Bowl 55.

They've also had some quality play here and there at the quarterback position, most recently by Tom Brady, who led the Bucs to their latest Super Bowl championship in his first year with the franchise.

We looked back at Tampa's history at the position and compiled a list of the five best Buccaneers quarterbacks of all time. Did TB12 do enough in three years to take the No. 1 spot? Let's have a look.

1 Tom Brady

After winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Tom Brady secured another in his first season with the Bucs

There's no question Brady is the best quarterback in New England Patriots history after leading them to six Super Bowl championships. And given his overall resume, he's arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

But perhaps his most impressive Super Bowl title came after he left New England and won a seventh ring with the Buccaneers in his first season with the team.

During his 20 years with the Patriots, Brady had been tied to Bill Belichick, and the big debate was whether New England's dynasty was a result of the quarterback or the coach. Brady answered that when he took his talents to Tampa.

In his first season with the Bucs, Brady, a three-time NFL MVP in New England, led the team to an 11-5 season, throwing for 4,633 yards, his highest total in five years, and added 40 touchdown passes, his highest number since throwing 50 in 2007. He also completed 65.7% of his passes.

Brady then led his new team through the postseason, which culminated with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 and a fifth Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Tom Brady Buccaneers Stats Seasons 3 Games/Starts 50/50 Record 32-18 Comp% 66.7 Pass Yards 14,643 Pass TD 108 Interceptions 33 Rating 98.1

In his second year with the Bucs, Brady led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards. His 43 touchdown passes also were tops in the league. He completed 67.5% of his passes in that 2021 season.

After going 8-9 in 2022 and throwing for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdown passes, Brady retired from the NFL after 23 seasons.

In three seasons with the Buccaneers, Brady never missed a start. He went 32-18 during the regular season in his three years in Tampa and went 5-2 in the postseason. In just those three years, his 14,643 passing yards rank him third in franchise history in passing yards, and his 108 touchdown passes are good for second.

2 Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is Tampa Bay's all-time leader in passing yards and TD passes

It's clear Jameis Winston failed to live up to expectations after the Buccaneers made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, he finds himself as the No. 2 quarterback in Buccaneers history.

Winston had plenty of talent and got off to a solid start as a rookie, earning Pro Bowl honors for the only time in his career. He started all 16 games, but the Bucs finished with a 6-10 record. Winston finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting after throwing for 4,042 yards and adding 22 touchdown passes.

Jameis Winston Buccaneers Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 72/70 Record 28-42 Comp% 61.3 Pass Yards 19,737 Pass TD 121 Interceptions 88 Rating 86.9

In his second season, Winston put together another solid campaign and guided the Bucs to a 9-7 mark. He surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark again (4,090) and tossed 28 TD passes. The next three years were all losing seasons, including a dismal 2017 season when he made 13 starts and went 3-10.

Statistically, Winston put together his best year in 2019. Although Tampa Bay went 7-9, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards while throwing a career-high 33 touchdown passes. His 30 interceptions, however, were the most in the league, making him the first (and still only) member of the 30-30 club.

Winston spent five seasons with the Bucs, and while he went just 28-42, he is the franchise's all-time passing leader with 19,737 yards. His 121 touchdown passes are also No. 1 on Tampa Bay's all-time list.

3 Brad Johnson

Brad Johnson led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title during the 2002 season

After playing five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and two more with the team now known as the Washington Commanders, Brad Johnson joined the Buccaneers for the 2001 season and immediately made his mark, setting what was then the team's single-season passing record with 3,406 yards. He started all 16 games and led the Bucs to a 9-7 record.

Johnson and the Bucs had a magical season in 2002. The Florida State product led the NFC in passer rating at 92.9 and also set a team record with 22 touchdown passes, a record he'd break the following season with 26.

In 13 regular-season starts in '02, Johnson went 10-3 and then led the team to a berth in Super Bowl 37. The Bucs defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 for their first championship.

Brad Johnson Buccaneers Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 49/49 Record 26-23 Comp% 61.8 Pass Yards 10,940 Pass TD 64 Interceptions 41 Rating 83.2

During that 2002 season, Johnson completed 62.3% of his passes and was picked off just six times, earning his first and only Pro Bowl selection with the Bucs and the second of his career.

In 2003, Johnson played all 16 games and threw for a career-high 3,811 yards and a career-best 26 touchdown passes, but Tampa finished the season 7-9.

In his four seasons with the Buccaneers, Johnson went 26-23, completed 61.8% of his passes, and threw for 10,940 yards and 64 touchdowns.

4 Trent Dilfer

Trent Dilfer earned Pro Bowl honors with the Buccaneers in 1997

Selected by the Buccaneers with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, Trent Dilfer made just two starts as a rookie, losing both games and throwing one touchdown pass and six interceptions.

For the next four years, Dilfer made every start for Tampa Bay. In 1995, he went 7-9, but he threw just four touchdown passes and was intercepted 18 times. His best season came in 1997, when he led the Bucs to a 10-6 record, threw for 2,555 yards and a career-high 21 touchdowns, and became the first quarterback in Tampa Bay history to make the Pro Bowl.

Trent Dilfer Buccaneers Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 79/76 Record 38-38 Comp% 54.8 Pass Yards 12,969 Pass TD 70 Interceptions 80 Rating 69.4

The Bucs made the playoffs that season and defeated the Detroit Lions in the opening round before falling to the Green Bay Packers.

Dilfer sported a 38-38 record with the Buccaneers in his six seasons before bolting for the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. Dilfer was supposed to back up Tony Banks, but he started the last half of the regular season, going 7-1 in eight starts, and then helped the team to a Super Bowl title.

Dilfer ended his career by playing with the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers.

5 Josh Freeman

Josh Freeman beats out Vinny Testaverde and Doug Williams for the No. 5 spot

Josh Freeman secures the final spot on our list, beating out Vinny Testaverde and Doug Williams. While Testaverde is second on the team's all-time passing yards list, he went just 24-48 in Tampa and only completed 52.1% of his passes. Williams went 33-33-1 in his career with the Bucs but was even less accurate, completing 47.4% of his throws.

Freeman, drafted by the Bucs in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, went 3-6 as a rookie starter but then broke out with a solid season in 2010.

Josh Freeman Buccaneers Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 60/59 Record 24-35 Comp% 58.2 Pass Yards 13,534 Pass TD 80 Interceptions 66 Rating 78.8

Freeman started all 16 games in his second year and finished the season with a 10-6 record. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound athletic quarterback threw for 3,451 yards with 25 touchdown passes and was intercepted just six times. He also rushed for 364 yards.

After a rough season in 2011, when he went 4-11, Freeman had his best statistical season in 2012, throwing for a career-high 4,065 yards and tossing a career-best 27 touchdown passes.

In five seasons with the Bucs, Freeman went 24-35, which doesn't look great compared to the marks listed above, but completed 58.2% of his passes. He is third in team history with 80 touchdown passes, and his 13,534 passing yards are good for fourth.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.