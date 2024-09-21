Key Takeaways Midfielders need relentless energy levels to excel throughout games, like Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira.

The role of a midfielder often requires a large engine room and a player whose fitness levels allow them to be on song for the entirety of a game. Whether their team is controlling proceedings and seeing out a slim 1-0 win or pushing for a last-minute equaliser and on the attack, a midfielder must have the energy to fulfill the mission.

Football fans have been spoiled by many energetic and hardworking midfielders who have not only wowed fans but also come to the fore as match winners. This profile of a player can vary from hardmen such as Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane to heroic heartbeats like N'Golo Kante and Park Ji-Sung.

With that said, we look at the top 10 tireless midfielders who don't stop battling away with their persistence until the final whistle.

10 Steven Gerrard

Career span: 1998–2017

Steven Gerrard conjured up iconic moments during his career, many of which came in the dying embers of games. Take, for example, his thunderbolt in the 90+1st minute of Liverpool’s 2006 FA Cup final win against West Ham United. This was becoming of the high-octane and all-action midfielder the Reds’ icon was, constantly playing to his full strength despite games wearing on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steven Gerrard is the third-highest appearance maker in Liverpool's history, having played 710 games for the Reds.

Gerrard’s stamina was vital for the Merseysiders during his 17-year Anfield career, where he became arguably their greatest player. His hunger and passion translated into the heartbeat of a Liverpool side that secured perhaps the greatest comeback in football history. He was captain when the Reds beat AC Milan on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time to win the UEFA Champions League in 2005.

Steven Gerrard's Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 749 Club G/A 191/170 International appearances 114 International G/A 21/23

9 Park Ji-Sung

Career span: 1999–2014

Park Ji-Sung will arguably go down as one of the most underrated players in Manchester United's history. The South Korean was nicknamed ‘three-lungs Park’ because of his incredible endurance, constantly chasing the opposition for 90 minutes.

Sir Alex Ferguson often picked Park for big games to man-mark the opponents' star man, but he was also a bright spark going forward. Fergie admits he regrets not bringing him on to counteract Lionel Messi in the Red Devils’ defeat to Barcelona in the 2011 UEFA Champions League final.

Park Ji-Sung's Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 428 Club G/A 60/48 International appearances 96 International G/A 14/9

8 Claude Makelele

Career span: 1992-2011

Claude Makelele made the defensive midfield position his own during his illustrious career, leading to the term ‘the Makelele role’. The French icon sat in front of the back four and recovered the ball, which he did with aplomb in Jose Mourinho’s two-time Premier League-winning Chelsea team.

Makelele’s energy made him a nightmare for attackers, who were deprived of freedom when trying to venture forward. He was a workhorse who used his pace effectively, as seen during his playing days at Real Madrid. Many current-day holding midfielders display characteristics that The Tripod made more prominent in the game. He allowed his more exciting attacking teammates such as Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo to shine brighter because of his reliability and tireless work rate.

Claude Makelele's Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 807 Club G/A 24/28 International appearances 71 International G/A 0/3

7 James Milner

Career span: 2002-present

James Milner’s longevity is astounding and a testament to his work ethic, which has seen him perform at a high level throughout his career. Just when you think the veteran English midfielder might be fading, he continues to display relentlessness, which Jurgen Klopp admired during his Anfield reign.

Milner has consistently put up impressive running numbers and won Liverpool’s pre-season lactate test each year under Klopp. His constant success in that test led the iconic German coach to call it ‘the James Milner Award.’ He’s continued to display high endurance levels at Brighton and will likely finish his career as the player with the most Premier League appearances to his name.

James Milner's Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 880 Club G/A 85/135 International appearances 61 International G/A 1/6

6 Roy Keane

Career span: 1989-2006

Roy Keane was a proper leader whose dominant displays in the middle of the park were crucial for Fergie at United. The fiery Irishman was an excellent box-to-box midfielder, and he possessed energy for days which made him a nuisance for opponents. His aggression and grit remained intact in the latter stages of games, key attributes that led to him captaining the Red Devils to glory.

Keane’s devotion to the sport was second to none, and you can see YouTube clips of him intensely rehabbing an ACL injury. That mental strength was why many deem him the greatest captain in Premier League history. He was a warrior who teammates such as Gary Neville describe as the greatest leader they played alongside.

Roy Keane's Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 612 Club G/A 78/45 International appearances 67 International G/A 10/4

5 Patrick Vieira

Career span: 1993-2011

Patrick Vieira was a machine in Arsenal's midfield and his presence was what got Arsene Wenger’s team ticking in the 2000s. The French legend was a key cog in driving the Gunners to an Invincibles season in 2004, using his energy, long legs and enthusiasm to drive up and down the pitch.

Wenger explained why he signed Vieira by talking up his on-field charisma and how he’d fight for the team no matter the opposition. There perhaps hasn’t been a more all-rounded midfielder to grace the north London outfit and his work rate was one of his major attributes.

Patrick Vieira's Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 650 Club G/A 56/76 International appearances 107 International G/A 6/12

4 Clarence Seedorf

Career span: 1992-2014

Clarence Seedorf is the only player in history to win the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs (Ajax, Madrid and AC Milan). Dutch football’s Il Professore was crucial in all of those European triumphs and much of that was down to his engine and a footballing IQ that wowed fans. He enjoyed a legendary career and his stamina was key to maintaining a high-level game after game.

The Dutchman possessed physical attributes that also made him a nightmare to defend against. He’d often dictate games with his elegance on the ball while always covering up ground and the intensity he played at throughout his career is perhaps unmatched. His importance to Milan was alluded to by Carlo Ancelotti en route to their 2003 Champions League triumph, with the Italian saying ‘he really gets us going’.

Clarence Seedorf's Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 874 Club G/A 128/138 International appearances 87 International G/A 11/8

3 Johan Neeskens

Career span: 1968-1991

Johan Neeskens is another Dutch midfield maestro whose work rate was second to none and allowed him to become one of the all-time greats. A box-to-box midfielder whose stamina was remarkable and helped Ajax win three European Champion Club’s Cups, his former teammate Sjaak Swart said ‘he was worth two men in midfield’.

Johan the Second was like a flea, hounding the opposition and never tiring. His superb fitness levels meant he was also extremely versatile, able to flourish as a defender and a forward. He is often deemed the man who innovated the box-to-box midfield profile that Keane, Vieira, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Gerrard went on to excel in.

Johan Neeskens' Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 413 Club G/A 85/34 International appearances 49 International G/A 17/5

2 Lothar Matthaus

Career span: 1978-2001

Lothar Matthaus is, for many, the greatest midfielder in football history, and he was an omnipresent gem in the hugely successful west Germany side of the 1980s and 1990s. He was captain and his staying power allowed him to control midfield on the international stage for two decades. The 1990 Ballon d’Or winner was a talent who transcended the game, but this also wouldn’t have been possible without his high endurance levels.

Der Panzer was a menace for the opposition to deal with and a player whom Diego Maradona viewed as his biggest rival during his career. He’d go to war with the Argentine legend and many other household names by using his commanding presence. The German Tank had long set the record for most World Cup appearances (25) in five tournaments before Lionel Messi broke it in 2022.

Lothar Matthaus' Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 785 Club G/A 204/66 International appearances 150 International G/A 23/17

1 N’Golo Kante

Career span: 2012-present

N’Golo Kante is football’s most tireless player in history, and you needn’t look for further evidence than to re-watch him in action at Euro 2024. The veteran midfielder was everywhere for France during the competition in Germany. Some were surprised by Didier Deschamps' decision to call him up, but his seamless performances quickly explained why.

The 5ft5in midfield engine is small, but this helps him speed his way around the pitch like the Flash. He’s constantly putting out fires while showing composure on the ball and finding his man with intricate passes. He’s not only tireless but timeless and continues to roll back the years even after leaving Chelsea.

Gary Lineker best described why Kante is football’s stamina supremo when watching him win the 2018 World Cup. He said: 'With Kante, France play with 12 men. He counts as two midfielders on his own. He’s everywhere.' You can never dwell too long on the ball when coming up against the nonstop Frenchman.

N'Golo Kante's Appearances, Goals and Assists Club appearances 477 Club G/A 28/35 International appearances 63 International G/A 2/2

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-09-24.