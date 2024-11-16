Key Takeaways The 2024/25 season is well underway, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona impressing in their respective leagues.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have been ranked as the seventh-best team in Europe's top five leagues statistically.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have been handed higher average ratings than Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 2024/25 season is well underway, but things are set to heat up heading into the festive period after the final international break of 2024. Europe's top five leagues have been full of thrills and spills so far, and that's not expected to stop any time soon.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are runaway leaders in their respective leagues, while Liverpool are defying expectations in a post-Jurgen Klopp era. But, who have been the best-performing sides in Europe? Well, to answer that question, we've taken a look at WhoScored's average ratings to rank the 20 best teams in the 'top five' divisions.

WhoScored's ratings are calculated using 'a unique, comprehensive statistical algorithm, calculated live during the game'. That said, below is a closer look at which teams have been catching the eye in Europe.

Related 30 Best Football Teams in the World [Ranked] Man City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all feature as the 30 best teams in world football are ranked by data analysts.

20 - 16

Inter Milan, Lille, Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea, Napoli

Two league winners from the 2023/24 season are struggling to reach the same heights this time around. Inter Milan stormed to Serie A glory while Bayer Leverkusen went a full domestic season without losing, but the two sides have been given 6.71 and 6.72 ratings, respectively.

LOSC Lille, who have recorded scalps over Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League - have the same rating as the German champions, placing them 19th. Enzo Maresca and Antonio Conto have been impressive in their new roles at Chelsea and Napoli.

Related 10 Best British Players Overseas in Football Right Now [Ranked] Several British players have chosen to ply their trade outside their home nation, from Harry Kane to Scott McTominay, and many are thriving.

The latter has his side leading the way in a close-fought title race in Italy with former Premier League stars Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour playing their parts. Chelsea, meanwhile, have brought some joy back to their supporters as the Blues have played some electric attacking football this term while putting themselves in contention for Champions League qualification.

Best Performing Teams in Europe's Top 5 Leagues (20 - 16) Rank Team League WhoScored Rating 20 Inter Milan Serie A 6.71 19 LOSC Lille Ligue 1 6.72 18 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 6.72 17 Chelsea Premier League 6.72 16 Napoli Serie A 6.75

15 - 11

Monaco, Arsenal, Nice, Atalanta, Fiorentina

AS Monaco and Arsenal both look to be facing uphill tasks to get back into contention to win league titles this season, with PSG and Liverpool running away with things in France and England, respectively. The two sides haven't been bad by any means, but minor slip-ups have seen them lose ground on their rivals and have seen their ratings drop to 6.75.

OGC Nice are trailing Monaco by six points in the French top-flight, but this hasn't stopped Franck Haise's men from picking up a higher rating than their domestic rivals. Serie A duo Atalanta and Fiorentina are embroiled in one of the most thrilling title races developing in Europe so far this campaign. One point separates the top five in the Italian division and both teams have been given a score of 6.78 as a result.

Best Performing Teams in Europe's Top 5 Leagues (15 - 11) Rank Team League WhoScored Rating 15 AS Monaco Ligue 1 6.75 14 Arsenal Premier League 6.75 13 OGC Nice Ligue 1 6.78 12 Atalanta Serie A 6.78 11 Fiorentina Serie A 6.78

10 - 6

Tottenham, Juventus, Frankfurt, Man City, RB Leipzig

Surprisingly, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have been handed a better rating than London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal despite sitting mid-table in the Premier League. While the north London-based outfit have been scintillating in an attacking sense at times, their defensive record has been less than impressive.

Related 20 Best Players in Europe's Top 5 Leagues in 2024/25 [Ranked] A lesser-known name beats Premier League stars to top spot as WhoScored ranks the best-performing players in Europe's top five leagues.

Juventus - who trail Serie A leaders Napoli by two points - and Champions League hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt share a 6.79 score after impressing in their respective domestic competitions. Pep Guardiola's reigning English champions Manchester City are ranked as low as seventh after suffering four straight defeats in all competitions.

RB Leipzig are the closest rivals to Bayern Munich in the German title race as things stand, as Marco Rose's energetic team have only lost once in the Bundesliga so far. With a 6.83 rating, the side formed in 2009 just miss out on the top five.

Best Performing Teams in Europe's Top 5 Leagues (10 - 6) Rank Team League WhoScored Rating 10 Tottenham Premier League 6.78 9 Juventus Serie A 6.79 8 Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga 6.79 7 Manchester City Premier League 6.82 6 RB Leipzig Bundesliga 6.83

5 - 1

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Barcelona, PSG, Bayern Munich

Close

Kylian Mbappe's arrival in Madrid was supposed to send Los Blancos to new levels. However, the 2018 World Cup winner's presence among the other world-class players in the Real Madrid dressing room has seen Carlo Ancelotti's side become dysfunctional at times. Despite this, the Spanish giants are the fifth highest-rated team in Europe, with a 6.86 score.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot's revolution at Liverpool sees the Reds top the Premier League table above Man City and Arsenal. With only one loss to his name in the Anfield dugout, the Dutchman still doesn't see his team break into the top three in Europe this season, as the Merseysiders rank fourth.