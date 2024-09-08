Key Takeaways Mike Evans is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Chris Godwin is already the second-best wideout in Bucs history and will only add to his legacy in the coming years.

Vincent Jackson was a dangerous deep threat during his time in Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the rare NFL teams where the player in the top spot on the list of the best wide receivers in franchise history is still playing on the team. But that’s the case with the Bucs and Mike Evans .

Now, there are a few reasons behind this oddity. The biggest is that the team has stunk for a large portion of its history. The Buccaneers don’t have the most losses of all time, but that’s only because they came into the league as an expansion team in 1976. They do, however, have the worst winning percentage in league history.

Still, the team has had some good wide receivers over the years. Some were only in Tampa Bay for a short time, while others were overlooked for recognition because they played on some bad teams. But they'll all get their flowers here.

1 Mike Evans

Mike Evans has never had less than 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Let that sink in

Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The best Buccaneers wide receiver of all time is still going strong in the 2024 NFL season. Mike Evans was the No. 7 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft after catching balls from Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M.

He posted 1,051 yards in his rookie season, finishing third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Zach Martin.

That would start a trend that continues to this day. In his 10 years in the NFL, Evans has never had less than 1,000 receiving yards in a season. In 2017, he barely hit the mark, racking up 1,001, but the streak carried on.

Evans has made five trips to the Pro Bowl and has been named a Second-Team All-Pro twice. And, of course, because of that glorious 2020 campaign when the GOAT, Tom Brady, decided to take his talents to Tampa, Evans has a Super Bowl ring.

In a decade, with more to come, Evans is already the Bucs’ all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. And these are wide margins.

While Evans is a champion and has caught passes from Tom Brady, he is also underrated in the grand scheme of the 21st-century NFL. That’s because he’s also caught passes from some not-so-great QBs like Josh McCown and Jameis Winston. While he’s made the playoffs for the last four seasons, his team was 34-62 in his first six years.

2 Chris Godwin

Only seven years in, Chris Godwin is already here at No. 2 and still has time to add to his legacy

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Coming in at No. 2 on the list of the best Buccaneers wide receivers of all time is Chris Godwin , yet another pass-catcher who's still lining up with the Tampa Bay offense.

Godwin has only played seven NFL seasons, but he is already second (albeit a distant second) to Evans in receptions, receiving yards, and TDs in Buccaneers history. And at just 28 years of age this season, there is a chance Godwin can easily put third place in all those categories far back in his rearview mirror when it’s all said and done.

Like Evans, Godwin has endured good times and bad, missing the postseason almost as much as he’s made it but also winning a Lombardi Trophy with Brady in 2020. And, like his partner in pass-catching, Godwin doesn’t get a ton of national love. He has just one Pro Bowl selection to his name despite putting up four 1,000-plus-yard seasons and never dipping under 800 yards after his rookie year.

All in all though, Godwin has provided the Bucs with some incredible ROI after the team picked him out of Penn State in Round 3 back in 2017.

3 Vincent Jackson

Vincent Jackson was a unique physical force and a dangerous deep threat

Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Before we jump into the rest of the list that includes three uber-talented WRs who only spent a short time in Tampa Bay but made a huge mark, we should acknowledge Mark Carrier, who played six seasons for the Buccaneers and has more receiving yards than any of these players for the team.

However, when you have talents like Vincent Jackson in the pewter and red, it’s hard to make an argument based on compiled stats alone.

Jackson did his most damage in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers , but when he arrived in Florida in 2012, he made the Pro Bowl in his first season and led the league in yards per reception with 19.2.

The 6-foot-5 Northern Colorado product was an incredibly physical WR and an excellent deep threat with serious long speed. He went over 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Buccaneers and led the team in receiving yards for two seasons before Evans showed up.

And with Evans and Jackson together, the Bucs had one of the biggest, most imposing WR duos in the NFL at that time, which didn’t lead to a single postseason birth but did give the franchise its first winning campaign in six years in 2016.

Jackson’s 4,326 receiving yards on just 268 receptions is good for fifth in team history.

4 Keyshawn Johnson

Keyshawn Johnson brought both talent and drama everywhere he went, but especially with the Buccaneers

MPS-Imagn Images

It’s so hard to know where to put the infamous Keyshawn Johnson on this list, or whether to put him on this list at all. The polarizing No. 1 overall pick of the 1996 NFL Draft played four seasons for the New York Jets before he was traded to the Buccaneers ahead of the 2000 season.

On the one hand, Johnson was the missing piece that turned the defense and the thunder-and-lightning-run-game Buccaneers into a Super Bowl champion at the end of the 2002 season. He led the team in receiving yards that year and in two others and made 14 key catches for 194 yards in the postseason during their run to the Lombardi Trophy.

On the other hand, he was only there a relatively short time, and it ended with Jon Gruden and the team paying Johnson to stay home for the final seven games of the 2003 season after the player and coach’s relationship took an ugly turn, which is now known around the NFL as “getting Keyshawn’ed.”

Still, when Johnson was dialed in and playing well, he was an incredible wide receiver, so in terms of overall highs and talent, Keyshawn comes in at No. 4 here.

5 Joey Galloway

Despite dealing with subpar QB play, Joey Galloway put up excellent numbers in Tampa Bay

Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Former Ohio State speedster Joey Galloway played for five NFL teams during his 16-year career. While he had a good deal of success at several stops, his best years were with the Buccaneers.

Galloway got to Tampa Bay in 2004 after five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and four with the Dallas Cowboys . He would go on to spend five seasons with the Buccaneers as well and produced back-to-back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons from 2005 to 2007, becoming the first WR in team history to do so.

Galloway led the team in receiving yards three times and managed to put up these franchise history-making numbers while catching passes from Brian Griese, Chris Sims, Bruce Gradkowski, and an older Jeff Garcia, who was in his late 30s.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.