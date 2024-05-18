Highlights Warren Moon holds the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise records for passing yards and touchdown passes.

Steve McNair led the team to the Super Bowl, earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, and won NFL MVP and consecutive Pro Bowls during his Titans tenure.

Ryan Tannehill revitalized his career with the Titans, earning Pro Bowl honors in his first season with the team.

Although the Tennessee Titans have only been a thing since 1999, the franchise has been around since 1960, when the Houston Oilers were born.

The organization began as a member of the American Football League before joining the National Football League during the AFL/NFL merger in 1970. The franchise moved from Houston to Nashville in 1998 and became the Tennessee Oilers. In 1999, the team was renamed the Titans, and it's stood ever since.

Since that inaugural campaign in 1960, the franchise has had a few quality quarterbacks running the show. We took a long look at every single signal-caller and compiled a list of the top five in franchise history. Two were only Oilers. Two were only Titans. But one was both. Let's have a look.

1 Warren Moon

Despite a late start in the NFL, Warren Moon is still first in franchise history in passing yardage and TD passes

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Warren Moon got a late start to his NFL career. After his college career at the University of Washington, the Los Angeles native went undrafted and opted to sign with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. In his six years in the CFL, Moon won five straight Grey Cups and set numerous league records.

Moon joined the Oilers in 1984 and initially struggled while adjusting to life in the NFL. Although he racked up 3,388 passing yards in his first season, he went just 3-13 as the team's starter. And over his first three years, he went 12-33. He also led the NFL with 26 interceptions in 1986.

Warren Moon Oilers Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 141/139 Record 70-69 Comp% 57.9 Pass Yards 33,685 Pass TD 196 Interceptions 166 Rating 80.4

Moon put together his first winning campaign during the strike-shortened season in 1987, going 7-5 and throwing for 2,806 yards and 21 touchdowns. From 1987 to 1997, which included runs with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, he never had a losing record as a starter.

Moon had the first of six straight Pro Bowl seasons in 1988 and led the NFL in passing yards in 1990 and 1991. His 33 touchdown passes in 1990 also led the league, and he was named Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in the NFL MVP voting behind Joe Montana and Randall Cunningham.

In 10 years with the Oilers, Moon compiled a record of 70-69. His 33,685 passing yards and 196 touchdown passes are easily the most in franchise history.

2 Steve McNair

Steve McNair put together an MVP season for the Titans in 2003

USA TODAY Sports

One can argue that Steve McNair belongs at the top of this list. It's a fair point, but we went with Moon's consistency, which earned him six straight Pro Bowls, over McNair's three outstanding seasons, one of which resulted in him winning NFL MVP.

McNair was selected by the Oilers with the third overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. Like Moon, it took him some time to adjust to life in the NFL. The Alcorn State alum made a combined six starts in his first two seasons and went 4-2. He then started all 16 games in 1997 and 1998, going 8-8 both years.

McNair put together his first winning season as a full-time starter in 1999, when he went 9-2 in his 11 starts. It was the team's first season as the Titans, and it was certainly a memorable one, as McNair guided the Titans to a berth in Super Bowl 34, where they famously came up a yard short in a loss to the St. Louis Rams.

Steve McNair Oilers/Titans Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 139/131 Record 76-55 Comp% 59.5 Pass Yards 27,141 Pass TD 156 Interceptions 103 Rating 83.3

McNair made his first Pro Bowl the following year after going 12-3 as the starter and completing 62.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 403 yards.

McNair finished third in the MVP voting in 2002 after starting all 16 games and leading the Titans to an 11-5 record, throwing for 3,387 yards and adding 22 touchdown passes. In 2003, McNair shared MVP honors with Peyton Manning, going 10-4 in his 14 starts and racking up 3,125 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes.

In his final season with the Titans in 2005, the Titans went 4-12, but McNair earned his third and final Pro Bowl selection. He closed his career by playing two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

McNair is second on the Titans' all-time passing list with 27,141 yards.

3 George Blanda

George Blanda led the Oilers to two straight AFC championships

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

George Blanda played 10 professional football seasons and retired before hooking on with the Houston Oilers in 1960.

Blanda played a decade with the Chicago Bears and retired after the 1958 season. He missed all of the 1959 campaign but returned to football when the Oilers became a franchise. He went 8-3 as the starting quarterback in their inaugural campaign in the AFL and then promptly led the team to a title.

In 1961, he set the league on fire, leading the AFL with 3,330 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes. He was named AFL Player of the Year and led the Oilers to a second straight title.

George Blanda Oilers Stats Seasons 7 Games/Starts 98/82 Record 44-38 Comp% 48.4 Pass Yards 19,149 Pass TD 165 Interceptions 189 Rating 62.5

He followed that season by going 11-3 in 1962, but he also led the AFL with 42 interceptions, which are still the most in any single season in AFL/NFL history. It was the first of four straight seasons that Blanda led the league in picks. From 1961 to 1963, Blanda was named an AFL All-Star and had a combined record of 26-12.

Blanda played seven seasons with the Oilers and went 44-38 during that stretch. He is second in franchise history with 165 touchdown passes and third with 19,149 passing yards.

Overall, Blanda played 26 years of professional football, more than anyone in history, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

4 Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill found new life with the Titans in 2019

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

After playing six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill found new life with the Titans.

Drafted by the Dolphins with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Tannehill had a solid enough career in Miami, compiling a 42-46 record and throwing for better than 4,000 yards in two seasons. In March 2019, the Dolphins traded Tannehill to the Titans, where he quickly rejuvenated his career.

In his first season with Tennessee, Tannehill earned Pro Bowl honors for the only time in his career. He started 10 games and went 7-3 after replacing Marcus Mariota in the QB1 role in Week 6. He ultimately led the NFL with a 117.5 QB rating and threw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdown passes against just six interceptions, helping him win Comeback Player of the Year.

Ryan Tannehill Titans Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 67/63 Record 39-24 Comp% 66.6 Pass Yards 14,447 Pass TD 93 Interceptions 40 Rating 97.8

During that 2019 season, he also helped guide the Titans to playoff victories over the New England Patriots, thus ending Tom Brady's run in Foxborough, and the Baltimore Ravens, earning a berth in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ended Tennessee's magical run with a 35-24 victory.

In the next two seasons, Tannehill went 23-10 with the Titans, earning consecutive AFC South titles. His 2022 season was marred by an ankle injury that forced him to miss five starts, and he was essentially benched for Will Levis in 2023.

Tannehill has been with the Titans for five seasons, compiling a record of 39-24. His 14,447 passing yards are fifth in franchise history.

5 Dan Pastorini

After a tough start to his career, Dan Pastorini earned Pro Bowl honors during the 1975 season

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Pastorini spent 12 seasons in the NFL after the Oilers made him the third overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, selecting him behind Jim Plunkett and Archie Manning. Nine of those seasons were spent in Houston.

Pastorini had some troubling seasons early in his career. In his second year in the league, he went 1-11. The following year, he went 0-10. In those two seasons, he threw 12 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions.

Dan Pastorini Oilers Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 125/107 Record 53-54 Comp% 51.5 Pass Yards 16,864 Pass TD 96 Interceptions 139 Rating 61.0

The Santa Clara product began to turn things around in 1974 when he went 6-4 as the starter. In 1975, he led the Oilers to a 10-4 record. He also made the lone Pro Bowl of his career that season, throwing for 2,053 yards and tossing 14 touchdown passes.

In 1978, he had his best statistical season. He played all 16 games, guided Houston to a 10-6 mark, and threw for a career-high 2,473 yards and a career-best 16 touchdown passes.

Pastorini went 53-54 as the Oilers starter. He finished his NFL career by playing one season each with the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.