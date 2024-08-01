Highlights Since 2000, there have been a handful of cases where the best player in the NBA Draft has been selected third overall.

Pau Gasol, Carmelo Anthony, Joel Embiid, and James Harden highlight some of the best picks made at the spot.

Despite being only 25 years old, Luka Dončić has firmly established himself as the cream of the crop.

When it comes to the NBA Draft , everyone knows it is not an exact science. If it were, the number one pick in the draft would always come out of it as the best NBA pro of the bunch.

As hard as scouts work, it is truly impossible to predict who will have the best career out of all the young players available in the NBA Draft. Sometimes, there are years when it can be easy.

The 2003 NBA Draft is one of the greatest of all time. One of the biggest reasons was the man available at first overall: LeBron James . The Cleveland Cavaliers had a decision that was so easy to make, that it could have been done by quite literally anyone.

However, there are plenty of years when things are not that clear-cut and the best player of the draft emerges from a different selection. Oddly enough, third overall has a particularly strong history since the year 2000.

Since then, there have been a handful of cases where the best player in the draft has come from that spot. Jaylen Brown in the 2016 NBA Draft and Jayson Tatum in the 2017 NBA Draft provide two great examples of that being the case.

The fact that neither of those two players even cracked the top five on the list speaks volumes to just how great the talent at third overall has been. They are both honorable mentions, as things currently stand. However, one would imagine Tatum having every opportunity to solidify a spot on the list in the near future.

An honorable mention should go out to Al Horford as well. The championship with the Boston Celtics has put a nice bow on Horford's career that will surely lock up his spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, it is tough to even rank him higher than his aforementioned Celtics teammates.

5 Pau Gasol – Atlanta Hawks (2001)

Gasol was the perfect co-star for back-to-back championships

Pau Gasol was selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2001 NBA Draft before having his draft day rights traded to the Vancouver Grizzlies (now the Memphis Grizzlies ). Gasol provides yet another excellent example of a third-overall pick who wound up as the best player of his class.

Gasol got off to a strong start in his career, winning the Rookie of the Year and turning into one of the league's most underrated stars with the Grizzlies. However, the Spaniard is best known to most as the running mate of Kobe Bryant for back-to-back championships with the L.A. Lakers .

Gasol thrived in Los Angeles after the trade that swapped him and his brother Marc Gasol . His presence on the Lakers helped them reach the NBA Finals during each of his first three years with the team, winning championships during the last two.

Pau Gasol – Playoff Impact Category 2008-09 2009-10 PPG 18.3 19.6 RPG 10.8 11.1 BPG 2.0 2.1 FG% 58.0 53.9 TS% 62.2 59.9 VORP 1.7 1.8 WS 4.3 4.3

Gasol even led the 2010 NBA Playoffs in win shares over his superstar teammate. Simply put, Bryant would not have added a fourth and fifth championship to his trophy cabinet without Gasol.

The older of the Gasol brothers has been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for his contributions to the game since retiring. He holds down the fifth spot for now, but will surely be looking over his shoulder for the next few years at potential candidates who could supplant him.

4 Carmelo Anthony – Denver Nuggets (2003)

Anthony was one of the greatest scorers that the game has ever seen

Not enough people are aware of the fact that Carmelo Anthony is in the top ten of NBA history for career points scored. Melo currently sits tenth with 28,289 points.

That pretty much tells everyone all they need to know about what the bread and butter of his career was. If one enjoyed a good jab step jumper, then Anthony was the guy to watch.

Carmelo Anthony – Best Scoring Seasons Season PPG FG% TS% 2006-07 28.9 47.6 55.2 2012-13 28.7 44.9 56.0 2009-10 28.2 45.8 54.8 2013-14 27.4 45.2 56.1 2005-06 26.5 48.1 56.3

The big detractor from Anthony's career has always been his lack of considerable playoff success. One finds it hard not to ponder what his career could have been like had the Detroit Pistons selected him, instead of Darko Miličić, with the second overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Melo still had a tremendous career, which was good enough to earn him a spot on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. His next stop is Springfield, where he is sure to join the Hall of Fame once his eligibility period starts.

3 Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers (2014)

Trusting the process secured one of the best players in the league for the Sixers

The period in the franchise history of the Philadelphia 76ers where fans were asked to trust the process yielded a lackluster list of draft selections. However, the one time they got it right beyond a reason of doubt was the 2014 NBA Draft.

Joel Embiid was by far and away the best player available in the lottery that year. If Nikola Jokic did not exist, he would have easily been the best player in that class. Even still, being second-best to the best player in the world is no knock on Embiid. He even managed to interrupt Jokić's run of consecutive MVPs.

Joel Embiid – MVP season Category Stat PPG 33.1 RPG 10.2 APG 4.2 SPG 1.0 BPG 1.7 FG% 54.8 TS% 65.5 WS 12.3 VORP 6.4

Embiid's career has been very impressive to this point from an individual standpoint. He should be positioned to keep adding to his already elite resume.

Similarly to Anthony, the major knock on Embiid is his lack of playoff success. Embiid has yet to even reach the Conference Finals during his career. If the revamped roster of the Sixers is not enough for him to make significant strides in that regard, then it is hard to imagine him moving up this list in the future.

2 James Harden – Oklahoma City Thunder (2009)

Harden's statistical peak looked like video game numbers

The type of offensive production that James Harden managed to register during his prime was simply mind-boggling. The Beard was easily one of the greatest offensive weapons that the game of basketball has ever seen.

Had it not been for Stephen Curry , Harden would easily have been the best player of the 2009 NBA Draft. Heck, if Curry did not exist, then Harden would probably have been an NBA champion too.

Too many people focus a lot of attention on the latter part rather than the incredible player that Harden was. It should feel forgivable that Harden's Houston Rockets could not overcome arguably the greatest team of all time.

James Harden – Career Peak (2015-2020) Category Stat PPG 31.7 RPG 6.6 APG 8.5 FG% 44.3 3P% 35.9 TS% 61.4 WS 72.0 VORP 39.1

When looking at the five-year stretch from the 2015-16 season to the 2019-20 campaign for Harden, the numbers are just incredible. During that span, he led the league in scoring three times. Not only that, but he was also the assist leader in the 2016-17 season. He also led the league in win shares during four of those five years.

Harden made playing offense look way too easy and for all the knocks that his defense receives, the numbers do not back that criticism up substantially.

1 Luka Dončić – Atlanta Hawks (2018)

Dončić projects as an all-time talent

This is the second time on this list that the Hawks have selected the best player in the draft class, only to trade him away. That has got to sting.

Luka Dončić is certainly the youngest player on this list, but when he is putting up historically great seasons at only twenty-five years old, this feels like a safe assessment. Dončić is the best young superstar that the league has seen since LeBron.

Luka Dončić – Historic 2023-24 Season Category Stat PPG 33.9 RPG 9.2 APG 9.8 FG% 48.7 TS% 61.7 WS 12.0

Dončić just posted one of the greatest individual seasons since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. His cumulative average of points, rebounds, and assists this past season is the highest since the merger.

One could argue that Dončić was already a superstar in the league during his second season. His accolades certainly support that argument. Dončić has been locked into a spot on the All-NBA First Team for the last five seasons.

Luka has spent six seasons in the league and five of them have been as a member of the All-NBA First Team. That initial selection came when he was only twenty years old.

It is very easy to get numb to how great of a player Dončić is. It is scary to think that there may still be a better version of Dončić that the NBA world has yet to see.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.