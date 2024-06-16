Highlights Some of the greatest players in football history peaked during their teenage years.

Argentina have been blessed with two of the most exciting young talents ever to take to the pitch.

Brazilian icon Pele won the first of his unrivalled tally of three World Cup titles when he was only 17.

Over the years, there have been some incredibly gifted teenagers whose performances shocked the football world. To reach the summit of the popular sport on the planet at your peak is tough enough, but to establish yourself as elite before turning 20 is an honour that only the brightest talents have been able to achieve.

Some teenagers fail to live up to the lofty expectations created by the blistering start they made to their careers. Injuries, poor decisions and the unpredictability of a body that still hasn't finished growing can dim a star that once shined so bright. Others are able to improve, taking the football world by storm and making the transition to life in the first team seem easy.

Here's a look at the prodigies who became some of the best players of their generation. These talented teens not only won a glut of trophies during the early years of their careers but also boasted a significant impact on their side.

Ranking Factors

Impact on the team

Honours won as a teenager

Expectation

Difficulty of league

Best Teenagers in Football History Rank Player Teams Appearances Goals Honours 1. Pele Santos, New York Cosmos, Brazil 858 786 27 2. Kylian Mbappe Monaco, PSG, Real Madrid, France 452 335 18 3. Lionel Messi Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami, Argentina 1,086 841 41 4. Diego Maradona Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys, Argentina 582 293 9 5. Ronaldo Cruzeiro, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSV, Inter Milan, Corinthians, AC Milan Brazil 559 365 16 6. Wayne Rooney Everton, Manchester United, Derby County DC United, England 901 375 13 7. Jimmy Greaves Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham, West Ham, Chelmsford, Barnet, England 687 460 4 8. Johan Cruyff Ajax, Barcelona, Feyenoord, Netherlands 612 357 21

8 Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff is one of the most influential figures in the history of the sport. The style of football which he preached changed the entire landscape, creating a long legacy of managers who hold him up as a mentor, such as Pep Guardiola. Before heading to the dugout, Cruyff lit up the pitch. The Dutchman was just 17 when he broke into the Ajax first-team and became a mainstay in the side. At the age of 18, he won his first Eredivisie title, and a year later he made his debut for the Netherlands, scoring in a Euro 1968 qualifier against Hungary.

As impressive as he was as a teenager, his game developed massively, going on to win three Ballon d'Or awards during his illustrious career. Cruyff won 21 trophies and fell agonisingly short of lifting the 1974 FIFA World Cup, losing 2-1 to West Germany at the ripe old age of 27. The Dutchman was named the player of the tournament. His performances as a teenager for Ajax paved the way for an incredible career, becoming a vital figure for Barcelona both as a player and as a manager.

Johan Cruyff's Career Statistics Team Ajax, Barcelona, Feyenoord, Netherlands Apps 612 Goals 357 Honours Champions League (3), La Liga, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Cup, Dutch Champion (9), Dutch Cup (6)

7 Jimmy Greaves

Due to the establishment of the Premier League, Jimmy Greaves' goal-scoring exploits arguably do not get as much credit as they deserve. In a fitting start to his prolific career, Greaves scored on his Chelsea debut aged just 17. The striker incredibly reached 100 league goals before his 21st birthday, becoming the youngest player ever to do so. Greaves had already established himself in the England side at 18 and quickly became their talisman. His international career was as impressive as his form for his various clubs, scoring a record six hat-tricks for the Three Lions. Lows were soon to follow, however, as Greaves became known as the man who missed the 1966 World Cup final.

Greaves required 14 stitches in a nasty leg wound suffered in the final group game of the World Cup, allowing Geoff Hurst to take his place in the side. England manager, Sir Alf Ramsey, refused to change a winning side. Greaves famously missed out on a winners' medal, as only the first 11 were eligible. That finally changed in 2009, when the remaining squad and backroom staff were belatedly recognised.

Jimmy Greaves' Career Statistics Teams Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham, West Ham, Chelmsford, Barnet, England Apps 687 Goals 460 Honours FIFA World Cup, Serie A, FA Cup (2)

6 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Everton, famously scoring against Arsenal in 2002. His confidence and tremendous talent were there for all to see. He was rewarded with an England call-up in February 2003, aged 17. Those who hadn't heard his name soon took notice when Rooney lit up Euro 2004 when he was just 18. His energy, confidence and raw talent got the nation believing England could go on to win the tournament. Rooney scored four goals during Euro 2004 before his involvement was cut short after breaking his foot in the quarter-finals against Portugal. England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson claimed at the time:

I don't remember anyone making such an impact on a tournament since Pele in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

Rooney would go on to become Manchester United and England's all-time leading goalscorer. Despite falling short on the international stage, Rooney lifted five Premier League titles and a Champions League during an impressive career. Many often wonder what might have been if Rooney avoided injury during Euro 2004.

Wayne Rooney's Career Statistics Teams Everton, Manchester United, Derby County, DC United, England Apps 901 Goals 375 Honours Premier League (5), Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup (4)

5 Ronaldo

Before a horrible knee injury changed the way he played, Ronaldo was one of the most lethal marksmen in world football. Despite only featuring in 14 games in his debut season for Cruzeiro, Ronaldo was so highly rated he was taken to the 1994 World Cup with Brazil; he was only 17. The youngster didn't feature for the world champions in the tournament, but he would soon make his mark on the national team. Ronaldo had won two trophies for Cruzeiro and the Dutch Cup with PSV before he turned 20.

Ronaldo's inspirational performances led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup and the striker played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. Many view Ronaldo as one of the best strikers of all time. Former Sweden forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was never slow to laud his own talents, but conceded that Ronaldo was simply "the greatest". "There was nobody like him."

Ronaldo's Career Statistics Teams Cruzeiro, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSV, Inter Milan, Corinthians, AC Milan, Brazil Apps 559 Goals 365 Honours FIFA World Cup (2), Copa America (2), Confederations Cup, La Liga (2), UEFA Super Cup (2), UEFA Cup, Spanish Cup, Spanish Super Cup (2), Dutch Cup, Brazilian Cup (2)

4 Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona was an enigma, he could do things with the ball that were almost impossible. His weaving runs and incredible ability to ride strong challenges from defenders became famous. Astonishingly, Maradona made his debut for Aregntinos Juniors aged 15. A year later, he had already established himself in the Argentina side, and such was his incredible talent, the decision to leave him out of the 1978 World Cup squad at 18 was seen as controversial.

Maradona won the World Youth Championship in his teenage years before helping Argentina clinch the World Cup in 1986. He is rightly regarded as one of the best players to have ever played the game, and his influence on football is undeniable.

Diego Maradona's Career Statistics Teams Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys, Argentina Apps 582 Goals 293 Honours FIFA World Cup, Argentine Primera Division, Spanish Cup, La Liga, Serie A (2), Coppa Italia, SuperCoppa Italiana, UEFA Cup

