Highlights The NBA experimented with moving the three-point line closer during the 1990s to encourage more shots from beyond the arc.

That led to lower three-point percentages and lower average points per game, so the league moved it back.

Players like Mitch Richmond, Dennis Scott, Dale Ellis, Glen Rice and Reggie Miller emerged as top three-point shooters in the 1990s.

In the 1990s, hitting a three-pointer was one of the most energizing things an NBA player could do to gain momentum and get his teammates and fans fired up, other than maybe a slam dunk.

However, it was also one of the most demoralizing ways to remove the home team from the game and silence a hostile crowd on the road.

By 1990, the NBA had an entire decade of experience with the three-pointer, and what had started on a trial basis had become a fan-favored feature, an intricate part of teams' offensive schemes and a valuable part of the league's brand.

The three-point line underwent a significant change in the mid-1990s.

To kick off the 1994-95 season, the league experimented with moving the line from 23 feet, 9 inches from the basket to 22 ft. This strategic move was aimed at encouraging more shots from beyond the arc and boosting the number of points that teams would put on the scoreboard.

With teams trying to replicate the success of the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, a team that found success in a slower-paced game, much of the league went away from a fast-paced offense.

As a result, there were lower-scoring games, and the NBA's head office believed that fans were not getting an exciting product on the floor.

However, the league made a significant decision to move the line back to its original placement at the start of the 1997-98 NBA year. This move was a response to the decrease in the average points per game after moving the three-point line closer to the basket.

The shorter distance from the rim allowed defenses to close out faster when challenging the three, leading to a decline in three-point percentages and overall points per game.

The average team points per game decreased from 105.3 in the 1992-93 season to 101.4 in the initial season of the change. By the 1996-97 season, it had dropped to 99.5.

As the 1990s progressed, a select group of players emerged who stood out above the rest in their three-point shooting prowess. These were the players you couldn't afford to leave open beyond the arc, and they could shift the momentum of a game with just a couple of successful threes.

Here are the best of the best when it came to three-point shooting in the NBA during the 1990s.

5 Mitch Richmond

Arguably the best shooting guard of the 1990s not named Michael Jordan

Mitch Richmond was a 6'5", 215-pound shooting guard drafted by the Golden State Warriors as the fifth pick in the 1988 NBA Draft.

Richmond came into the league as a scoring threat and an efficient three-point shooter.

He scored 22 points a game in his rookie season while shooting nearly 37 percent from beyond the arc.

By the 1991-92 season, Richmond had increased his three-point attempts per game and was shooting at the most efficient rate of his career. By the 1995-96 season, the All-Star guard was shooting over six three-pointers per game and a career-high 43.7 percent from downtown.

The six-time All-Star was virtually unstoppable in the 1990s. Still, he is relatively unknown because he spent most of his career on losing teams.

However, he was one of the league's strongest and fastest shooting guards who could light it up from anywhere on the court.

Mitch Richmond 1990s Stats GP 722 PPG 23.0 3P% 39.3 3P Made 1,137

4 Dennis Scott

A well-rounded player who was mostly relied on as a marksman

Dennis Scott, also known as "3-D," was a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward who came into the league as a player who could do it all.

The Orlando Magic drafted him as the fourth pick in the 1990 NBA Draft. Though he was a skilled player who could score the ball in multiple ways, the team knew it had found a gem in Scott because of his ability to shoot beyond the arc.

By his third year in the league, Scott shot over 40 percent from three. The Magic realized that as long as Shaquille O'Neal was the focal point on offense, it only made sense to pair him on the court with Scott, who could stretch the floor and make opponents pay when they left him open to double-team Shaq.

Over the years, Scott's role transitioned from a player who had to create his own shot to simply a spot-up shooter. Still, he was effective in his role and could change the momentum of a game from downtown.

In the 1995-96 season, Scott led the NBA in three-pointers made (267) and was second in attempts (628), an excellent 42.5-percent clip from distance.

In a game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 18, 1996, Scott scored 35 points while hitting a career-high 11 three-pointers on 17 attempts. That was the most three-pointers made in a game at the time, a record Scott held for nine years.

Dennis Scott 1990s Stats GP 563 PPG 13.7 3P% 39.8 3P Made 1,143

3 Dale Ellis

1980s sharpshooter who only got more accurate in the 90s

Dale Ellis was a 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward drafted by the Dallas Mavericks as the ninth pick in the 1983 NBA Draft. Throughout his 17-year NBA career, Ellis was always known to opposing teams as a player who could light up the scoreboard quickly, especially from beyond the arc.

Ellis, arguably the greatest three-point shooter of the 1980s, continued to improve and become even more consistent entering the prime of his career.

By the 1990s, he was no longer considered or needed to be the No. 1 option and focal point of his team's offensive schemes. Instead, Ellis became a great and efficient complementary piece to play alongside David Robinson on the San Antonio Spurs , LaPhonso Ellis on the Denver Nuggets and Shawn Kemp on the Seattle Supersonics .

During the 1997-98 season, Ellis finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. That season, he averaged nearly 12 points off the bench and led the league in three-point percentage (46.4 percent from downtown).

Ellis shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc throughout his career. So, it’s no surprise that he is considered among the five best three-point shooters over a two-decade span and among the best of all time.

Dale Ellis 1990s Stats GP 711 PPG 15.2 3P% 40.1 3P Made 1,210

2 Glen Rice

Outstanding performer with a smooth shooting stroke

Glen Rice was a 6-foot-8, 215-pound small forward drafted by the Miami Heat as the fourth pick in the 1989 NBA Draft. He entered the league as a player who was looked to for immediate impact.

The Heat were only in their second season and on the hunt for a franchise-type player. As Rice improved his scoring ability, his field goal percentage increased, and he became a serious threat from beyond the arc.

In the 1994-95 season, Rice's last season on the Heat, he increased his three-point percentage to 41 percent, up 16.4 percent from his rookie season.

In his second season with the Charlotte Hornets (1996-97), Rice had a career year in points per game (26.8). He also led the league in three-point percentage (47.0) and was third in three-pointers made (207).

In the 1,000 games Rice played over his 15-year career, he shot 40 percent from beyond the arc. He became a prolific scorer and one of the greatest three-point shooters of his era.

Glen Rice 1990s Stats GP 745 PPG 20.6 3P% 40.8 3P Made 1,269

1 Reggie Miller

Tenacious and heroic scorer and lights-out shooter

Reggie Miller started his Hall of Fame career as the 11th pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers . This 6-foot-7, 185-pound shooting guard is the best three-point shooter of the 1990s and one of the greatest the game has ever seen.

By the beginning of the 1990s, Miller had become an All-Star, averaged a career-high in points per game (24.6) and established himself as a threat from beyond the arc, shooting an impressive 41.4 percent.

Miller’s most notable game came in the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks .

During that contest, Miller scored a heroic eight points in 8.9 seconds to come back and get the win against the Knicks, 107-105. He hit a contested three during the game's final seconds, then stole the inbounds pass and hit another to tie the game at 105.

Then, after coming up with the offensive rebound, Miller was fouled and hit two free throws to secure the win.

On March 28, 1997, in a game against the Hornets, Miller hit a career-high eight three-pointers on 10 attempts to secure the one-point win. That season (1996-97), Miller would shoot 42.7 percent from three and a career-best 42.9 percent the following season.

As a sharpshooter, it was no surprise that Miller participated in five three-point shooting contests throughout All-Star Weekends ('89, '90, '93, '95 and '98). Though he never won a three-point shootout, Miller finished as the runner-up twice in the 1990s.

Throughout his entire career, Miller shot 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. He is currently fifth all-time in career three-pointers made (2,560) and sixth in threes attempted (6,486).

Reggie Miller 1990s Stats GP 776 PPG 21 3P% 40.5 3P Made 1,543