Highlights Some of the greatest goals ever scored in the history of football were the result of a flowing team move.

Premier League sides Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have been responsible for a bevvy of bamboozling passing sequences.

The best team goal of all time provided one last flourish to the final of a triumphant World Cup campaign.

Modern football has been trending towards the individual in recent years. The rise of the Ballon d'Or and the proliferation of player brands has made some people forget that the very essence of football is to be found in its collective aspect.

Throughout history, many teams have imposed their dominance on the world's pitches thanks to their supreme tactical and technical understanding. Others, on the other hand, have never had a reputation for producing spectacular football, but have at times been touched by grace, offering spectators some memorable moments.

No two people will have the same perception of what is 'beautiful'. Football, the 'beautiful game' as it was dubbed by Pele, is no exception to this rule. This is borne out by the divisive rankings of the most beautiful shirts, the best long-range goals and even the greatest team goals ever scored. Here are some of the finest collective strikes in the history of football - in all subjectivity.

Ranking factors

Technical difficulty

Players involved

Opponent quality

Level of competition

Best Team Goals in Football History Rank Scorer Team Opponent Competition 1 Carlos Alberto Brazil Italy 1970 World Cup Final 2 Mick Channon Southampton Liverpool 1981/82 First Division 3 Andres Iniesta Barcelona Real Madrid 2013/14 La Liga 4 Jack Wilshere Arsenal Norwich City 2013/14 Premier League 5 Lionel Messi Barcelona AS Roma 2015/16 Champions League Group Stage 6 Gary Lineker Tottenham FC Porto 1991/92 Cup Winners Cup Second Round 7 Nani Manchester United Manchester City 2011 Community Shield 8 Esteban Cambiasso Argentina Serbia and Montenegro 2006 World Cup Group Stage 9 Ruud van Nistelrooy Real Madrid Valencia CF 2006/07 La Liga 10 Gregory van der Wiel Paris Saint-Germain Angers SCO 2015/16 Ligue 1 11 Jose Cardozo Deportivo Toluca Club America 2003 Apertura

11 Jose Cardozo – Deportivo Toluca

2003 Apertura

Deportivo Toluca's win over Club America in 2003 is one of those games that will live long in the memory. As if their 6-0 victory over one of Mexico's most legendary clubs was not enough, the Super Diablos added a collective masterpiece to their historic performance. Jose Cardozo began a move which he would finish off by stepping over the ball and haring down the left touchline.

On the edge of the area, the Paraguayan legend then found Sinha, with whom he combined in the tightest of spaces before the latter passed the ball to Rafael Garcia, who had crept into the opposition box. The midfielder whipped in a perfect cross to find Cardozo, who had already scored twice, and all he had to do was finish from close range. This counter-attacking masterpiece is still regarded by many as the finest goal in the history of Mexico's top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: It was only the fifth time that Deportivo Toluca, founded in 1917, had scored six goals in their history.

10 Gregory van der Wiel – Paris Saint-Germain

2015/16 Ligue 1

Since the takeover of Paris Saint-Germain by Qatar Sports Investments, no iteration of the club has seemed to exude as much power as the side managed by Laurent Blanc between 2013 and 2016. The goal scored by Gregory van der Wiel against Angers in 2016 crystalised PSG's dominance.

After combining acrobatically with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel Di Maria sent Blaise Matuidi a lobbed ball over the top of the opposition defence, which the latter managed to cross into the box at full stretch. Van der Wiel, who had timed his run perfectly, then fired the ball into the back of the net to score his first goal of the season, which was the third in a 5-1 rout of the unwitting visitors.

9 Ruud van Nistelrooy – Real Madrid

2006/07 La Liga

Ruud van Nistelrooy is undoubtedly one of the last great number nines to have worn the colours of the Netherlands. An outstanding goalscorer of incomparable class, the centre-forward left his mark on the 2000s with his finishing skills. Van Nistelrooy's goal against Valencia in the 2006/07 La Liga season is a perfect illustration of what the FC Den Bosch-trained player was all about.

At the end of a magnificent team move in which each player touched the ball once, the Dutch sniper set up a powerful volley from a difficult angle that the opposing goalkeeper could only watch. It was a goal that the readers of the Spanish daily AS hailed as the most beautiful goal of the year.

8 Esteban Cambiasso – Argentina

2006 World Cup Group Stage

26 touches of the ball - 25 passes and Esteban Cambiasso's shot - were all Argentina needed to double their lead against Serbia and Montenegro in the group stages of the 2006 World Cup. The move was a collective masterpiece, beginning with Gabriel Heinze's initial pass to Javier Mascherano and ending 54 long seconds later with Cambiasso's powerful shot under the bar.

From left to right and scything through the middle of the pitch, from Juan Sorin's shifts to Herman Crespo's superb back-heel, everything went according to plan, with a level of technical mastery well above average. Serbia and Montenegro crumbled thereafter, conceding four more goals.

7 Nani – Manchester United

2011 Community Shield

There could be no better way to kick off the 2011/12 season in English football than with a clash between FA Cup winners Manchester City and reigning top-flight champions Manchester United in the Community Shield - the second meeting between the two sides in the history of the competition.

It was a memorable clash. United trailed by two goals at the end of the first half before masterminding an unlikely comeback and snatching victory in added time. Nani scored the stoppage-time winner after nabbing a breathtaking equaliser shortly before the hour mark. Nani orchestrated a quartet that also included Wayne Rooney, Tom Cleverley and Danny Welbeck on the edge of the box, tiptoeing between a crowd of blue shirts and dinking the ball over a helpless Joe Hart.

6 Gary Lineker – Tottenham

1991/92 Cup Winners Cup 2nd Round

Gary Lineker described his first goal against Porto in the second round of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup as a tap-in. That was a rather harsh assessment of one of the finest team goals in history, scored by Tottenham Hotspur on that October evening in 1991.

Wearing his number 10 shirt, the former England centre-forward finished off a move in which he had already played a part, applying a clinical finish at the end of Tottenham's sojourn down the left flank of a Portuguese defence that remained immobile in the face of the technical mastery and speed displayed by the opposing players.

5 Lionel Messi – Barcelona

2015/16 Champions League Group Stage

Barcelona's trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, known as the 'MSN', are now recognised as one of the best attacking front lines of all time. And if proof were needed, the goal scored by the Blaugrana against Roma in the 2015/16 Champions League illustrates this perfectly.

That evening, at the Camp Nou, the Argentinian-Uruguayan-Brazilian partnership really came into its own. With their backs to the wall against Roma, the three artists combined as seamlessly as possible to escape the Italian trap. Messi finished off a dizzying sequence of taps and flicks with an impish dink Wojciech Szczesny in a 6-1 thrashing.

4 Jack Wilshere – Arsenal

2013/14 Premier League

Against Norwich City, Arsenal scored perhaps the greatest team goal in the history of the Premier League. It's a goal that will live long in the memory, and there's no point in rehashing it now that it's so firmly anchored in the collective memory. Jack Wilshere, who was involved in both the start and the conclusion of the move, was not immediately aware of its beauty.

As he later told the Gunners' official website, it was a move that he and his teammates regularly pulled off in training, the result of a direct desire on Arsene Wenger's part, and one that was therefore nothing special at the time. Aside from the nonplussed players on the pitch, everyone else could appreciate the dizzying team move.

3 Andres Iniesta – Barcelona

2013/14 La Liga

While the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona is always a match apart, there can be no doubt that the standard of play has slipped considerably in recent seasons. The bar had been raised to almost unheard-of heights, but these peaks may not be scaled again in the near future.

A shining example of the lofty excellence produced by this fixture's golden era was Andres Iniesta's opening goal in Barcelona's helter-skelter 4-3 victory in March 2014. Starting from a phase of possession that could be described as "classic" for a team that shone for its ability to build, the move gathered pace as Xavi managed to find Neymar between the lines. Iniesta finished off the choreographed perfection with a rasping drive beyond Diego Lopez via the underside of the crossbar.​​​​​​​

2 Mick Channon – Southampton

1981/82 First Division

On 24th April 1982, against Liverpool, the eventual champions of England, Mick Channon scored the 228th goal of his career for Southampton - a club for which he is the all-time top scorer. And what a goal it was!

At the end of a fantastic move that spanned the length of the pitch and included an acrobatic pass from David Armstrong to Kevin Keegan in the Reds' box, the England striker fired past a helpless Bruce Grobbelaar to send The Dell into raptures. It was a goal that has gone down in the annals of football and is widely regarded as the finest team goal in history.

1 Carlos Alberto – Brazil

1970 World Cup Final

If the Brazil team of 1970 is now considered to be one of the greatest in history, Carlos Alberto's goal against Italy in the World Cup final was certainly one of the reasons why its legend has been stitched into the rich tapestry of football history in golden thread. On the world's greatest stage, Pele, Jairzinho, Rivellino, Gerson and Tostao showed off their mastery before Carlos Alberto completed his teammates' work with a thumping drive into the bottom corner. The final goal in a 4-1 thumping of Italy as Brazil claimed their third World Cup crown was joga bonito - the beautiful game - at its best.