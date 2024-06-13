Highlights Pascal Siakam rose from G-League to superstar and was a historic steal at pick 27.

The Toronto Raptors joined the NBA as an expansion franchise back in 1995, alongside the now-deceased Vancouver Grizzlies. Vancouver lost their team to relocation, seeing them turn into the Memphis Grizzlies. This left the Raptors as Canada's lone franchise in the league.

Part of the reason the Raptors stayed afloat while the Grizzlies didn't is the management of the organization. While the Raptors are certainly not short of misses when it comes to the NBA Draft, they have had a lot of success stories that came out of it. Fan interest in the franchise grew early and was only reaffirmed the longer the team existed.

Looking back at it now, the Raptors have a strong list of all-time draft picks that are tough to narrow down for this kind of list. However, there are a small handful that do stand out above the rest.

Before looking at the five best picks the team has ever made, an honorable mention should be given out to current star Scottie Barnes. There should be little doubt about the fact that Barnes will eventually be on this list. However, after just three seasons, it's hard to include him above some of the other names at the top.

1 Pascal Siakam

The Raptors found a star in the latter stages of the draft

Pascal Siakam might be the best success story that the Raptors organization has ever had. Siakam's ascent from a G-League player to an NBA champion and All-NBA forward is nothing short of spectacular.

Siakam's Peak (2018-2023) With the Raptors PPG 21.5 RPG 7.5 APG 4.4 All-Star Selections 2x All-NBA Selections 2x

Siakam was a focal point of a very successful stretch in Raptors history. He captured the NBA's Most Improved Player award in the same season that he was the second-leading scorer beside Kawhi Leonard in a playoff run that culminated in the team's first and only championship in franchise history.

When Leonard left to join the Los Angeles Clippers, Siakam took over as the team's go-to offensive option, and he had some of the best seasons of his career. The Raptors had mixed results when it came to team success from that point, but that had less to do with Siakam and more to do with the team as a whole.

The thing that should make Siakam the undeniable selection for the top spot on this list would be where the Raptors selected him in the NBA Draft. He was picked 27th overall back in 2016. The value that the Raptors got out of a selection towards the end of the first round is simply tough to match for any other member of this list.

To this point, he is not only the best selection that the Raptors have ever made, but undoubtedly the biggest steal in franchise history. Siakam's time with the Raptors came to an end this past season when he was traded to the Indiana Pacers.

However, when his career is over, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that the number 43 which Siakam wore during his time with the team will be hanging in the rafters for all to see. The legacy Pascal had with the organization is right up there with the other franchise greats.

2 Antawn Jamison

Jamison is the Raptors best selection to never play for the franchise

Admittedly, this one feels like cheating. Technically speaking though, the Raptors franchise may have gone the way of the Vancouver Grizzlies had they not selected Antawn Jamison. That is why he is one of the best selections that the Raptors have ever made.

Of course, Jamison never donned a Raptors jersey for an NBA game in his entire career. However, his selection immediately prompted a draft day trade that brought Vince Carter to the organization. Because of that, Jamison belongs as high as he does on this list. The Raptors owe a lot to Carter and the part he played in making the franchise a success in Toronto.

Vince Carter's Career With the Raptors PPG 23.4 FG% 44.6 3P% 38.3 All-Star Selections 5x All-NBA Selections 2x Rookie of the Year Yes

Carter was the first superstar that the Raptors ever had. The role he played in popularizing the Raptors, and basketball in general, for the country of Canada is well-documented. The sensational air show that fans witnessed in the best years of his career with the Raptors made many Canadians fall in love with the sport.

It genuinely cannot be stated enough about how instrumental all of this was to their success as an expansion franchise. The man has more nicknames than one can count from this era: Vinsanity, Half-Man/Half-Amazing, Air Canada. Once the Raptors and their fans were ready to forgive Carter for the murky exit he had, his true legacy was set in stone.

For the role that Jamison played in bringing Carter north of the border, he should always fondly be remembered as one of the best selections in Raptors history.

3 DeMar DeRozan

The duo of Lowry and DeRozan made Raptors basketball fun again

When discussing all-time Raptors draft picks and pivotal pieces in franchise history, DeMar DeRozan is a name that cannot be omitted. He and Kyle Lowry did wonders for the resurgence of the Raptors franchise.

DeRozan's Peak (2013-2018) With the Raptors PPG 23.4 APG 4.2 FG% 44.5 All-Star Selections 4x All-NBA Selections 2x

The duo of Lowry and DeRozan was a part of one of the most successful stretches in franchise history for the Raptors. They were a perennial playoff team and a regular fixture towards the top of the Eastern Conference. There's an obvious elephant in the room when it comes to that era of Raptors basketball. However, the less said about LeBronto, the better.

DeRozan also played a pivotal role in mitigating the abandonment issues that the Raptors and their fans had. Unlike the stars that came before him, he opted to stay with the team when given the opportunity to leave.

His exit is also a big part of his story and why this selection matters for the Raptors. DeRozan was the centerpiece of the trade that brought Leonard to town from the San Antonio Spurs. In a way, DeRozan also helped the team bring a championship to the city of Toronto.

All of this easily makes selecting DeRozan at the 9th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft one of the best selections the Raptors have ever made.

4 Chris Bosh

Bosh was a star, leading some bad Raptors teams

The 2003 NBA Draft is one of the most famous drafts in the history of the league. Four of the top five picks in that draft turned out to be NBA legends. Rarely will you see a draft as talented as one that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh. The Raptors ended up landing one of those top talents.

Bosh's Peak (05-10) With the Raptors PPG 22.8 RPG 7.1 BPG 1.1 FG% 50.0 All-Star Selections 5x All-NBA Selections 1x

There should be no doubt that Bosh was a star during his time with the Raptors. The only problem was the surrounding roster lacked the support he needed to do anything of true relevance when it came to team success or championship contention. Thus, when the opportunity presented itself, Bosh left for the greener pastures of the Miami Heat.

One of the biggest what-ifs in Raptors history has always been what happens to the Raptors if they don't lose Tracy McGrady, and he develops into a star beside Carter. The much more underrated what-if of that era is what could have been if Carter had stuck around long enough to play with the star Bosh ended up turning into.

Raptors fans will always be left wondering in that regard. However, in spite of that, there should be little doubt about the fact that drafting Bosh 4th overall was one of the best picks in franchise history.

5 OG Anunoby

Anunoby is one of the best values the Raptors ever had for a selection

The fifth spot on any list will always be debatable, and it should be said, that with time, OG Anunoby probably loses this spot. However, as things currently stand, this is where he belongs.

Anunboy's Career With the Raptors PPG 12.0 FG% 47.4 3P% 37.6 SPG 1.3 All-Defensive Selections 1x

The Raptors managed to draft OG with the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The value they got from a late first-rounder was phenomenal. Anunoby is another one of the Raptors' great development stories.

Anunoby came into the league as a fairly raw prospect. With the Raptors' help, he grew into one of the best defenders in the league and one of the better off-ball players one will come across. He was also a part of the franchise's lone NBA championship season. However, he did not play in the postseason run due to an injury.

Anunoby was traded away from the Raptors this past season to the New York Knicks. His last major contribution to the team ended up being the return of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, helping jump-start the new era of Raptors basketball around Barnes.

All things considered, the Raptors made out great here for the 23rd selection in the draft.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.