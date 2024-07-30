Highlights Earl Campbell exploded out of the gates for the Houston Oilers, winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year in each of his first three seasons.

Eddie George is the leading rusher in franchise history, running for more than 10,000 yards with the team.

Derrick Henry helped the Tennessee Titans to several postseason appearances.

Technically, the Tennessee Titans have been around for decades, making their AFL debut in 1960 as the Houston Oilers and remaining present in the professional football landscape ever since. But it’s worth noting that the franchise went by a different name and location for much of its existence.

The team relocated from Texas to Tennessee in 1997 and the change in city and team name marks different eras in franchise history. Great running backs have come from both of these eras and include past and present greats.

This list makes a concerted effort to acknowledge the top running backs to suit up for the Titans and/or Oilers, regardless of the city they played in.

1 Earl Campbell

Campbell immediately established himself as an all-time great

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Going back to the Houston Oilers days, Earl Campbell was a force to be reckoned with and had a historic start to his NFL career.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 Draft won three consecutive Offensive Player of the Year awards to begin his career, including in 1979 when he also won NFL MVP for his efforts. Campbell was a thick back, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 232 pounds, and used his strength to dominate defenses.

He was a powerful runner and often dealt with seven- and eight-man boxes. This never intimidated Campbell, though, as he would run over defenders with ease and fight for every extra yard. This style, while incredibly effective, came at a cost.

After making five Pro Bowls and earning three First-Team All-Pro selections in his first six years, Campbell struggled to produce and retired after his age-30 season.

There simply wasn’t enough finesse or self-preservation to Campbell’s game to have a long prime. Even with an early exit from football, Campbell made his presence felt, rushing for 8,574 yards and 73 touchdowns in an Oilers uniform.

He’s one of two players to win three OPOY trophies and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991.

2 Eddie George

George Walker IV / The Tennessean

As the Titans rebranded from the Texas-based Oilers to the Titans, there was a palpable need for a superstar. With a new location and fan base, a big-time player could be the difference between disinterest and excitement surrounding the team.

Eddie George, who was an Oiler for one season as a rookie in 1996, proved to be just that for the Titans, making the Pro Bowl in each of his first four years with the franchise.

George wasn’t as electrifying as other backs in the league, as his limited long speed prevented many explosive runs, but he was a game-changer in every sense of the word.

Listed at 235 pounds, he was a battering ram who absorbed contact from defenders with little consequence. This was best seen in the 2000 season when George led the league in carries with 403 and logged 1,509 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, both career-highs.

Today, George is viewed as a prime example of a very good, yet not quite Hall of Fame-worthy running back. The main knock on his game was that he wasn’t overly efficient. George averaged just 3.6 yards per carry during his career and 3.7 with the Titans. And without a championship to compensate, he is currently left on the outside looking in as it pertains to Canton.

With that said, George was a catalyst for the Titans' offense in the late 1990s and gave the team an identity. His 10,009 rushing yards, the most in team history, and 64 rushing touchdowns make his impact undeniable.

3 Derrick Henry

Henry propelled the Titans to multiple postseason appearances

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Despite winning a Heisman Trophy at Alabama in 2015, Derrick Henry was somewhat overlooked as a 2016 draft prospect and fell to the second round, where the Titans happily scooped him up.

While the league never formally stated its reasoning for Henry’s slide, it’s believed that teams were concerned about the mileage on his body and how his running style would translate to the NFL. Whatever the explanation was, it’s clear the league got it wrong.

Henry spent his first two seasons sharing the backfield with DeMarco Murray before becoming the full-time starter in 2018. He led the league in carries, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns in 2019 with 303, 1,540, and 16, respectively, and did so again in 2020 with even better numbers.

Henry had 378 carries for 2,027 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns that year en route to winning Offensive Player of the Year.

Injuries and offensive line play limited Henry in his final years with the Titans, but he was still one of the league’s premier backs before leaving for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 offseason.

He was a powerful runner with superb size and play strength. In addition to his physicality, Henry possessed impressive acceleration, which allowed him to churn out explosive runs while still punishing defenses between the tackles.

He ran for 9,502 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns in Tennessee, making him one of the most statistically successful backs of his time.

4 Chris Johnson

Johnson blinded defenses with his speed

George Walker IV / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A stark contrast to the bruising Henry is the blazing-fast Chris Johnson. Johnson made a name for himself at the 2008 NFL Combine, where he ran a then-record 4.24 40-yard dash. Historically, straight-line speed isn’t a great indicator of NFL performance, but Johnson’s athleticism was too enticing for teams to pass up.

The Titans took Johnson 24th overall and made him a full-time starter as a rookie. He ran for 1,228 yards and nine touchdowns in 2008, finishing runner-up in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. It was in 2009 that Johnson would solidify his place in football history.

The second-year back ran for 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns, winning Offensive Player of the Year and setting a franchise rushing record that would eventually be broken by Henry. Johnson would go on to post four more 1,000 rushing-yard seasons with the Titans before signing with the New York Jets in the 2014 offseason. He played one year with Gang Green and closed his career with three seasons in an Arizona Cardinals uniform.

The biggest misconception regarding Johnson’s career is that he didn’t have sustained success. While his three Pro Bowl selections came in his first three seasons, Johnson was a potent runner in his six years with the Titans.

It was only once he left for New York that the big-play magic began to vanish. He finished his time in Tennessee with 7,965 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.

5 Hoyle Granger

Granger thrived in the AFL’s final days

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Hoyle Granger was taken in the fifth round of the 1966 AFL Draft and went on to play six seasons with the Oilers. He became Houston’s starting fullback in 1967, rushing for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns and finishing the year as the AFL's leader in yards from scrimmage with 1,494.

He made his second consecutive AFL All-Star Game in 1968 after posting 1,209 yards from scrimmage, the fourth-most in the league. Granger would run for 740 yards in the 1969 season and was phased out of the offense in the following years. He left Houston in 1971 for the New Orleans Saints before returning for his final season in 1972.

Granger’s career began amid the AFL’s merger with the NFL, which was officially completed in 1970. It’s worth noting that the AFL was more offense-friendly, which somewhat taints the Mississippi State product’s success.

Nevertheless, Granger ran for 3,514 yards and 18 touchdowns in six seasons with the Oilers, numbers which were more impressive at the time than they appear today.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.