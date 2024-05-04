Highlights Tony Gonzalez has the most receiving yards of any tight end in NFL history, racking up 15,127 yards during his 17-year career.

Rob Gronkowski was a dynamic receiver but also excelled as a blocker during his days with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

Travis Kelce is arguably the greatest receiving tight end of all time.

In recent years, the tight end position in the NFL has become strongly correlated with team success.

Just last season, the final four teams standing in the NFL Playoffs had arguably the four best tight ends in the league: Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, and Mark Andrews. While it’s very possible that some of this was coincidental, it’s hard to overlook the role tight ends have played in recent Super Bowl runs.

And while not every tight end among the top 10 of all time earned a ring, you'll certainly see plent of Super Bowl champs here. Let's get into it.

Related 15 Best Wide Receivers in NFL History, Ranked Although today's wide receivers are as productive as ever, they are still chasing past greats. Check out GIVEMESPORT's top 15 WRs of all time.

1 Tony Gonzalez

Gonzalez had the best longevity of any tight end

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With how modern passing attacks feature tight ends, it’s easy to overlook Tony Gonzalez’s greatness. He finished his career with four 1,000-receiving-yard seasons, which is tied with Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten for second-most all-time.

It’s the consistency and longevity, however, that separate Gonzalez from the rest of this list. From 1999 to 2013, Gonzalez was among the top tight ends in the league and excelled both as a receiver and a blocker. Even in his final season, at age 37, Gonzalez was one of the best tight ends in the NFL and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Tony Gonzalez Career Stats Seasons 17 Games/Starts 270/254 Receptions 1,325 Receiving Yards 15,127 Receiving TD 111

In 17 seasons, a dozen with the Kansas City Chiefs and the final five with the Atlanta Falcons, he compiled 14 Pro Bowl selections, 10 All-Pro selections, and 15,127 receiving yards, the most of any tight end in history. He also ranks second with 111 touchdowns.

Gonzalez truly was the total package. His peak and longevity, coupled with his receiving and blocking, give him the best all-around career for a tight end and the top spot on this list.

2 Rob Gronkowski

Not even injuries could stop Gronkowski from cracking the top two

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There has never been a tight end as physically dominant as Rob Gronkowski was in his prime with the New England Patriots. At 6-foot-6 and a rock-solid 285 pounds, he was a unit, but his stature and strength didn’t come at the expense of speed or after-the-catch ability. In addition to Gronkowski’s value as a receiver, he was a gifted blocker who took pride in his ability to boost the run game.

It’s fair to point out that Gronkowski benefited from playing Tom Brady, but it was a mutually beneficial relationship. Gronk gave TB someone he could trust and was a threat at all levels of the field. Health is the only thing that kept Gronkowski in check.

Rob Gronkowski Career Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 143/128 Receptions 621 Receiving Yards 9,286 Receiving TD 92

He only played 16 games three times and initially retired at age 29 before returning for two more seasons to play alongside Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still, from a skill and attribute standpoint, there has never been a more complete and versatile tight end. Four All-Pro first teams and four Super Bowl rings only tell part of the story. Prime Gronkowski was a force unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

3 Travis Kelce

Kelce is the greatest receiving tight end of all time

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce’s recent rise to mainstream fame has nothing to do with his placement on this list. Widely believed to be the greatest receiving tight end of all time, Kelce became the first at his position to record seven consecutive 1,000-receiving yard seasons.

Even before Patrick Mahomes landed in Kansas City, Kelce was recognized as one of the best tight ends in the game. From there, his legend has only grown.

Travis Kelce Career Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 159/152 Receptions 907 Receiving Yards 11,328 Receiving TD 74

Through 11 seasons, Kelce has made nine Pro Bowls, earned seven All-Pro selections, and won three Super Bowls. And his play from 2016 to 2023 is the greatest eight-year stretch of any tight end in league history.

While Kelce has a legitimate argument for the No. 1 spot, he never displayed the blocking prowess of Gronkowski or Gonzalez. In a way, he is more of a slot receiver than a tight end, which makes it hard to call him the greatest tight end in league history.

4 Antonio Gates

Gates was a touchdown machine

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being recruited by many high-profile programs coming out of high school, Antonio Gates opted to only play basketball in college, suiting up for both Eastern Michigan and Kent State.

Understandably, teams were skeptical of how Gates would hold up when he chose to return to football at the professional level. He hadn’t played a down of college football, and the appeal was rooted entirely in his athleticism and raw talent.

Antonio Gates Career Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 236/190 Receptions 955 Receiving Yards 11,481 Receiving TD 116

Gates signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2003, and the rest is history.

He went on to make eight consecutive Pro Bowls from 2004 to 2011 and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2000s team. Gates was especially potent in the red zone and used his experience as a basketball player to box out defenders and high-point the ball.

Gates’ 116 receiving touchdowns are the most of any tight end and seventh among all pass catchers.

5 Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe won three Super Bowls

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Shannon Sharpe was one of the first players to challenge the preconceived notion of a tight end. Whereas most to play the position made their money as blockers and in the short -pass game, Sharpe was a bonafide field stretcher who could generate explosive plays.

At 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, he wasn’t a particularly big tight end, but he took great pride in his blocking and seldom took plays off.

Shannon Sharpe Career Stats Seasons 14 Games/Starts 204/169 Receptions 815 Receiving Yards 10,060 Receiving TD 62

By the time Sharpe retired after a 14-year career with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, he was one of the most decorated tight ends in league history, earning eight Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro selections, and three Super Bowl rings.

6 Jason Witten

Witten was a highly dependable player

Lauren Roberts/Times Record News, Wichita Falls Times Record News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The league’s proclivity for uber-athletic pass catchers has caused Jason Witten’s mold to somewhat go out of style. While he was never the most exhilarating player, Witten did his job and did it well.

He was a willing blocker, a solid route runner, and a great possession receiver. This skill set led to a long and successful career for Witten, who played 17 seasons in the NFL, 16 with the Dallas Cowboys and one final campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jason Witten Career Stats Seasons 17 Games/Starts 271/252 Receptions 1,228 Receiving Yards 13,046 Receiving TD 74

Witten made 11 Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams in his career and trails only Tony Gonzalez in receptions by a tight end, notching 1,228. He also played the most games of any tight end in history, with 271. Despite the various changes the league has undergone in recent years, there will always be a place for a sure-handed, blue-collar player.

7 Kellen Winslow Sr.

Winslow was dominant early in his career

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Winslow Sr.'s prime was short-lived, but while he was at the peak of his powers with the San Diego Chargers, there was no one better.

Winslow wasted little time making an impact, leading the league in receptions by his second season and repeating that feat in year three. Unfortunately, injuries began to pile up, and Winslow missed much of the 1982 and 1984 seasons.

Kellen Winslow Sr. Career Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 109/94 Receptions 541 Receiving Yards 6,741 Receiving TD 45

Winslow only played in 109 games, making it impossible for him to amass the stats and accolades of others on this list. However, his early career success earns him a spot on this list. Winslow’s 1,290 receiving yards in 1980 were the most by any tight end in league history at the time and still rank among the single-season leaders.

8 Mike Ditka

Ditka was ahead of his time

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie tight end receiving yards record doesn’t belong to Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce. It’s actually a player who retired from the game in 1972. Mike Ditka holds the distinguished honor, recording 1,076 receiving yards on only 56 receptions with the Chicago Bears in 1961.

Ditka played at a time when running the ball was the preferred method of offense. Even when teams looked to air it out, the tight end position was mostly an afterthought.

To say he revolutionized the position may be a stretch because it took many years after his days with the Bears for anyone to come close to matching his production.

Mike Ditka Career Stats Seasons 12 Games/Starts 158/118 Receptions 427 Receiving Yards 5,812 Receiving TD 43

Ditka made his five Pro Bowls and earned his five All-Pro selections in his first five seasons in Chicago and finished his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl with the latter.

It’s been over 50 years since Ditka’s playing days, but he remains an icon and is one of only two people to win a Super Bowl as a player, an assistant coach, and a head coach.

9 John Mackey

Mackey was a force for the Colts

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

John Mackey is mostly known today for the Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end in college football each year. Ironically, Mackey didn’t play a ton of tight end in college and was listed as a running back and wide receiver during his time at Syracuse.

Nevertheless, when Mackey officially became a tight end in the NFL, he was a great one. He made three consecutive All-Pro teams with the Baltimore Colts, with whom he won one NFL Championship and one Super Bowl, and finished in the top five in MVP voting in 1968.

John Mackey Career Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 139/118 Receptions 331 Receiving Yards 5,236 Receiving TD 38

Mackey finished his career with five Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro selections, and a spot on the Hall of Fame’s All-1960s team. Thanks to his award, Mackey’s name is synonymous with greatness at the tight end position more than half a century removed from his playing career.

10 Jackie Smith

Smith was a big-play machine

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Ditka, Jackie Smith had to overcome unfavorable circumstances to go down as one of the greats.

It wasn’t until Smith’s third season with the St. Louis Cardinals that he became a full-time starter, but by the end of his fourth year, he was one of the best tight ends in the league. In 1967, Smith amassed 1,205 receiving yards, an unheard-of feat for a tight end. Furthermore, he did it on only 56 receptions, giving him a season average of 21.5 yards per catch.

Jackie Smith Career Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 210/162 Receptions 480 Receiving Yards 7,918 Receiving TD 40

It’s natural to wonder what a dynamic athlete like Smith would do in today’s game. NFL offenses have evolved so much since the mid-1960s, and with a better quarterback and offensive scheme, there’s no telling the numbers he would’ve put up.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.