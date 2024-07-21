Highlights The 2023/24 away kit was a fan favourite due to its simplicity and smart design by Nike.

The kit is the centrepiece of a football club, a shirt that represents the team’s colours and emblem. Over the years, Tottenham Hotspur has worn a variety of strips, as different manufacturers and sponsors have come and gone.

Since the club's formation in 1882, Tottenham High Road has been awash with a sea of white kits. Amongst this sea, some beautiful creations have perfected the classic Tottenham shirt. Yet, within this ocean of white, there have been splashes of colour that have stood out. Spurs have not only excelled with their home kits; fans have also fallen in love with many away and third kits over the past decades.

From the retro charm of the Holsten sponsorship to the green Under Armour kit that saw Spurs unable to add themselves to the Champions League winners list in 2019 after a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. We've looked at the greatest Spurs players of all time, and now GiveMeSport has ranked the 10 best Tottenham kits of all time.

10 Away Kit 2023/24

Starting with a recent strip, the 2023/24 away kit brought a refreshing change. Tottenham fans had grown frustrated with the lack of simplicity in their kits in recent years, but Nike delivered an absolute treat last season.

This dark blue collared shirt is both smart and fashionable. Nike kept it simple with just two shades of blue, offering something different from the standard white home kit they release each year.

Introduced in Ange Postecoglou’s first season, this kit marked a new era of attacking and positive football. Tottenham had their football club back, and they had a kit to match.

Players that are synonymous with this kit: Heung-min Son, James Maddison and Cristian Romero.

9 Home Kit 2016/17

As noted, Nike had a habit of producing almost the same home shirt every season. However, Under Armour brought a more experimental approach to Tottenham's kits. Whether it was the design itself or the fact that it was the last home shirt at White Hart Lane, this kit holds a special place in fans' hearts.

Tottenham supporters associate this strip with good times, back when the club was challenging for league titles. The fine gold trim around the collar and sleeves adds a touch of class and professionalism.

This kit is not just remembered for its design but also for the memorable occasions in which it was worn. It stands as a fitting tribute to Tottenham's final days at White Hart Lane.

Players synonymous with this kit: Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Christian Eriksen.

8 Home Kit 1999-2002

This won't be the last time you'll see Holsten boldly displayed on a Tottenham kit. There's something about the Adidas and Holsten combination that makes this kit particularly appealing.

Spurs stuck with this design for three seasons, suggesting that it was well-loved by both the players and fans. The classic blend of white and navy gives it a retro charm that resonates deeply with supporters.

A stunning kit worn by some of the club's greatest players, this iconic strip is a favourite among fans. When visiting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on matchday, expect to see many middle-aged supporters proudly wearing this shirt.

Players synonymous with this kit include Teddy Sheringham, Gus Poyet, and Les Ferdinand.

7 Third Kit 19/20

Despite being considered a cursed kit by Spurs fans due to their poor results while wearing it, there's no denying its aesthetic appeal. This striking blue kit seemed to coincide with Tottenham's unfortunate run, including the infamous 3-0 loss to Brighton, which marked a turning point in Mauricio Pochettino's tenure.

However, if we set aside the results and focus on the kit itself, it's a masterpiece. Introduced during one of Tottenham’s most thrilling transfer windows, it aligned with the arrival of record signing Tanguy Ndombele.

Featuring a 1990s version of the Nike logo and a print graphic reminiscent of the club's new stadium exterior, this kit instantly became a hit. Spurs supporters rushed to the club shop as soon as it was released.

Players synonymous with this kit include Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and Tanguy Ndombele.

6 Third Kit 18/19

Moving from one third kit to another, this one stood out as particularly special. Tottenham rarely wore a green strip, but Nike took a bold step that paid off handsomely.

This kit became synonymous with Spurs’ memorable Champions League campaign, serving as both a good luck charm and a stylish garment. The unforgettable Lucas Moura moment alone justified its inclusion on this list.

It offered Tottenham fans something unique to wear, a distinct strip that left a lasting impression. The AIA sponsor, transitioning from red to white to complement the kit, enhanced its clean and rugged texture. A kit for big moments.

Players synonymous with this kit include Lucas Moura, Heung-min Son, and Danny Rose.

5 Away Kit 1991-94

This Spurs kit is another that breaks away from the traditional colour schemes associated with Tottenham Hotspur. The vibrant yellow shirt featuring a blue and white zigzag in the top left corner creates a striking and beautiful picture.

The vintage Spurs logo adds a retro touch to the shirt, while the Latin motto "Audere est Facere" ("To Dare is to Do") echoes Umbro's ethos in crafting this shirt.

One critique of this kit is that both the shorts and socks share the same shade of yellow, resulting in a uniform colour scheme throughout. A colour variation might have enhanced its appeal, possibly elevating it into the top three kits.

Players synonymous with this kit include Darren Anderton, Gary Mabbutt, and Gary Lineker.

4 2016/17 Away Kit

During a period when Spurs often seemed invincible, this kit evoked memories of Tottenham playing away from home in style. Tottenham fans expected their team to shine in this kit, on and off the ball.

It marked Under Armour's final creation for Spurs, a navy and gold masterpiece where gold prominently symbolised the club's class and quality as a football club.

The pairing of gold with Tottenham's iconic navy blue gave the kit a distinct identity. Its thoughtful design was a spectacle in itself, though it narrowly missed a spot in the top three.

Players synonymous with this kit include Dele Alli, Heung-min Son, and Victor Wanyama.

3 Home Kit 1985-87

Finally, a home kit earns its due appreciation on this list, with the stunning Hummel creation claiming third place. This kit, characteristic of the 1980s era, would not be seen in the modern game.

Tottenham wore this jersey during their journey to the 1987 FA Cup final, and it holds additional significance as it was also donned by one of football's legends, Diego Maradona. The Argentine icon played in this strip during a testimonial match for his close friend Osvaldo "Ossie" Ardiles.

The sight of such a legendary player in a Tottenham kit undoubtedly elevates its status. Nevertheless, its design alone cements its place as one of the club’s finest kits.

Players synonymous with this kit include Diego Maradona, Glenn Hoddle, and Chris Waddle.

2 Home Kit 1991-93

The 1991 FA Cup-winning kit rightfully claims its spot at number two on this list, primarily for its historic achievement. It remains a cherished symbol for all Spurs fans, marking the club’s last major trophy.

Beyond its triumphs, Umbro executed a superb design with this kit. The buttoned collar adds a touch of sophistication. This cleverly evoked a sense of purpose and commitment reminiscent of Tottenham's determined mission to win on the pitch.

The kit's texture, a staple of Umbro's craftsmanship, enhances its appearance. Its simplicity proves that less is often more in kit design, contrasting with today's trend of bold and unique styles. This shirt goes to show that elegance and simplicity can create a lasting impact.

Players synonymous with this kit include Gary Lineker, Paul Gascoigne, and Gary Mabbutt.

1 Home Kit 1997-99

It’s a clean sweep for home kits on the podium, with the classic white Tottenham strip of the late 90s rightfully taking the top spot. Interestingly, it was constructed by a shirt manufacturer not yet mentioned.

Pony, known for their contribution to Spurs' kits from 1995 to 1999, created an exquisite design. Featuring a deep V-neck collar and the framed Spurs badge, this shirt stands out for its sheer elegance and charm.

The Hewlett Packard sponsor seamlessly integrates into the strip and boosts its pristine aura. Spurs concluded the decade in impeccable style, and this kit remains unmatched, despite subsequent contenders.

Players synonymous with this kit include Jürgen Klinsmann, David Ginola, and Darren Anderton.