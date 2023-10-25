Highlights There are many teenagers making a name for themselves in world football right now.

We have named the most talented teenage XI in football, with three Premier League stars featuring.

Two of the world's best teenagers play for Barcelona: Lamine Yamal and Gavi.

You know the phrase. Out with the old, in with the new. And that bodes well in the footballing world, especially when there is a boatload of talented youngsters waiting patiently in the wings for their shot at senior action or are already tearing it up. Teenagers often bring a different layer of possibility to a team: a tireless work ethic, the willingness to bust a gut a penchant of grasping every opportunity with every fibre in their body – aspects that often go amiss in more established senior players.

But not all academy prospects get that chance because, well, football is a business at the end of the day and, despite the warm feeling of a youngster being promoted to senior action, the best players tend to get game time, irrespective of age. It’s as simple as that.

That being said, there are a host of teenage phenomenons currently stamping their authority in the weird and wonderful world of football – from ever-flourishing defenders to midfielders wise beyond their years to forwards that just have that knack for goalscoring.

So, what better way to celebrate the exuberance of youth coming through into the senior world of football by amassing an XI of the best teenage talent in world football? We’ve done just that here at GIVEMESPORT – so, strap in and enjoy!

Best teenage XI in the world right now Position Name Age Club Nationality GK Guillaume Restes 18 Toulouse France RB Ivan Fresneda 19 Sporting Lisbon Spain CB Jorrel Hato 17 Ajax Netherlands CB Leny Yoro 18 Lille France LB Rico Lewis 19 Manchester City England CM Warren Zaire-Emery 17 Paris Saint-Germain France CM Gavi 19 Barcelona Spain CM Arda Guler 18 Real Madrid Turkey RW Lamine Yamal 16 Barcelona Spain LW Alejandro Garnacho 19 Manchester United Argentina ST Evan Ferguson 19 Brighton & Hove Albion Republic of Ireland

Goalkeeper: Guillaume Restes

Toulouse

A Toulouse-born ace becoming the club’s first choice at the tender of age of 18? It really is the stuff of dreams. After keeping seven clean sheets in his 16-game season for the club’s B team in 2022/23, a promotion to rubbing shoulders with the senior boys beckoned – and rightfully so.

Since the 2005-born shot-stopper has played every single minute for the Ligue 1 outfit since the campaign got underway while experiencing his first taste of European football in the process. France’s conveyor belt of talent just continues to churn out the next generation of world-beaters, and Restes is just one who has every chance of breaking into senior international football in years to come.

Guillaume Restes' 2023/24 statistics Games 28 Goals conceded 40 Clean sheets 6 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Right back: Ivan Fresneda

Sporting Lisbon

Mooted for a switch to the Premier League over the summer, the Spaniard upped and left Real Valladolid for Sporting Lisbon instead, though he has faced a constrained amount of game time since his arrival in the Portugal sun. Regarded as one of the most promising talents of the current era of young, bustling stars, it’ll take a pretty penny to ensnare his signature.

But he has the tools in his arsenal to make that move. Able to underlap and overlap to an astute level, while delivering the inverted role to a high standard, too, Fresneda is a superstar in the making. Long gone are the days of kids growing up not wanting to be a full-back, the 19-year-old makes that role look thrilling.

Ivan Fresneda's 2023/24 statistics Games 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Centre back: Jorrel Hato

Ajax

It's not necessarily been a great season for Ajax. The Dutch club have been nowhere near their best this year, and at points earlier in the campaign, relegation looked like a real possibility. They've turned things around somewhat, though, and are now sitting fifth in the league. It's still not great, but one major positive is the emergence of Jorrel Hato as a first-team regular.

The 17-year-old has played 30 times for his club so far this year and has taken to first-team football seamlessly. He's already showing a maturity well beyond his years and should be a key figure for Ajax for years to come. Or until one of Europe's biggest clubs eventually comes knocking as tends to usually be the case.

Jorrel Hato's 2023/24 statistics Games 30 Goals 1 Assists 3 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Centre back: Leny Yoro

Lille

After experiencing something of a breakthrough campaign last year, playing 13 times in Ligue 1 for Toulouse, Leny Yoro has established himself as a regular member of the club's first team this season. Despite being just 18 years old, he's already become a key figure for the French club.

The centre-back is already worth over £20m and if he continues playing at the level he currently is, his value should only continue to rise in the years to come. Toulouse has a very special young talent on their hands with Yoro, and whether it's with the Ligue 1 side or elsewhere, he seems destined for big things.

Leny Yoro's 2023/24 statistics Games 28 Goals 3 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Left back: Rico Lewis (Manchester City)

Admittedly, the glistening 18-year-old typically plays on the right of the defence and is then transformed into a central midfielder in-game, but there’s no way he was missing out. After all, Lewis has become one of Pep Guardiola’s many Swiss Army Knives. Able to play an array of roles, it may come as a surprise that Gareth Southgate hasn’t gone out the phonebook to find the Bury-born ace’s phone number yet.

Having already featured in over 40 Manchester City games, his well-rounded game is second to none and will surely become a legend of the club should neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid come sniffing in the future.

Rico Lewis' 2023/24 statistics Games 19 Goals 1 Assists 4 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Centre midfield: Gavi

Barcelona

Another ace to have graduated from the storied depths of Barcelona’s La Masia – the most decorated academy in football – is Gavi and, to little surprise, has gone on to become one of the brightest stars in world football, regardless of age. Willing to provide whatever is asked of him by Xavi, the composed, well-illustrated youngster, will be looking to surpass the likes of Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and the Barça manager himself.

The ever-vacant hole left by the aforementioned three is beginning to be alleviated and Gavi is at the fore of that change, as he will be over the next decade of Spanish football. Watch this space, Barcelona have a world-beater on their hands. And they most certainly know it.

Gavi's 2023/24 statistics Games 15 Goals 2 Assists 1 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Centre midfield: Warren Zaire-Emery

Paris Saint-Germain

Out goes Marco Verratti, in goes Zaire-Emery - almost a like-for-like replacement. In a team bolstered by players with staggering price tags and heaps of elite-level experience, the 17-year-old (yes, 17-year-old) waltzed into the centre of the park with admirable ease.

Embodying the ‘old head on young shoulders’ phrase, the importance of Zaire-Emery in the French side highlights a changing of the guard as he represents a commanding figure, despite not being old enough to buy a pint in most countries. He can dictate games better than some of Europe’s most seasoned midfielders. Scary hours for those in the French top division.

Warren Zaire-Emery's 2023/24 statistics Games 27 Goals 3 Assists 6 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Centre midfield: Arda Guler

Real Madrid

The fresh-faced midfielder, likened to Arsenal cult hero Mesut Ozil, shone for Fenerbahce in his native country of Turkey, scoring nine goals and chalking up a further 12 assists in his 51-game stint. So much so that none other than Real Madrid had their ears pricked once they learned he was available.

An elite playmaker in the making, Guler's time in the Spanish capital got off to a slow start – thanks to an unfortunate meniscus injury - and he had to wait months before making his first appearance. He's played four times now for Carlo Ancelotti's side, but should only get better once he gets regular minutes at the club.

Arda Guler's 2023/24 statistics Games 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Right-wing: Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Being produced by the same academy set-up that formed the brilliance of Lionel Messi that all football fans know and adore is no easy feat. The pressure, especially just at 16 years of age, is enough to make the finest of footballers to crumble but not Lamal. He has taken to senior life in Blaugrana like a duck to water.

The teen phenomenon has featured in 33 games for Barcelona so far this season and his 10 goal contributions is an insane return for a 16-year-old. While opponents currently consider his story awe-inspiring, that will not be the case for much longer should he continue this stratospheric trajectory.

Lamine Yamal's 2023/24 statistics Games 33 Goals 5 Assists 5 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Striker: Evan Ferguson

Brighton & Hove Albion

With the talismanic Harry Kane upping and leaving the Premier League in the summer, there is a need for someone to fill his boots and what perfect way for Ferguson to stake his claim with his first hat-trick in senior football just weeks after the Englishman’s Bavaria switch.

Boasting all the tools to become a net-busting centre-forward for years to come in Europe, he has – effortlessly – taken the mould of an established No.9 in England. Brighton & Hove Albion will be counting their lucky stars that the 19-year-old opted for pebbly beaches over the vibrant culture that embodies the cities of Liverpool and Manchester. The Irishman has already reached last season's figure in front of goal, with six strikes to his name, and that number should only rise in the future.

Evan Ferguson's 2023/24 statistics Games 29 Goals 6 Assists 2 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Left wing: Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United

After Manchester United had some issues getting their forward line firing earlier this season, Alejandro Garnacho earned a sustained run in the first team, and he's done a fantastic job as a result. The Argentine has been very impressive for the Red Devils, playing 32 times this season and chalking up just under 10 goal contributions so far, scoring one of the greatest goals in Premier League history along the way.

He has made it very difficult for Erik ten Hag to leave him out of the team now, and the 19-year-old is outplaying Antony, who cost the club £100m last summer. His potential is easy to see, and if this season is any indication, his future is very bright.